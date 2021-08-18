ST. LOUIS
The St. Louis Cardinals hadn’t seen the Milwaukee Brewers since mid-May but they were given a reminder of the major reason the NL Central leaders have a cushy margin at this stage of the season.
Dominant starting pitching. And some pretty good relief pitching behind it.
With Corbin Burnes pitching six innings of two-hit ball and relievers Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader taking it from there, the Brewers held off the Cardinals, 2-0, Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
In winning for the 16th time in their last 18 road games, the Brewers padded their lead to a season-best 8½ games over the Cincinnati Reds, who lost at home to the Chicago Cubs, 2-1. The third-place Cardinals dropped 11 games off the pace.
It was a different kind of night for Burnes than his previous start, when he struck out 15 Chicago Cubs hitters in eight innings, including 10 in a row during one stretch, tying a major-league record. This time, the Cardinals were aggressive in putting the ball in play, and Burnes let his defense go to work.
The result was six shutout innings during which Burnes logged only three strikeouts, but he surrendered just two hits and a pair of walks, getting big outs when he needed them.
The Brewers put lots of pressure on St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright in the early going but failed to score in the first inning because of a perfect throw from left fielder Tyler O’Neill. After getting a nice hand from the fans in St. Louis, where he played for seven years, Kolten Wong was nicked by a curveball and Willy Adames singled through the left side.
After Christian Yelich struck out looking on three pitches, Eduardo Escobar lined a sharp single to left and third base coach Jason Lane gave Wong the “go” sign to score. But O’Neill made a perfect one-hop throw to catcher Yadier Molina, who made the tag on a close play the Brewers opted not to challenge.
Omar Narváez walked to load the bases but Avisaíl García grounded out sharply to second, allowing Wainwright to escape a very shaky first inning.
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, and the Brewers were a little of both in the second inning. Rowdy Tellez led off with a double to left-center past the diving Harrison Bader and was on third with two down when Wong dropped an opposite-field pop fly inside the left-field line for a run-scoring double, continuing to third on a wild throw by shortstop Edmundo Sosa.
Wainwright struck out Adames but the Brewers emerged with a 1-0 lead.
Yelich led off the third with a double, yanking a sharp grounder down the first-base line. He moved up when Escobar grounded out to first and scored when Narváez drove a double into the right-field corner, making it a two-run game.
The Brewers continued to put pressure on Wainwright in the fourth but failed to deliver a knockout blow. Burnes singled to center with one down, Wong continued his big night with a ground-rule to left-center and Adames drew a walk to load the bases.
With a chance to do some major damage, Yelich took a 2-2 fastball on the outside corner for strike three. He didn’t agree with the call but it was too close to take under those circumstances and when Escobar grounded out to second, Wainwright was out of a bases-loaded jam and the Brewers were 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position only four innings into the game.
Burnes breezed though the first three innings but got some video review help to get out of the bottom of the fourth unscathed. With Paul Goldschmidt aboard via a leadoff walk and one down, O’Neill appeared to be hit by a pitch and headed for first base.
The Brewers challenged the play and video review showed the ball did hit the knob of the bat, not O’Neill. He returned to the batter’s box and eventually took a called third strike, with Goldschmidt advancing in the interim on a wild pitch.
Molina sent a fly deep into the right-field corner but García chased it down and the Brewers still led, 2-0, with no hits on the board for the Cardinals.
Wainwright departed after six innings, having allowed nine hits and two walks but only two runs. The Cardinals then put their first real pressure on Burnes in the bottom of the inning when Tommy Edman and Goldschmidt singling with one down to put runners on the corners.
It took Burnes only two pitches to two good hitters to get out of that jam. He threw first-pitch curveballs to both Nolan Arenado and O’Neill, and they both fouled out to end the inning.