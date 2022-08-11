Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk off game-winning sacrifice fly during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins earlier this season. Urias' walk-off winner was one of 360 in team history.

 Associated Press

A walk-off single from Willy Adames gave the Brewers a much needed series sweep of Tampa Bay on Aug. 10 heading into a crucial three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Other walk-offs this year include two from Luis Urías four nights apart. Victor Caratini's walk-off home run on July 4 against the Chicago Cubs punctuated a heck of a holiday. Andrew McCutchen followed up a Jace Peterson bases-clearing triple in June for a stunning rally and Keston Hiura's homer shocked the Braves in May.

