MILWAUKEE
Brandon Woodruff was curious about his 51-year-old manager, who looks like he could quickly scale the dugout steps and run onto the field to play.
Woodruff knew about the résumé, about the World Series 20 years ago, the playing days. And after five years together with the Milwaukee Brewers, Woodruff observed first-hand Craig Counsell’s managerial side as well.
So Woodruff asked Counsell a simple question:
“What’s more stressful, being a player or being a manager?”
The response from Counsell: “Being a manager, by far. As a player you know what to expect every day.”
A manager has to deal with so much more. The schedule. The lineup. The staff. The personalities. The injuries. The in-game decisions. The language barriers. The endless string of 14-hour workdays (at least).
A manager needs to answer for all his decisions and let those answers be discussed, debated and debased.
But perhaps last year, more than any other since he took over to manage the Brewers in 2015, Counsell showed his best leadership when the world was at its worst.
With a pandemic raging in 2020, Counsell did the unthinkable, especially in this insular, insulated world inside of 420 feet. He pushed baseball aside as Priority No. 1.
“Craig did a phenomenal job in leading us by making family, and keeping them safe, as a priority. That was No. 1,” Woodruff said. “Craig said, ‘We did come out here to play baseball, but the main thing is to keep everyone safe.’”
Woodruff’s wife was pregnant that summer and the couple wanted to avoid any health scares with COVID-19, so Woodruff appreciated Counsell’s message to the team: Be careful, especially on road trips. Avoid contracting COVID-19 and bringing it home to families.
“I learned a lot about him during the pandemic,” Woodruff said. “During meetings, every gathering, Craig was running the show. Every interaction meant taking a step forward.
“In a normal year, we probably don’t see that side of him.”
Despite a playoff appearance, Milwaukee didn’t have the greatest 2020 season, baseball-wise. But it was clear that the man in charge wasn’t afraid to lead the way to better days.
“And he’s the best man for the job,” Woodruff said. “Living here, being here, being from here, that’s a big responsibility. And now you’re running this ball club and thankfully we’re playing well, because he’s run things every step of the way.”
Soft-spoken nature
To lead this organization, Counsell has evolved from the player who kept to himself to the manager who interacts with everyone.
Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy has known Counsell for more than 30 years, meeting him for the first time at Milwaukee County Stadium in 1988 when Counsell was about to graduate from high school.
“He was so trustworthy, so committed, so singularly focused, and he was such a good person,” Murphy said. “But communication wasn’t his thing.
“He wasn’t vivacious, gregarious; he was just a matter-of-fact type of guy. I don’t think a lot of people envisioned he would be this type of leader, but I think he had all the qualities back then, that he’s displaying today. He’s learned that the key is to be himself. He’s himself; he doesn’t try to be anybody else.
“He can’t be anything but genuine. He’s so well-intended. That’s a pretty cool combination.
“He doesn’t smile a lot.”
In-game leader
No, Counsell is not a great actor or showman. No one has called him charming as far as we know.
What he is, is a worker.
“We tend to do things a little bit different, not the normal,” Woodruff said. “And ultimately all those decisions come down to him. And no matter what decision is made, whether you like it or don’t like it, there’s a reason behind it. If it doesn’t go right, or does go right, he’s going to take responsibility for both sides.”
Second baseman Kolten Wong gave an example. Counsell is a good numbers guy and uses his knowledge strategically.
“He’s really good with bringing in pitchers in certain situations where you would have thought a lefty would face a lefty,” Wong said. “But the numbers this right-hander has against that guy is far better than any lefties.”
Even when logic says it is a no-brainer, this should be a lefty-lefty matchup, “Craig goes above and beyond,” Wong said.
Those in-game puzzles require attentiveness and decisiveness from Counsell.
“He doesn’t shut off. He doesn’t relax, he doesn’t get emotional,” Murphy said. “He’s on all game, first pitch to the ninth (inning). I admire it.”
A player at heart
Most of all, he doesn’t forget his roots and where he came from. Not here—being from suburban Whitefish Bay is a happy coincidence with its own rewards and challenges. No, it’s his recollections of what it is like to endure this game, to handle success, to face struggling stretches, to tinker and experiment and hold onto the tradition and technique that give Counsell his credibility.
“He’s a player at heart. He really understands where they’re coming from. And they sense it right off the bat,” Murphy said.
Said Wong: “I’ve never seen him panic on any single guy, or get mad at any single guy. You know that’s the coolest thing for somebody. I’d run through a wall for that guy. No matter how I’m playing, he’s always going to have my back. You can feel it; you can see it, just genuine.”
Shortstop Willy Adames, who arrived in Milwaukee via trade in late May, noted the collaborative relationship Counsell seemed to have with the players pretty quickly.
“And I think that’s something that you need from your manager,” Adames said. “As a leader you have to make the people around you to trust you. Since I got here I trust him a lot, and I’ve only been here for five months. He shows confidence on yourself and on your teammates, the coaching staff.”
Not every decision of Counsell’s is well received. But every good leader risks degrees of popularity. The choice has to be made: make everyone happy, and fail, because that is impossible; or, make the best decision for the group.
Besides the pandemic, last year presented other challenges for Counsell.
Social justice focus
“On the social justice front, the George Floyd murder really affected him and affected all of us,” pitcher Brent Suter said.
The Brewers had adopted the motto “Justice. Equality. Now.” They wore T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Black Lives Matter.”
And in August 2020, the Brewers held a team meeting and voted unanimously not to play their scheduled game against Cincinnati at Miller Park. The Reds, who had former Brewers on the team, met with Milwaukee’s players and joined in that action not to play, avoiding a Milwaukee forfeit.
This protest was aligned with the Milwaukee Bucks, who chose not to play their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic as a protest of another Black man being shot by a white police officer, this time Jacob Blake in Kenosha. In fact, it was the Bucks who gave the Brewers more confidence to boycott, Suter said.
“How (Counsell) led us through that—just facilitating really good conversations, mutual understandings of guys from all different political and ethnic backgrounds—coming together and finding that middle ground, to come together as a team was really, really special,” Suter said. “And really good leadership there.”
It was clear in those summer months of 2020 that Counsell was both concerned for his players’ welfare and moved by loss and tragedy in his community. You could see the stress on his face and hear the frustration in his voice, plain as day.
But last year showed us the capabilities of Counsell as a leader. It will never seem natural, this game where players and the manager spend two-thirds of every day at the ballpark. It’s so easy to shut out the world—sometimes it’s even essential to survive the unreasonable demands of a baseball life and career.
But in 2020, he didn’t.
It makes all the other decisions this year, and the ease with which he dismisses unqualified critics, seem so much easier.
“He’s not scared to make a decision that might hurt somebody’s feelings; he’s going to do what’s best for the ballclub,” Suter said. “He’s going to put players in the best positions to succeed, because that’s basically his main focus out there. And we’re going to end up winning more games than we lose, most likely.”