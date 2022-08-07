The hits just keep coming for the Milwaukee Brewers, although on Sunday at American Family Field the primary issue was the actual hits came few and far between.
The latest installment of the Brewers’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week was 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds as the offense went mostly silent and and shaky defense played a role as the visitors spoiled a strong outing from Corbin Burnes.
After trading away three-time National League reliever of the year Josh Hader on Monday, the Brewers proceeded to go 1-5 against two teams at the bottom of the National League Central Division standings, each loss coming in a close game and paired with shaky bullpen performance.
Taylor Rogers, acquired from the Padres as the short-term replacement for Josh Hader, allowed the go-ahead run to score with two outs in the eighth on a Donovan Solano double to right.
The Brewers, though, found new life when Keston Hiura led off the ninth with a solo homer to right off reliever Hunter Strickland. The defense very promptly helped turn the tides back in Cincinnati’s favor.
On a slow roller up the third-base line by Aristedes Aquino to lead off the top of the 10th, Mike Brosseau, who had just entered the game, threw well wide to first. It allowed not only the inherited runner to score from second but Aquino was able to race around to third as the ball bounded away from first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
Aquino would score on batter later on a sacrifice fly to put the Reds up, 4-2.
The error wound up not mattering, anyway, as the offense went down punchless in the bottom half of the 10th with Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen all striking out against Ross Detwiler.
The loss dropped the Brewers to 58-50 overall and just 27-31 since the end of May, at which point the team was off to its best 50-game start in franchise history. After entering last Sunday four games up in the division and at their high-water mark of 14 games over .500, Milwaukee could now be two games back of first if the St. Louis Cardinals win Sunday.
Adames opened the scoring in the third with a solo home run off Reds starting pitcher Graham Aschraft. Milwaukee would get just one hit the rest of the way and went 0 for 7 with a man on base on the afternoon.
Burnes went six innings with nine strikeouts while making just one mistake: a 2-1 curve that caught too much plate to Reds catcher Michael Papierski, who came in with a .133 average and no homers in 66 career at-bats.
Rogers allowed a one-out single to pinch-hitter Jonathan India in the eighth and India took second base on a wild pitch. Solano drove a slider over the head of Hunter Renfroe after the Brewers rightfielder appeared to take his first step in, scoring India.