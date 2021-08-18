ST. LOUIS
The never-say-die Milwaukee Brewers won a game in remarkable comeback fashion Wednesday night. Now they wait to see how much time starting pitcher Freddy Peralta will miss, if any.
After tying the game with one down in the ninth inning on Avisaíl García’s second home run of the game, the Brewers scored three times in the 10th Wednesday night and held on for a wild 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
By winning for the 17th time in their last 19 road games, the first-place Brewers pushed their record to 27 games over .500 (74-47) and increased their lead in the NL Central to 9½ games over Cincinnati, both high-water marks in this season of resiliency.
The victory did not come without a price, however. Peralta, who is having a breakthrough season as part of the Brewers’ “Big 3” including Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, left in the third inning with a shoulder issue.
Peralta exited after striking out to end the top of the second inning on a somewhat wild swing, grimacing at the end of it. As it turns out, Peralta’s shoulder was bothering him a bit before he took the mound, and he might have aggravated it with that swing.
Either way, it remains to be seen how much time Peralta must take off. He said after the game he hoped to not have to miss a start. Manager Craig Counsell said, “We don’t think it’s serious, but we’ll be cautious with it.”
The Brewers tied the game in the top of the ninth against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes on the second home run of the game by García, which came after home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus ejected Omar Narvaez and Counsell after a horrendous strike three call on Milwaukee’s catcher.
De Jesus, who had a terrible night behind the plate, called Narvaez out on a pitch way off the plate and heard about it from both batter and manager before tossing them.
“It was a tough (strike) zone tonight,” Counsell said.
“It’s almost like the umpire was second-guessing himself. That’s when it gets frustrating for the guys.”
After Josh Hader held the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth, the Brewers scored three runs in the 10th in somewhat bizarre fashion.
With Jackie Bradley Jr. starting on second base, Luis Urías reached second on a throwing error by Reyes but Bradley broke late and only reached third.
When Kolten Wong flied out to shallow left and Willy Adames struck out, the Cardinals had a chance to escape the inning with no runs. But Reyes uncorked a wild pitch to send Bradley home, and Christian Yelich surprised St. Louis with a bunt single to send home another run.
Yelich said he talked with teammate Jace Peterson beforehand about possibly bunting against the infield shift but actually made more contact than he wanted. Substitute third baseman Edmundo Sosa actually got off a good throw and the Cardinals challenged the safe call at first but it stood after video review.
Pinch-hitter Jace Peterson then singled sharply to right and when the ball caromed away from Lars Nootbaar, Yelich came all the way around from first base to put the Brewers up by three. The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Yadier Molina’s RBI single off Devin Williams, who stopped it there by retiring the next three hitters, striking out the last two.
Before departing, Peralta struggled through the first two innings. With one down in the first, Paul Goldschmidt doubled down the left-field line and scored without a throw on a two-out single to left by Tyler O’Neill.
After Molina was hit by a pitch, Nootbaar punched a single up the middle to score O’Neill and give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead.
Peralta retired the first two batters in the second but Tommy Edman doubled down the right-field line and Goldschmidt followed with his second double, a drive off the wall in right-center, to put the Cardinals on top, 3-0.
Jack Flaherty, making his second start since missing more than two months with an oblique injury, put down the first 10 hitters in order, allowing just one ball out of the infield. Adames put an end to that dominance with an opposite-field home run, his 22nd of the season and 17th with the Brewers.
The Brewers trimmed another run off the lead when García led off the fifth with a home run to left, also his 22nd of the season. Rowdy Tellez reached second on an infield hit and throwing error by Flaherty, but Bradley took a called third strike, pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor went down swinging and Wong hit a comebacker to the pitcher to keep it a 3-2 game.
After two scoreless innings by Hunter Strickland and one by Jake Cousins, his 17th scoreless outing a row to begin his big-league career, Brent Suter took over in the sixth for the Brewers. He found trouble when Paul DeJong walked with one down and Harrison Bader followed with a single to left.
That prompted the Cardinals to send José Rondon to bat for Flaherty, and he went down swinging. Suter then retired Edman on a grounder to second to keep it a one-run game.
Miguel Sanchez pitched the seventh for the Brewers and worked around a two-out single by O’Neill. The real excitement came after the inning when Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado went after first base umpire Alan Porter to let him know what he thought of a strike-three appeal of a check swing for the second time in the game, getting ejected for that display.
The Brewers had a chance to draw even in the eighth when Wong singled with one down off reliever Giovanny Gallegos and stole second base. Adames drew a walk but Yelich fouled out and Eduardo Escobar was called out by De Jesus on a 3-2 pitch that was obviously high and should have been ball four.
Escobar let De Jesus have an earful as he left the plate but the Cardinals’ lead remained intact.