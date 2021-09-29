ST. LOUIS
Make it an even 50 for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Road victories, that is, after riding home runs from Daniel Vogelbach and Manny Piña and a terrific five-inning start from Adrian Houser to a 4-0 shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.
Successfully putting the news earlier in the day that setup man Devin Williams had suffered a fractured right hand and is likely done for the season into the background, the Brewers became the second team in the majors this season to reach 50 wins away from home.
Daniel Vogelbach watches his two-run homer during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
That extends the franchise record and also leaves the Brewers one victory away from tying the high-water mark of 96 regular-season victories, which was set in 2011.
“To get to 50, that’s a big number on the road. It’s not easy to do,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think it’s a sign of our consistency this year, that we’re able to do good things, home and road, but we’ve played well on the road this year.
“We’ve played really, really well on the road.”
Also of note—the Cardinals having their franchise-record winning streak of 17 games finally snapped. It was their first defeat since Sept. 10 and just their second in their last 21 games.
“They’ve been playing some great baseball just like they needed to, to secure that last postseason spot, so props to them for that,” Houser said. “But yeah, you want to go out and win every game and tonight, to be able to go out there and put a stop to their win streak makes you feel pretty good.”
Working in Houser’s favor was the fact the Cardinals were sans three of their stalwarts in third baseman Nolan Arenado, leftfielder Tyler O’Neill and catcher Yadier Molina.
As Houser alluded to, St. Louis clinched the second wild-card spot in the National League by beating Milwaukee, 6-2, on Tuesday—an accomplishment that allowed manager Mike Shildt to handle his roster more conservatively over the rest of the week like Counsell after the Brewers clinched the Central Division title Sunday.
Staked to a 1-0 lead in the first on an Eduardo Escobar RBI groundout, he worked himself out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the frame by getting the speedy Harrison Bader to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.
That seemed to set the tone as Houser allowed only two more baserunners while inducing seven ground-ball outs over the next four innings with his heavy sinker.
“He’s fun to play behind,” said Vogelbach. “You’re always on your toes. You know it’s going to happen fast. With the middle of the infield and the guys we have out there on defense, I like our chances when the ball is hit to those guys.”
Just how much was the right-hander pitching to contact? Enough that his strikeout of Lars Nootbaar to complete five-shutout innings was his first of the game.
“His sinker was impressive again,” Counsell said. “He’s throwing it in counts where they know it’s coming and it doesn’t matter, specifically to right-handed hitters. The sinker has been really special this year. It’s a special pitch.
“When you throw a big-league hitter a pitch that they know is coming and they hit a ground ball, that’s impressive. That’s how good the pitch is.”
Miles Mikolas had been dealing as well since allowing the first-inning run but saw his night end abruptly in the sixth.
Christian Yelich singled with one out—giving him three times on base in as many plate appearances—and after Escobar popped out, Vogelbach homered to right-center to up Milwaukee’s lead to 3-0.
Lorenzo Cain followed with a single, and Mikolas made way for Andrew Miller.
Brent Suter also took over the the sixth, leaving Houser’s line at three hits, two walks and a strikeout over 67 pitches—an economical yet impressive performance.
In four starts against the Cardinals this season, Houser (10-6) posted a 0.36 ERA with 16 strikeouts. His complete-game shutout of St. Louis in Milwaukee on Sept. 4 was the Brewers’ first since September of 2014.
“I kind of figured it wouldn’t be a full game, 100 pitches, something like that,” said Houser. “I wasn’t for sure on how long I would go or how short I would be. I was just going out there and trying to figure out my mechanics, get in a groove and just fine-tune some things to get ready for the postseason.”
Piña’s leadoff homer off Miller in the seventh capped the scoring, while Counsell utilized Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby to wrap up the Brewers’ 19th shutout of the season and first since Sept. 11 at Cleveland.
“It’s definitely hard to play on the road,” Boxberger said. “It’s definitely comforting to have the road record we do. We just like playing on the road, apparently so we’ll just take this and keep rolling with it and finish this year strong and then carry it into the playoffs.”