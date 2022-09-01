Brewers Cubs Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has his team in the middle of a another pennant race with a month left in the regular season.

It was an afternoon of sticking to the process to cap off August for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now it's on to September – or, to roll with the very lingo of the players in the Brewers clubhouse – 'Craigtember.'

