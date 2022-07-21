Rowdy Tellez

No team in Major League Baseball plays more home games the second half of the season than the Milwaukee Brewers. The favorable schedule could help the team secure a fifth straight postseason berth.

 Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't exactly run away with the National League Central like may have been expected, and the offense hasn't been able to find another gear, but as the Brewers get ready for the second half of the season, there are some things to look forward to.

And that extends beyond the chase for a fifth straight playoff berth. While the Brewers are nursing just a half-game lead in the National League Central (and sit just a half-game ahead of the team that holds the final wild-card spot right now, to boot), Fangraphs still believes the Brewers have a 74% chance to make the playoffs and 64% chance to win the division.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you