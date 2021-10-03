Brodhead/Juda’s on-again, off-again SWCC contest against Dodgeville went ahead on Saturday afternoon, and the result was the same one might have expected had it taken place as planned Friday night: The Cardinals got out to a 35-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 48-0 win over the Dodgers.
With the Homecoming Day victory, Brodhead/Juda stayed perfect on the 2021 season at 7-0 (5-0 SWCC). Dodgeville fell to 1-6 (0-5).
Gage Boegli had five carries for 87 yards and three TDs. He also had a 14-yard TD catch. Issac Saunders added 81 yards on six carries with a TD. Blake Matthys chipped in with nine totes for 68 yards.
Cardinal quarterback Cole Hoesley was a perfect 3-of-3 for 64 yards with two TDs.
Gunner Boegli had one catch for 33 yards.
The Cardinals travel to Wautoma next Friday night.
Crimson Tide gets first win of 2021
It took seven weeks, but the Edgerton Crimson Tide finally got its first victory of 2021, besting the Whitewater Whippets on the road Friday night, 13-6.
Edgerton did it primarily on the ground, getting a third-quarter 8-yard TD run from Braden Troeger and a fourth-quarter 10-yard TD run from Shane Kisting.
Troeger had 24 carries for 92 yards on the night with the one TD. Kisting had seven catches for 58 yards with a TD.
Whitewater got its points on a 6-yard Brock Grosinske TD pass to Marcus DePorter in the third quarter.
Grosinske was 18-of-27 for 227 yards with the aforementioned TD and two interceptions. DePorter had four catches for 68 yards.
Edgerton (1-6 overall, 1-4 Rock Valley) hosts Jefefrson next Friday night. Whitewater (1-6, 0-5) travels to East Troy.
Monroe runs away from Evansville
MONROE—Monroe’s rushing game outproduced Evansville’s passing attack on Friday night, leading the Cheesemakers to a 42-14 victory over the Blue Devils in a Rock Valley Conference football game.
Alex Hernandez scored on first-half runs of 12, 13 and 2 yards, and caught a 10-yard scoring pass from George Brukwicki before halftime to lead Monroe’s 377-yard offensive attack—which included 274 yards rushing on 53 attempts. Hernandez totaled 114 yards on 22 carries.
For Evansville (3-4, 2-3), quarterback Chase Maves completed 15 of 25 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Trevor Bahrs caught scoring passes of 44 and 67 yards from Maves in the first half.
Kaden Kuester and Keatin Sweeney ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away.