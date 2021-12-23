Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter, the NFL Players Association president who has been pushing the league all season to require daily COVID-19 testing, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
So did Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. However, Washington is getting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back from COVID-19 protocols.
Tretter posted on Twitter that he was experiencing symptoms and chose to be tested at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio.
“Unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19,” Tretter wrote. “I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus.”
The Browns have been hit hard by a spate of positive tests in the past week and were missing 22 players—including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski—for Monday night’s rescheduled game against Las Vegas, which Cleveland lost.
The Browns (7-7) are scheduled to visit Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Tretter spoke to reporters for the first time in weeks and discussed the recent challenges for the NFL and union to navigate the uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.
“It has been a trying week or two weeks for everybody,” Tretter said. “This is a new variant. When COVID first happened, we had six months to kind of figure it out and figure out a path forward.
“In this instance, we had about six days to figure it out.”
Tretter said he had received the vaccine booster and had chosen to stay away from the facility as the team was conducting meetings virtually.
He returned for Thursday’s practice and tested positive shortly before the Browns were scheduled to take the field.