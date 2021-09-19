BRODHEAD
Aidyn Vondra rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, leading a 392-yard rushing attack that carried the unbeaten Brodhead/Juda football team to a 43-0 victory over Platteville in Southwest Wisconsin Conference play.
Vondra scored on runs of 11, 23 and 75 yards as the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0 Southwest Wisconsin) opened a 35-0 halftime lead over the Hillmen.
Gage Boegli added two rushing scores and totaled 98 yards, and Brady Rosheiser ran for 90 yards and one score.
The Brodhead/Juda defense held Platteville to minus-6 rushing yards, 64 total yards and five first downs.
Cole Hoesly completed three of his four passes for 68 yards to help the Cardinals total 460 yards of offense.
Brodhead/Juda travels to Spring Green to play River Valley on Friday night.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 43,
PLATTEVILLE 0
Platteville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brodhead/Juda 6 0 0 0 — 43
Scoring: BrJ—Ayden Vondra 11 run (Cole Hoesly kick). BrJ—Gage Boegli 66 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Brady Roshheisen 4 run (run failed). BrJ—Vondra 23 run (Hoesly kick). BrJ—Boegli 2 run (Boegli run). BrJ—Vondra 75 run (kick failed). BrJ—Safety.
Statistics: First downs—P 5, BrJ 15. Rushes-yards—P 23-(minus-6); BrJ 41-392. Yards passing—P 70; BrJ 68. Passes—P 14-6-0; BrJ 4-3-0. Fumbles-lost—P 0-0; BrJ 1-1. Penalties-yards—P 1-11; BrJ 5-45.
Berghorn’s 4 TDs lead Badger past Elkhorn
LAKE GENEVA—Cole Berghorn spearheaded a 372-yard rushing attack, picking up 228 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Lake Geneva Badger to a 42-21 victory over Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference play Friday.
Berghorn opened the scoring with a 6-yard run, and then helped the Badgers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Southern Lakes) build a 42-7 lead with scoring runs of 66, 41 and 28 yards.
Badger totaled 398 yards of offense as Jacob Needle added 110 yards rushing with one touchdown.
Quarterback Kegan Huber ran for Badger’s other score.
Tyler Etten led Elkhorn (2-2, 1-2) with 127 yard rushing and one touchdown, and Connor Lom added 76 yards and another score.
LG BADGER 42, ELKHORN 21
Elkhorn 0 7 0 14 — 21
Badger 7 21 7 7 — 42
Scoring: LGB—Cole Berghorn 6 run (kick good). LGB—Jacob Needle 53 run (run failed). E—Connor Lom 11 run (kick good). LGB—Kegan Huber 14 run (run good). LGB—Berghorn 66 run (kick good). LGB—Berghorn 41 run (kick good). LGB—Berghorn 28 run (kick good). E—Tyler Etten 32 run (kick good). E—2 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs—E 14, LGB 17. Rushes-yards—E 49-210; LGB 40-372. Yards passing—E 27; LGB 26. Passes—E 7-2-2; LGB 3-2-0. Fumbles-lost—E 1-0; LGB 3-1. Penalties-yards—E 3-30; LGB 4-35.
Westosha Central rolls to 42-0 win over Comets
PADDOCK LAKE—Jakob Simmons broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark to spark a big first half Friday that carried the Westosha Central football team to a 42-0 victory over Delavan-Darien.
Westosha (3-2 overall, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference) opened a 35-0 halftime lead over the Comets (2-3, 0-3).
Delavan-Darien host Union Grove Friday night.
Clinton forced to forfeit game to Pardeeville
CLINTON—Clinton was forced to call off Friday’s scheduled Eastern Suburban Conference football game against Pardeeville due to what Pardeeville athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt attributed to a COVID-19 issue with Clinton.
Pardeeville was able to quickly switch to play Shiocton on Friday after Shiocton’s game against Weyauwega-Fremont was called off due to COVID-19 issues.
Shiocton took a 27-0 victory over Pardeeville.
Columbus forfeits game to Walworth Big Foot
The Columbus football team was forced to call off its Friday Capitol Conference game against Walworth Big Foot for officially unspecified reasons.
Big Foot was awarded a 2-0 forfeit victory. The Chiefs travel to play Horicon-Hustisford on Friday night.
Lodi stays unbeaten with win over Turner
LODI—The Lodi football team, ranked third in Division 4 by Wissports .net, kept its unbeaten record intact with a 24-6 victory over Beloit Turner on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) also are ranked No. 6 among state midsized schools by The Associated Press.
Turner (2-3, 0-3) halted two Lodi drives on turnovers in the first half, with a fumble recovery by Nate Pozzani and an interception by Cam Combs.
Turner forced two more turnovers later on, but Lodi used its defense to maintain control, taking a 10-0 halftime lead and making it 17-0 on a 32-yard run in the third quarter.
The Trojans scored on a 93-yard pass from Sean Fogel to Emmanuel Galvan on a third-and-24 play in the third quarter.
McFarland takes a 28-14 victory over Whitewater
WHITEWATER—Caden Quelle scored three times on rushing plays and Travis Zadra added a TD run Friday to lead the McFarland football team to a 28-14 victory over Whitewater in Rock Valley Conference play.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-1 Rock Valley) broke away from a 7-6 halftime lead with two third-quarter touchdowns.
Whitewater (1-4, 0-3) trimmed the lead to 21-14 with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining on a touchdown catch by Marcus DePorter, but Quelle capped a long drive with a touchdown run with less than 2 minutes remaining to lock up McFarland’s victory.
Fennimore tops Parkview/Albany
FENNIMORE—The Fennimore football team picked up its first Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League victory Friday with a 56-22 victory over winless Orfordville Parkview/Albany.
Fennimore improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in SWAL play. Parkview/Albany fell to 0-5 and 0-3.