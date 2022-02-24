If the designated hitter is added to the National League in 2022—owners have agreed to do so but the players union has to sign off on it as well—the Milwaukee Brewers will have a decision to make.
They’ll have to decide if they can handle that big change from within, or if they should seek another bat from outside.
Player transactions have been frozen since Dec. 2 due to management’s lockout of the players without a new labor deal.
So we don’t know what president of baseball operations David Stearns might have done (or not done) to further improve an offense that went quiet too often in an otherwise banner 2021 season—including the disappointing four-game loss to eventual World Series champion Atlanta in the National League Divisional Series.
Many attractive bats on the free-agent market would fit the DH mold, or at least provide another option depending on the lineup for any given night. That group includes Kyle Schwarber, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Nick Castellanos, Eddie Rosario and even Nelson Cruz, who belted 32 home runs last season at age 40 while playing for Minnesota and Tampa Bay.
None of the aforementioned sluggers would come cheaply, however, and with 10 arbitration cases pending, the Brewers’ projected payroll already is headed for a season-opening high for the franchise. The previous high was $123 million in 2019.
The Brewers have worked out creative contracts in the past, however, including one last spring with the since-traded Jackie Bradley Jr. that was back-loaded with deferred money.
Instead, the Brewers could shop for another first baseman, such as free agent Anthony Rizzo, or make a trade for one, such as the New York Yankees’ Luke Voit. Then they could move slugger Rowdy Tellez into more of a DH role.
After Stearns traded for Boston rightfielder Hunter Renfroe in a deal that included the disappointing Bradley, the Brewers’ puzzle was reduced to settling on a plan at first base before the DH entered the picture.
If the Brewers decide to find their DH from the current roster, they have four viable options:
*** Keston Hiura—After signing Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong to a two-year deal with an option prior to the 2021 season, the Brewers decided to move Hiura to first base, a position he never had played. Unfortunately, Hiura hit only .168 in 61 games with a .301 slugging percentage and 77 strikeouts in 173 at-bats and was sent down to Class AAA Nashville.
Hiura has been retooling his hitting mechanics over the winter with a personal coach. He’s only 25 and if he finds something that clicks, he has shown in the past how much damage he can do when making consistent contact (.938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in ’19).
*** Lorenzo Cain—Centerfielder Lorenzo Cain had trouble keeping his legs healthy last season, spending two lengthy stints on the injured list and playing in only 78 games. Cain is at the end of his five-year, $80 million free-agent deal and turns 36 in April. Moving to DH would keep him healthy and productive over as many games as possible. The improving Tyrone Taylor could take over in the outfield.
*** Rowdy Tellez—Tellez handles himself OK at first base for a big man (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) but he isn’t in there for his defense. It's his light-tower power from the left side—a tool that plays very well in American Family Field—that makes him valuable. So putting him in the DH role on a consistent basis makes lots of sense.
*** A revolving door—Counsell loves to give everyone in the “position player group” ample opportunity to play, and should Hiura not get on track or another bat is not acquired from the outside, the DH could be a revolving door that allows rest as well as the best nightly hitter-pitcher matchups. The Brewers loved the offensive contributions last year from jack-of-all-trades Jace Peterson and could take a look at versatile infielder Mike Brosseau.