Keston Hiura

Milwaukee Brewers’ Keston Hiura reacts after hitting a game-tying home run during the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. The Reds won 4-2 in 10 innings.

 Morry Gash Associated Press

The hits just keep coming for the Milwaukee Brewers, although on Sunday at American Family Field the primary issue was the actual hits came few and far between.

The latest installment of the Brewers’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week was 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds as the offense went mostly silent and and shaky defense played a role as the visitors spoiled a strong outing from Corbin Burnes.

