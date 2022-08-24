APTOPIX Brewers Cubs Baseball

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly behind the live outfield scoreboard at Wrigley Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago last Friday. The Brewers and Cubs open up the 2023 season at Wrigley Field on March 30.

 Associated Press

Entering Aug. 24, the Brewers were 1½ games back from the nearest playoff spot, though it’s really 2½ back since Milwaukee doesn’t have a tiebreaker advantage with its nearest competitor, the San Diego Padres.

The Brewers surely would rather win the National League Central Division title, but they’re 5½ games behind a St. Louis Cardinals team that has a much easier schedule going forward.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you