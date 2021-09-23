MILWAUKEE
There are losses and then there are brutal losses.
Without a doubt, Thursday afternoon’s debacle fell into the latter category for the Milwaukee Brewers.
They blew a five-run lead over the final five innings at American Family Field on the way to an 8-5 defeat and a four-game sweep at the hands of the seemingly unstoppable St. Louis Cardinals.
Tyrone Taylor hit a first-inning grand slam and a solo homer in the fourth for the Brewers, and Adrian Houser pitched six solid innings. But both efforts were undercut by an otherwise non-existent offense and a heinous bullpen meltdown.
As a result, the Brewers’ magic number to win the Central Division title remained stuck at three for the fifth consecutive day as their losing streak stretched to five—one shy of tying their season high, set from May 2-7.
The white-hot Cardinals, meanwhile, have reeled off 12 consecutive victories, two shy of the franchise record. Their 10 remaining games come against the Chicago Cubs and Brewers, with six of those in St. Louis.
“Well, we have to win games. That’s on us,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s on us to win games. It’s on us to take it. We’re trying to win games; we’re not doing it right now. We all have to do a little bit better to win a baseball game. That’s what this week told us.
“We’ve got to take it. Nobody’s going to give it to us. I think we understand that. This team, it’s a resilient bunch. We’ve had a bad week, and we’re going to have to take it.”
The game went off the rails for Milwaukee in the seventh, beginning with an odd conference among the umpires on the infield before play began.
Reliever Jake Cousins had his routine disrupted as he took the mound when he was ordered to switch out his grey-colored glove for a darker one.
The same thing happened to Freddy Peralta during a June start at Arizona, and he switched to a navy blue glove—which he has continued to use.
“The umpires noticed it,” Counsell said. “His glove, it wasn’t his normal glove he was using today. It’s a pretty white glove so they switched it out, and I understand why.”
Cousins opened by striking out Molina, but quickly found himself in trouble after giving up a single to Edmundo Sosa and walking Harrison Bader and Lars Nootbaar. Tommy Edman came up with the bases loaded for the second time in as many at-bats.
Brad Boxberger took over for Cousins and got a grounder from Edman that he just beat out at first to avoid a double play. Sosa scored to make it 5-2.
Boxberger followed with a self-inflicted wound by making a terrible pickoff throw to first that got past Escobar and allowed Bader to score.
Then, Paul Goldschmidt followed with his second booming homer to left-center in as many games, and just like that the score was knotted at 5-5 and boos rained down from the seats.
St. Louis finished flipping the game in the eighth, when Aaron Ashby (3-1) walked Nolan Arenado with one out and Dylan Carlson singled to right. Taylor also made an ill-advised throw to third, which allowed Carlson to advance to second.
A passed ball by Manny Piña followed, allowing Arenado to score and Carlson to move to third. Carlson tagged and scored on Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly to deep center, making it 7-5.
Counsell divulged after the game that normal setup man Devin Williams was unavailable due to a calf strain suffered Tuesday while running before the game.
Goldschmidt applied the coup de grace in the ninth with his second homer. Not long thereafter, St. Louis had its second four-game sweep ever against Milwaukee and its first since May 2-5, 2013, at Miller Park.
The first positive of the day for the Brewers was Houser tossing a 1-2-3 first inning, making the first time St. Louis failed to score a first-inning run in the series.
“They’ve been scoring in the first inning a lot, jumping on early,” Houser said. “So my intent was to go out there and put that to a stop, kind of stop them in their tracks right then.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out for us.”
It’s a game the Brewers previously would have won this year, Counsell said.
“Tyrone’s first-inning hit, you get a four-run cushion and you score runs that like against a good starting pitcher, you feel good,” Counsell said. “Adrian threw the ball exceptionally well. I thought he did a very nice job against a lineup that’s very familiar with him.
“This was a game that we have won this year, and unfortunately it didn’t play out that way today.”
Centerfielder Lorenzo Cain was asked if it was time for a team meeting to discuss what’s happened and how to get back on track with the New York Mets arriving for a three-game weekend series.
“We’ve all talked. We’ve had team meetings. Done it all,” he said. “It’s all about just picking each other up, holding each other accountable. Go out there and play hard. Go out and compete. Compete our butts off, day in and day out.
“That’s all you can ask for.”