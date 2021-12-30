ORLANDO, Fla.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 25 points and Khris Middleton had 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 136-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who completed a two-game sweep in Orlando and moved within a half-game of Chicago in the Central Division race.
Antetokounmpo, who had his 11th 30-point game, added 12 rebounds for his 18th double-double.
“For sure, we have a complete team—great guys, great teammates and great talent—and the more we play together, the better we will get,” Antetokounmpo said. “The sky is the limit for this team, but we’ve got to stay humble and stay hungry.”
Franz Wagner, coming off a career-best 38-point effort on Tuesday, scored 20 points for Orlando. Moritz Wagner, older brother of the Magic rookie, had a season-best 19 points. Gary Harris added 17 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando lost its fourth straight game and fell to 2-13 at home.
Antetokounmpo was too much for Orlando to handle.
“You want to get it out of (Antetokounmpo’s) hands, but he’s got four shooters around him,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. “You say you will live with certain things, but he’s so efficient in how he gets to the rim. They’re world champs for a reason.”
Milwaukee swept the four-game season series against the rebuilding Magic and pushed its winning streak against Orlando to 11 games.
BUCKS 136, MAGIC 118MILWAUKEE (136)
G.Antetokounmpo 13-22 6-6 33, Middleton 6-15 7-7 22, Portis 5-9 1-2 11, Allen 1-5 1-2 4, Holiday 8-11 6-6 25, Cousins 5-7 5-5 15, Connaughton 1-5 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 2-8 5-6 11, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Matthews 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 45-91 33-36 136.
ORLANDO (118)
Carter Jr. 5-11 3-5 14, F.Wagner 6-12 6-6 20, Gillespie 1-1 1-2 3, Frazier 5-8 0-0 13, Harris 7-15 0-0 17, Brazdeikis 4-6 0-0 9, Schofield 4-7 0-0 8, M.Wagner 5-15 8-10 19, Hampton 5-12 3-4 15. Totals 42-87 21-27 118.
Milwaukee 32 31 33 40 — 136
Orlando 24 27 34 33 — 118
3-point goals—Milwaukee 13-33 (Holiday 3-4, Matthews 3-5, Middleton 3-7, DiVincenzo 2-3, Allen 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 0-3), Orlando 13-36 (Frazier 3-4, Harris 3-6, F.Wagner 2-3, Hampton 2-5, Brazdeikis 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, M.Wagner 1-8, Schofield 0-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Orlando 33 (Carter Jr. 10). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (Holiday 7), Orlando 26 (Carter Jr., Frazier, Hampton 5). Total fouls—Milwaukee 19, Orlando 26. Attendance—15,855 (18,846).