That was ugly.
Even if nothing else had been going on, the Milwaukee Brewers going 1-5 since Aug. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds to go from three games up in the National League Central Division to two games out of a playoff spot would have left a sour taste.
Considering the surrounding circumstances, though, it was a nightmarish several days for the Brewers.
The optics of the Brewers' handling of the trade deadline were not great. The play on the field was just as bad.
What should we make of a span of several days that Milwaukee will attempt to put in the rearview mirror as soon as it can?
Is there still a trade deadline hangover for the Brewers after dealing away Josh Hader?
The question can’t be avoided after a week like that: did the Brewers’ handling of the trade deadline carry over onto the field?
Truth is, it’s impossible to say definitively one way or the other. But, considering the level of shakeup felt within the clubhouse and how the Brewers could have used a pitcher like Josh Hader while playing one close game after another, it’s foolish to suggest it had no effect.
Regardless, what matters most is this: Repeatedly, Brewers players spoke about how they believed the group they had was enough to win a World Series.
Over five very winnable games, the Brewers simply didn’t play well enough and lost each one to teams whose rosters aren’t as talented. In Milwaukee’s clubhouse, though, no fingers were being pointed anywhere outside the room.
“I mean, it's easy to go out and make excuses,” Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “That's the easy route, is to make excuses for the way we played this last weekend and blame it on someone else. But we got to point the fingers at ourselves here. Get back on track, play better baseball, and we know what we can do out there.”
Each of the last two series were ripe for the taking. The five losses came by a combined eight runs. That doesn’t change the outcomes but it does give the Brewers a beacon of hope that they aren’t far off from finding a groove again.
“I feel like we’ve been playing good baseball,” outfielder Hunter Renfroe. “We just haven’t been able to finish and get guys in when we need to. I think that’s the gist of it really, is just not playing, not necessarily bad baseball but just (not) playing good enough baseball. I think we really have to finesse some of the details a little bit and do what we were doing right outside the break.”
While this past week was the toughest to swallow for the Brewers of any this year all things considered, they have been mired in a funk for over two months now. Since getting off to the best start in franchise history at 32-18, Milwaukee is 26-32.
As of Sunday night, the Brewers are two games out of a playoff spot and have playoff odds, according to Baseball Reference, hovering around 40 percent.
“I don’t think any of us in here are happy with how we’re playing,” Burnes said. “We all know that there’s better baseball to be played, but that's just part of a long season. Fortunately, it's early August so we have plenty of time to turn around.”
Mike Brosseau makes a throw to first base during the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 7.
The run prevention unit needs to be better
For all the talk about how the Brewers failed to add a bat at the deadline the larger issue has been the other side of the ball.
Since that 32-18 start, Brewers pitchers have a 3.89 earned run average, good for a rather pedestrian rank of 13th in baseball. The bullpen, a unit considered one of the team’s greatest strengths entering the year, is 18th with a 4.00 ERA.
Allowing 18 runs over three games to the Pirates is simply too many considering the opponent and a microcosm of the fact that the run prevention hasn’t lived up to expectations in 2022.
It’s not all on the pitching, either. Not only do most metrics consider the Brewers to be a middle-of-the-pack team on defense, but think about how often the team plays a close game in which a defensive miscue or two looms large.
Have the Brewers cost themselves in these tight contests defensively?
“We had a play today that obviously affected the outcome in the 10th,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He may beat it out, but obviously by getting it, it changes the inning. You’d have to point out everything else to me. I’m thinking of some good plays.”
There have certainly been some good plays, but the run prevention unit has also given plenty away.
Last Sunday, an error on an exchange between Willy Adames and Kolten Wong at second base resulted in five unearned runs that helped turn a 2-0 lead into a 5-2 deficit.
The next game, a handful of plays that weren’t made helped the Pirates take the lead in the sixth. The Brewers couldn’t throw out Josh VanMeter attempting to steal and, one batter later, he scored the eventual game-winning run. Another run came across to score after a throwing error allowed him two extra bases and a passed ball brought him home.
Wednesday, a throwing error not only allowed a Pirates runner to advance and ultimately score but an accurate throw would have easily retired him at second base, never giving him the opportunity to score. The Brewers lost by one.
Thursday, another game lost by one run, a passed ball allowed an unearned run to score early and a walk-off wild pitch ended the contest.
Sunday, Mike Brosseau’s two-base throwing error in extras was the glaring mistake, but perhaps the game never would have gotten to 10 innings had it not been for another play that wasn’t made. Renfroe initially broke in on Donovan Solano’s line drive in the eighth inning and he couldn't recover to make the play as the Reds scored a run to take a 2-1 lead.
“It did carry,” Renfroe said. “It definitely carried. The ball’s been carrying to right field pretty well. I kind of sat back on it to make sure where it was, where I thought it was and it took off. It’s just one of those things.”
This season, the Brewers have the 11th-worst defense as rated by FanGraphs. According to Statcast’s outs above average metric, their defense has been worth -10 runs, eighth-worst in the league. Their defensive efficiency, which measures the percentage of balls put into play that are turned into outs, of .694 is also below-average and 12th-worst.
For a team that was designed to hang its hat on keeping runs off the board, those aren’t good signs.
A conundrum on offense
While prone to ill-timed cold streaks and the ire of many fans’ disdain overall, the Brewers offense has on the whole been the team’s best unit. Entering Sunday, it ranked ninth in baseball with a 106 wRC+ (which is actually the best offense ever put together in the David Stearns era), sixth in OPS and seventh in runs per game.
As maddening as it may be situationally from time to time, any Brewers fan would have been happy with those overall numbers entering the year, expecting it to be more than enough with a pitching staff anticipated to be elite.
But does it mean they should have stood pat at the deadline and not added a single bat?
No.
Because Milwaukee has an accumulation of average to slightly above-average bats throughout the lineup – after Hunter Renfroe’s .805 OPS, there are nine regulars with an OPS within 100 points of one another – many of the hitters available wouldn’t have made sense for the Brewers simply because they weren’t enough of an upgrade. But there was still room to improve.
The Brewers would have benefited greatly from an impact bat that would fit the roster well, such as Trey Mancini or Josh Bell or JD Martinez.
The Brewers, make no mistake, were involved in many discussions for hitters. Part of the dilemma, president of baseball operations said Tuesday, was the surprising amount of teams out of contention that were content with not trading assets that were expected to be moved.
The asking prices were too high in terms of prospect capital relative to what the Brewers were willing to pay. Milwaukee is very high on its current group of top prospects, particularly its position players, which played into the calculus to not move any.
Yet by not finding a single trade to upgrade the offense, the Brewers came up short at the deadline. They had a clear avenue to make their team better and didn’t take it because the optimal deal didn’t present itself.
Perhaps it will all work out in the end and the pitching will perform at the level it is capable of while the offense is good enough to buoy that effort. The Brewers, after all, still believe they have a playoff team. They certainly have a roster capable of it. Don't be surprised if they find a groove soon.
But after this nightmare of a week, it feels for the first time all year that perhaps that won’t happen. The final third of the regular season will decide a lot.