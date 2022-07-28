Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich's bat may be the key to charging up the Milwaukee Brewers' offense the second half of the season. Yelich has his batting average up to .251 since being inserted into the leadoff spot.

 Kenny Yoo Associated Press

At the outset of the second half of the regular season, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed his team’s performance, the upcoming trade deadline and what needs the team may need to address prior to August 2.

The Brewers roster as currently constructed is that of a jigsaw puzzle that can't be solved in one glance.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you