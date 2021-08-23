Biden honors 2020 WNBA champs
WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating their success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism.
Biden marveled at the team — which includes five Olympic gold medalists — and its feats on the court.
He also took a moment to note team members’ efforts to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
“What makes this team remarkable is they don’t just win games, they change lives,” Biden said.
Titans’ Vrabel out with COVID-19
NASHVILLE—Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was right on Sunday when he anticipated that further testing would confirm he has COVID-19. The team practiced without its head coach Monday with Vrabel quarantined at home after testing positive.
Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman helped run practice, while defensive coordinator Shane Bowen filled in by talking to reporters after the session.
“Get your rest and take your meds,” said Bowen, who was one of 23 Titans players and personnel sidelined by COVID-19 last season. “Hopefully, we get him back sooner than I got back last year.”
Dallas meets virtually after outbreak
FRISCO, Texas—Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution.
Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s 20-14 preseason loss to Houston.
Coach Mike McCarthy said his staff met virtually Sunday, and the club decided to do the same with players Monday in an effort to get closer to 72 hours from the game before bringing everybody back to the facility.
Walker signals possible Senate run
ATLANTA—Former football great Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to a run for U.S. Senate in 2022.
Electronic voter registration records show Walker registered last week at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. He has been living in Texas, but registering to vote means he’s legally attesting that he now lives in Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump has urged Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The 59-year-old Walker won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982, followed by a long pro career.
Former Blackhawk Hayes dies at 31
MILTON, Mass.—Jimmy Hayes, the former Chicago Blackhawks winger, has died at age 31, the Hawks and Hayes’ alma mater, Boston College, announced Monday. The cause of death was not specified.
The Hawks tweeted that Hayes’ “warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011.”
Parents sue over football hazing
CHICAGO—The parents of two teenage boys filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging their sons were sexually assaulted during a hazing tradition by older players on their suburban Chicago high school football team, and that three adult coaches were aware and even had a nickname for the ritual.
In the lawsuit, the parents contend that on Oct. 17, 2019, the older boys surrounded their sons, pinned them to the ground and assaulted them with a broomstick with such force that it broke.
The lawsuit names the three Plainfield Central High School coaches and the school district.
The parents said that while no coaches were in the locker room during the alleged assault, they knew what was going on and called the ritual “Code Blue.”