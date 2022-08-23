The Milwaukee Brewers of the last few years are historically good.
Yes, you read that correctly.
No, they haven’t won a World Series during their run of four straight postseason appearances. Nor have they even been to a World Series. They haven’t had a 100-win season or done any major record-smashing like hitting the most homers in a season ever.
But good luck finding many teams in Major League Baseball history better than the Brewers at winning one-run games over a sustained time period.
On Sept. 26, 2018, the Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-1 to clinch a postseason berth. It's just one of 115 wins in one-run games by Milwaukee since the start of that season.
And speaking of good luck, how much of the Brewers' success in those games is derived from just that?
Since 2018, the Brewers were 115-72 in one-run games as recently as last Tuesday, Aug. 16. That’s good for a win percentage of 61.5; over 162 games, that pace would lead to a 100-win season.
In doing so, they have been defying both their opponents and math.
But with not one, not two but three losses in one-run games last week and a much more mediocre record over recent months, are they coming crashing back to earth?
Let’s look further.
What’s so special about record in one-run games?
Baseball is a game that, at its core, is driven by randomness.
A batter can go 0 for 4 in a game while squaring the ball up all four times. A pitcher can hit his desired spot with a pitch but give up a broken-bat hit. Even the playoffs are considered somewhat of a crapshoot.
The game, though, evens itself out over time and a 162-game season. Baseball is a prime example of how regression plays out. How teams perform in one-run games fits that bill.
Over larger samples, one-run games are essentially toss-ups. Historical studies have shown performance in these kinds of games is mostly random.
More often than not, when a team outplays its overall win percentage in one-run games, they come crashing back down to earth in the near future. Take, for example, the 2012 Baltimore Orioles, who set a then-record by going 29-9 in one-run games; the following season, despite being a good team overall and going 85-77, they went 20-31 in one-run decisions.
There is hardly any year-over-year correlation between one-run game records. Even for elite teams in one-run games, it is rarely a skill that repeats year after year.
Yet the Brewers have bucked this trend, consistently finishing near the top of the league in these kinds of games.
How the Brewers have fared in one-run games
After the walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 16, the Brewers' 115-72 mark in one-run games was not only the best in baseball over that stretch, but it’s also one of the best extended stretches in MLB history.
Because of the shortened 2020 season and the incomplete 2022 campaign, we can compare the five-year span from 2018-22 with other four-year stretches in the rest of baseball history. A four-year run of 162-game seasons results in 648 games being played; the Brewers had played in 661 following that win against Los Angeles.
The Brewers' .615 winning percentage put them in rarified air. Since 1920, only five teams have posted a better one-run game record over a four-year span. Milwaukee’s pace is not just historically good but historically elite.
It also lists the 10 best four-year stretches of one-run game performance since 1920.
What makes the Brewers so unique is not only that they are historically excellent at winning one-run games but that, among that already-elite group, they have performed notably better in one-run games than other games.
One-run game performance is considered to be unsustainable year over year, but how teams perform in games decided by sizable margins is far more indicative of “true” talent level. If a team wins lots of games by multiple runs and rarely gets blown out, you can bet they are going to be one of the better teams in the league.
Milwaukee’s .615 win percentage in one-run games far outweighed its .539 win percentage in games decided by any other margin. That’s a 100-win pace over 162 games compared to 87 wins.
Let's compare that with the 1928-31 Philadelphia A’s, the best one-run team ever.
The A’s actually performed worse in one-run games than they did otherwise, but were so dominant that they could still win 64.1% of their one-run games to be the best one-run team of all time. It’s still impressive that those A’s teams combined to win as many of their one-run decisions as they did, but still not as noteworthy as the Brewers completely outplaying their record by as much as they have.
The Brewers, no doubt about, have become an outlier. Trying to make sense of that, though, is a bit more difficult.
Let’s give it a shot anyway.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
Could the Brewers' success be because of their bullpen?
Brewers manager Craig Counsell was presented with the numbers and asked if he had any theories as to why his team played so well in one-run games.
“Josh Hader,” he said in June, before Hader was traded to San Diego.
Hader is gone now, but Counsell’s point remains: teams with lockdown arms at the back end of games, as the Brewers have largely been with Hader and company, should tend to win more close games than average. At face value, this notion tracks.
But it’s not like Hader was the first dominant reliever in baseball history, nor were the Brewers the first team to assemble a strong bullpen over multiple years.
A 2014 study indicated that having elite relief pitchers like Hader does little to affect a team’s one-run game fortunes.
For more evidence, albeit anecdotal, that having elite relievers doesn’t necessitate a good record in one-run games, consider these teams in recent history that have featured a dominant closer and excellent high-leverage bullpen.
During the best four-year stretch of Craig Kimbrel’s time in Atlanta, the Braves went 106-87, a .549 winning percentage, in one-run games. The Wade Davis-era Kansas City Royals went .518 over the closer’s best four-year span. The Kenley Jensen-era Dodgers went .528.
So how, in one-run games, have they outperformed their record in games decided by any other margin, which is generally considered to be far more indicative of a team’s “true” talent level?
The Milwaukee bullpen still matters, though
Just because having a good bullpen doesn’t correlate much with a good record in one-run games over the course of baseball history doesn’t necessarily mean that the Brewers' bullpen hasn’t been one of the key components of their success.
Consider this.
Since 2018, the Brewers have played in 83 games in which they entered with a one-run lead in the ninth inning or later and a chance to record a save with three outs. Of those games, they have lost only eight for a win percentage of 90.4%.
Their expected win percentage in those games? Seventy-nine percent, which would come out to 10 fewer wins since 2018. Swapping 10 wins from Milwaukee’s overall one-run game record would decrease its winning percentage to 55.8%.
The offense has been clutch
Not all the credit belongs to the bullpen.
The Brewers have been one of the better-hitting teams in high-leverage spots. Since 2018, Milwaukee has a .786 OPS in moments classified as high leverage by FanGraphs, which is second in the majors.
Using Baseball Reference’s “late and close” split – which takes into account plate appearances from the seventh inning on in which the game is tied, within one run or the potential tying run is on deck – the Brewers have a .724 OPS, good for seventh in the majors.
The Brewers overall are 12th in baseball in OPS in that time, indicating that their offense has been better than usual in clutch spots.
The offense has even outperformed the vaunted bullpen in key situations relative to league average. Milwaukee relievers are 10th in high-leverage spots in earned run average at 3.99 and eighth in late-and-close situations at 3.60.
Luck has played a key role
Sure, there are a few ways to explain the Brewers’ historic run.
But let’s not overlook what is probably the biggest factor: luck.
There are reasons why few teams in baseball history have outplayed their overall record by as much as the Brewers have in one-run games. The precedent established by the last century in baseball tells us that, eventually, regression will catch up with them.
Or has it already started to happen?
Since the walk-off win over the Dodgers last week, the Brewers played in three games decided by one run and lost all three. And in each of those games both the margin for error, which is small, and the level to which luck can influence the outcome, which is significant, were on full display.
Odds are the Brewers will continue to play a plethora of close games. After all, their team is built to win close, low-scoring contests. If they can continue to pull out some one-run magic in those games through the end of this season, they might just earn another shot to test their luck in a different way in October.