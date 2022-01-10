CHARLOTTE, N.C.
LaMelo Ball hit the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left—and that wasn’t the only second-half basket Ball made to lead the Charlotte Hornets to victory Monday night.
Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half as the Hornets turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 103-99 victory—their second in three nights over the defending NBA champion Bucks.
Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who also lost 114-106 to the Hornets on Saturday night.
Terry Rozier added 27 points and Miles Bridges had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won six of eight games and improved to 12-5 at home.
The Bucks battled back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to tie it when Antetokounmpo scored on a drive through the lane with 38.8 seconds left and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but Wesley Matthews got the tip-in to tie it.
Ball took control when he drove across the lane, sweeping the ball above his head before launching an off-balance 10-foot runner to give the lead to the Hornets (22-19).
The Bucks (26-17) turned the ball over the next possession. Antetokounmpo drove the lane and tried to dish to Pat Connaughton in the corner, but instead threw the ball over Connaughton’s head and out of bounds with 3.3 seconds left.
Bridges then sank two free throws to seal Charlotte’s win.
The Bucks led 48-47 at the break as the teams combined to shoot 38% from the floor in the first half.
The Hornets came out of the break hot, surging ahead by 15 behind Ball’s 16 third-quarter points, including a 3 off the glass from the wing and a step-back 3 from the top of the key off a fast break.
Rozier was 4 of 11 from 3-point range, marking the seventh time in the last eight games he has made at least four 3s. He is shooting 47.6% (40 of 84) from long distance during that stretch.
It was Connaughton’s first game back after NBA health and safety protocols, but Grayson Allen and George Hill remained out. Connaughton struggled, missing all six of his shots—five of them from 3-point range.
HORNETS 103, BUCKS 99
MILWAUKEE (99)
G.Antetokounmpo 10-18 5-8 26, Middleton 10-19 4-4 27, Portis 2-7 1-2 5, Matthews 5-7 0-0 13, Nwora 7-10 0-0 18, Mamukelashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Hood 2-3 0-0 6, Connaughton 0-6 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-8 2-2 2, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-84 12-16 99.
CHARLOTTE (103)
Bridges 7-19 3-4 17, Hayward 6-12 0-0 14, Plumlee 3-7 0-0 6, Ball 8-19 3-3 23, Rozier 8-17 7-8 27, Martin 3-5 0-0 8, McDaniels 1-7 0-0 3, Washington 2-10 1-1 5. Totals 38-96 14-16 103.
Milwaukee;19;29;26;25;—;99
Charlotte;28;19;36;20;—;103
3-point goals—Milwaukee 13-43 (Nwora 4-7, Matthews 3-4, Middleton 3-7, Hood 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Galloway 0-2, Portis 0-2, Connaughton 0-5, DiVincenzo 0-7), Charlotte 13-44 (Rozier 4-11, Ball 4-12, Martin 2-3, Hayward 2-6, McDaniels 1-4, Bridges 0-3, Washington 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 48 (G.Antetokounmpo 13), Charlotte 48 (Bridges 11). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Middleton 11), Charlotte 23 (Washington 5). Total fouls—Milwaukee 17, Charlotte 16. Attendance—14,253 (19,077).