At the outset of the second half of the regular season, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed his team’s performance, the upcoming trade deadline and what needs the team may need to address prior to August 2.
The Brewers roster as currently constructed is that of a jigsaw puzzle that can't be solved in one glance.
There is no dearth of high-floor hitters capable of producing at a steady clip; the sum of the parts has been quite effective, finishing play Wednesday seventh in baseball in runs per game.
The Brewers, however, have also not gotten the powerful, high-ceiling performance that can elevate an offense single-handedly.
And while Milwaukee would undoubtedly benefit from acquiring a true high-end, impact bat or multiple at the trade deadline, those types of players are limited in quantity in this year’s market. The Brewers brass, which has repeatedly made known its primary focus is on giving themselves as many cracks at winning a title as possible, will need to decide if the cost of acquisition is worthwhile and where that player would fit on an already-crowded offense.
“I think we have 12 players who are maybe a tick off, pretty close to finding that upside and we've got some time to allow them to do that,” Stearns told the Journal Sentinel on Saturday. “In terms of what we could potentially do at the deadline, you’re right, we're fairly balanced position player group. There's not a glaring need out there.
“And so if we are going to do something that impacts our position player group, it may require some level of creativity or some complementary piece. Or we may decide that ultimately what we have right now is better than what we can get elsewhere, in which case we're very comfortable.”
Never rule out a forward-thinking front office like Milwaukee’s but that doesn’t sound like a team that feels hard-pressed to make wholesale changes to its offense.
What will be most important for the Brewers offense in the final two months of the regular season and into the playoffs, according to Stearns, is improvement from within their position player group.
“I think what I'd say is we believe we have players who have that type of ceiling,” Stearns said. “And at least at this point, with nearly half a season left, we don't have a player on offense currently who's having any elite campaign. It wouldn't shock me if we look up at the end of September, and that's changed. I think we have players here that have proven they can put up elite-level performances.”
Stearns didn’t name any specific names but there are a handful of those higher-ceiling candidates he could have had in mind.
And, over their six-game homestand to open the second half of the season in which the offense came to life, almost each one made Stearns appear rather prescient.
Any discussion of the Brewers offensive ceiling begins with Yelich. While a return to his MVP-level production from 2018-19 is, at this point, an unrealistic expectation, nobody currently on the Brewers roster has flashed that type of ability in the past.
In the first half, Yelich batted .251/.341/.379. Perhaps Yelich himself best summed up his performance.
“I still feel like it hasn't all-the-way been there, but it's been decent,” he said. “I wouldn't say it's been bad, but I wouldn't say it's been good, either.”
Over the homestand, Yelich went 7 for 23 with seven walks, doing an excellent job of getting on base. What was most notable, though, was a return to more power. He had four extra-base hits including a pair of doubles Tuesday and a 117-mph triple Sunday.
Before that? Yelich had one extra-base hit over his last 42 plate appearances.
Urias showing flashes
Urías may not have flashed all-star production before in the majors, but in terms of talent and potential, the Brewers believe his future is as bright as anyone’s in the organization.
After missing the first month of the season due to injury, he started hot and posted an OPS of .874 through 16 games. Over his remaining 47 games in the first half, his OPS was just .637 with defense that was just as up-and-down as his bat.
The homestand showed how valuable Urías at his best can be to the Brewers as he went 8 for 21 and reached base in 12 of 26 plate appearances. Two of those hits went for homers and he added a pair of walk-offs as well.
Hunter Renfroe's raw power can be lineup-changing
Renfroe’s first half, nagging injuries aside, was probably right on pace with what the Brewers expected. He posted a 111 wRC+, just a tick above his career mark of 108. His career high in that category was 114, achieved both in 2018 and last year.
But Renfroe has shown how he can elevate an offense as much as anyone on the roster since the break, homering in four of Milwaukee’s first five games. During arguably the Brewers best stretch of the year from an offense standpoint, Renfroe drove in nearly one quarter runs (10 of 42).
“I feel good,” Renfroe said. “Timing’s great. Timing’s there. Timing on fastballs to right-center and able to adjust to sliders and cutters and everything like that. I feel good at the plate. I felt good all day. Feel strong, feel healthy. It’s all good things.”
Rowdy Tellez may not have reached his ceiling
Tellez, similar to Urías, entered 2022 with significant untapped potential and the Brewers hoped that playing every day would help the 27-year-old maximize it.
He had a 109 wRC+ in the first half, which was better than his career mark coming in. When Tellez gets going, as he showed with a two-homer, six-RBI game Wednesday, he can become an impact bat.
Of 39 MLB first basemen with at least 200 plate appearances, Tellez’s .773 OPS ranks 16th. The Brewers believe Tellez has as much unreached ceiling as any hitter in the lineup, which is important because production from first base, a key offensive position, is critical.
Would the Brewers consider adding to their pitching staff?
It’s a question that Stearns danced around with some deft baseball-executive speak, but the takeaway is that the Brewers aren’t ruling out the possibility of adding a starting pitcher – something that would have seemed wholly unnecessary in April.
“I think we have to look at all facets of our team and that includes the run prevention side,” Stearns said. “We've added to that side in the past at the deadline and so it's certainly something we're gonna look at again.”
For as much talk as there has been around the inconsistency of the Brewers offense, that unit has actually outperformed the pitching staff. Milwaukee entered play Thursday with a 3.89 earned run average that was 12th-best in baseball.
A significant reason for that, of course, is the injury bug. Four of the team’s top six starting pitchers have spent time on the injured list, including one month missed by Brandon Woodruff and two months and counting for Freddy Peralta. By the time Adrian Houser returns, it will have been well over a month as well.
The Brewers are finally on the mend not only in the rotation but also have bullpen arms Jake Cousins and Justin Topa in the middle of rehab assignments.
“We’re encouraged at some of the health news that we've gotten, and hopefully over the next couple of weeks we'll continue to get,” Stearns said. “I think we have some guys coming back in both segments of rotation and the ‘pen that can be impactful over the last few months, but we do need to get them healthy and we need to make sure we can keep them healthy.”
Regardless of the degree to which the Brewers add to their roster in the next week, it’s clear that they feel they have assembled a team capable of making the postseason for the fifth straight season.
“I think we have an incredible opportunity in front of us,” Stearns said. “We’ve put ourselves in position once again to have a fun second half to make a playoff run, hopefully get to the playoffs and be able to play deep into October. Any year where you’re in late July and you give yourself that opportunity, you’re in a good spot.
“I think we’ve seen some really positive signs from our team in the first half. We've had stretches where we've played really well. There have been stretches where we just didn't quite hit on all facets of our team and those led to some inconsistent results and inconsistent play. But I have confidence in this group.
“I believe that we have a team that is capable of getting to the playoffs. It's gonna be a fun two months.”