MILWAUKEE
Corbin Burnes was all but unbeatable Monday evening.
Unfortunately for the reigning Cy Young Award winner and his Milwaukee teammates, the Brewers’ bullpen wasn’t.
The San Francisco Giants scored two runs in the eighth inning and broke a tie with two more in the top of the ninth, holding on for a 4-2 victory at American Family Field.
The teams spent just one day in Milwaukee to start making up a series postponed because of the lockout. San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September.
The Brewers got another stellar outing from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched 6-2/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out 11. Burnes recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive game after striking out 10 against Pittsburgh on April 19.
Burnes struck out the first two batters in the seventh before González singled. Gott replaced Burnes, who departed to a standing ovation. González was caught stealing to end the inning.
But in the top of the eighth, San Francisco’s Joc Pederson put the Giants ahead 2-1 when he homered in the eighth after a two-out double by Curt Casali off Trevor Gott. It was his sixth homer for the Giants. The San Francisco newcomer homered twice and doubled Sunday in a win at Washington.
The Brewers tied the score in the bottom of the eighth when Willy Adames hit a towering homer into the left-field bullpen off Jake McGee (1-1).
But in the ninth, San Francisco’s Luis González hit his first major-league home run, a two-run drive off Jake Cousins (2-1) with two outs that followed a walk to Wilmer Flores.
"Just aesthetically, it was really pretty," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "Very beautiful swing and the majestic flight of the ball. It was really cool moment for our club."
González, a 26-year-old outfielder, is technically still a rookie after brief stints in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
"I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit, something to handle and something to drive in the gap and it ended up going over the fence," González said. "Just really happy. I wish my family was here to witness it, but I'm sure they are really stoked back at home. It's just incredible. I'm just loving life right now."
Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts.
Pederson's homer came as fans sitting near the Giants dugout loudly heckled him.
"I heard them talking and I stepped out and then I heard them talking again. A lot of chitter chatter," Pederson said. "It's nice to help the team and do what you can to win a ballgame. That's what makes it fun. The interaction with the fans and adding a little pressure, I enjoyed it."
The Brewers scored in the second when Keston Hiura led off with an infield single and eventually scored on Mike Brosseau's single. But the team's offense remained stagnant a day after defeating the Phillies despite scoring only one run.
"We just don't have many guys feeling good," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team sweated out a 1-0 victory at Philadelphia on Sunday. “We're missing some pitches to hit. The offense has been a little dry."