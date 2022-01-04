Initially, Ethan Small wasn’t sure about the decision to head to the Dominican Republic to pitch a few weeks of winter ball.
“I was a little reluctant at first. I didn’t know if I wanted to do it,” said Small, a 24-year-old left-hander considered one of the top prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers’ system. “It was a little bit of a culture shock at first.
“But getting in the routine of it and then getting to play games after a few days of training camp, it was definitely a good experience. I would definitely think about going back and pitching there again.”
The primary objective for Small, who was assigned to the Escogido Lions in the capital city of Santo Domingo, was to make up for outings lost in the second half of the season at Class AAA Nashville. Small was sidelined with an inflamed tendon in the middle finger of his pitching hand.
He made five starts for Escogido, covering 20 innings, before heading back home to Spring Hill, Tennessee.
“I think five starts was the target, but even bigger than the number of starts was the number of innings,” said Small, a first-round draft pick in 2019 out of Mississippi State. “By getting 20 innings in, I got close to 100 for the year (97-1/3), so I think that was a perfect number.”
Small made the most of that opportunity, going 2-1 with a 1.80 earned-run average, capping a year of competition that was impressive when he wasn’t sidelined by the finger malady. Beginning with eight starts at Class AA Biloxi and concluding with nine in Nashville—with one rehab outing in rookie ball in Arizona—Small went 4-2 with a 1.98 ERA, with 92 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings, only four home runs allowed and 1.254 WHIP.
The only blemish was a higher than expected walk rate (4.9 per nine innings), but Small’s performance in general was what was expected from an advanced, savvy pitcher expected to climb quickly through the farm system.
“All things considered, Ethan is in a good spot with his development path and has put himself in position to impact the big-league team in the near future, perhaps as early as 2022,” Brewers farm director Tom Flanagan said.
Small compared the competition in the Dominican Republic to the Triple-A level in the States, with the occasional crusty veteran such as Melky Cabrera thrown into the mix. He enjoyed the atmosphere of pitching in Latin America, where each game is treated like a mini-Mardi Gras.
“There was a group of like 10 guys in the stands banging on drums the whole game and starting these chants,” Small said. “I didn’t know what they were saying, but it was pretty cool. It was like the atmosphere you see in soccer games on TV. They definitely care about their baseball.
“The big thing was making up that time and getting on the field and having the year be a positive experience. That’s when you learn the most, especially against these talented hitters. The only way you get better is to pitch against them and see how you do, and then adjust in-game.
“I might have preferred to go there anyway, with the level of competition. They also pay well, and learning what it’s like in another culture was fun. One of the best things was the restaurant quality there. My favorite restaurant was called (Casa de Doña) Lela. Everything was super fresh. I’d give it a 10 out of 10. I don’t do that very often.”
For Small, the best thing about 2021 was facing hitters wearing different uniforms. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of minor-league play in 2020, so he spent the summer pitching at the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton. That experience beat seeing no action at all, but facing the same hitters from the organization, day in and day out, challenged a pitcher as much mentally as physically.
“I will say that playing real games with that atmosphere was definitely preferable to the alternate training site,” he said. “It’s hard to replicate that.”
The only hiccup was the finger issue that cropped up shortly before Small went to pitch in the All-Star Futures Game, a midseason showcase for top prospects. He figured out the inflamed tendon was the result of the grip he was using on his slider, which put added pressure on the middle finger.
“I learned later that it’s a very common injury with rock climbers,” Small said. “But I hadn’t climbed any rocks, so it was weird. It wasn’t debilitating or anything; it was just sore. It had been bothering me for a while before we shut it down.
“For the past two years, I’ve been going through a slider development phase, trying to figure out what feels good, what I like, what I don’t like. I had this new grip and it would move an insane amount, but I’d have to throw it with quite a bit of pressure on my middle finger, and it kind of ‘angered’ that tendon over time, squeezing the ball so hard.”
“This has been my slider in a nutshell. I went to rehab and started messing around with a cutter. We didn’t really want to keep throwing that slider if it was going to cause discomfort. We said we’ll scrap it and come back to it when the finger is perfect.”
Because Small’s deceptive fastball has natural movement, the cutter was not a helpful addition to his repertoire, so he went back to throwing a slider once the finger healed, with a different grip.
“I created a new version of my slider in the bullpen before a start, with a completely new grip,” he said. “My slider had been ‘sweepy,’ but it was moving so much that even in the (strike) zone it would get takes or check swings. I wasn’t getting much value out of it.
“The one I’m throwing now is a different-grip version of the first one I was throwing, so it’s more like a ‘bullet.’ I stopped throwing the cutter. I kind of like the cutter but my fastball does it naturally, so if I try to do it, it’s just a slower version of my fastball. So, there’s not enough separation in the two pitches to be worth it.”
The deception of Small’s fastball, which plays better than its 92-93 mph average, makes him tough to hit but the pitch that makes him elite is his tantalizing changeup, considered by many the best in the Brewers’ system. He’s been throwing it since he was 14 years old, thanks to the tutelage of a coach named Dave West he had while playing travel ball in Memphis.
Small’s changeup usually sits around 80 mph, but he varies speeds on it at times, throwing it as slow as 72 mph.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without that pitch,” Small said. “I’m biased but I think the changeup is the best pitch in baseball. The changeup blends so well with what I’m doing. It looks like a fastball but it’s not. Those pitches play so well together.”
Small focused on throwing inside more with his fastball last season, jamming hitters and inducing more soft contact. By doing that and keeping his changeup down, he started recording more groundball outs and getting out of innings quicker.
“One thing I noticed this year was the amount of groundballs I was getting on my fastball was pretty incredible,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever got that many groundballs in my life. Even in the D.R., I was getting these weak groundballs off the fastball. I only throw four-seamers, so I’m not sure if that’s due to the cut on them or what.”
Small watched another highly regarded lefty in the Brewers’ system, Aaron Ashby, get his feet wet in the majors in 2021, including a break-in plan of seeing action in relief. Milwaukee has most of its starting staff returning, so the opportunity to make the big-league roster might not be there in the spring, but Small plans to be ready to show what he has.
“I know it’s my job to come in and be as ready as possible,” he said. “In years past, I haven’t done that as well. I came in with some type of shoulder issue. I’m not dealing with that anymore. I’m planning on coming to spring training full-go and hopefully I’ll pitch well.”