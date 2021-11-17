MILWAUKEE
The Milwaukee Brewers finally have another Cy Young Award winner.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes was named the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Wednesday, as voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Burnes topped the other two finalists previously announced—Philadelphia righty Zack Wheeler and Los Angeles veteran Max Scherzer—in a very close race. Burnes and Wheeler each garnered 12 first-place votes, but Burnes finished ahead in the points total, 151 to 141.
The Brewers had not had a Cy Young winner since 1982, when Pete Vuckovich won the award in the American League for his role in leading the club to its only World Series.
The only other Milwaukee winner came one season earlier, when reliever Rollie Fingers captured that award as well as AL Most Valuable Player.
“It’s awesome,” Burnes said during a joyous celebration at home. “I want to thank everyone that’s contributed to this season. Congrats to both Max and Zack for great years. There were a lot of great arms this year, so it’s awesome to be mixed in with these guys. This is exciting.
“Growing up, you always want to pitch in the big leagues and you want to be the best in the league. But for me, it wasn’t really a goal until really my 2019 season.
“When you get kicked in the teeth like that (1-5, 8.82 ERA in 32 appearances), to try to come back to the best in the league is the goal. I thank everyone who was behind me.”
Burnes, 27, led the majors with a 2.43 earned run average, just ahead of Scherzer’s mark of 2.46. He also topped the NL with a 1.63 FIP (lowest since Pedro Martinez in 1999), 0.4 home runs per nine innings, 12.6 strikeouts per nine and 6.88 strikeout to walk ratio.
Over 28 starts covering 167 innings, Burnes went 11-5, allowing only 123 hits and 34 walks while logging 234 strikeouts, compiling a 0.940 WHIP and holding opponents to a .201 batting average with only seven home runs and a 35.6% strikeout rate.
Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler finished fourth in the balloting and the Brewers’ teammate Brandon Woodruff was fifth.
It was a runaway in the voting for American League Cy Young as Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray received 29 of the 30 first-place votes. The other went to the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, who finished second. Chicago veteran righty Lance Lynn was in third place.
Burnes set a major-league record by striking out 58 batters before issuing his first walk of the season, though the New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole later struck out 61 without a walk.
Burnes also matched the major-league record of 10 consecutive strikeouts as a starter in a game, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
One month later, Burnes pitched the first eight innings of a no-hitter in Cleveland, with closer Josh Hader covering the ninth. It was only the second no-hitter in Brewers history.