MILWAUKEE
What does a pitcher have to do to get some run support?
Brandon Woodruff certainly wouldn’t ask that question publicly, but he has to be thinking it after yet another frustrating start Tuesday night.
The right-hander allowed one run over six innings—but the offense was a no-show behind him yet again as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped their second straight to the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1, at American Family Field.
It was the Brewers’ third consecutive loss overall and left their magic number for clinching the National League Central title at three.
Woodruff has received only one run of support in his last 20 innings and dropped to 9-10 on the season despite a résumé that otherwise ranks among the best pitchers in the National League.
More important, the Brewers have been unable to put a dent in their magic number to clinch the Central Division after the Cardinals reeled off their 10th consecutive victory and 12th in their last 13 games.
“I don’t think it affects him one bit,” manager Craig Counsell said of Woodruff. “You control what you can control. That’s not something he can control, so he just keeps pitching and keeps getting guys out.”
The first batter of the game, Tommy Edman, worked a nine-pitch walk from Woodruff, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Tyler O’Neill.
The run scored off that free pass stood for the rest of Woodruff’s outing, which was otherwise terrific.
The Cardinals singled twice off him in the third, but the right-hander struck out Paul Goldschmidt and got O’Neill to ground out. That began a string off 11 consecutive batters retired by Woodruff.
His stuff got better as the game progressed, too, as he struck out five of six batters bridging the fifth and sixth—including Edman, Goldschmidt and O’Neill on a total of 12 pitches.
He departed after that, another frustrating six-inning start to his credit. He threw 93 pitches and struck out 10—the 11th time he’s hit that mark in his career and fifth time this season.
“It came back and bit me there because they were able to score without getting a hit,” Woodruff said of the leadoff walk. “From that point on, I just tried to take it pitch to pitch (and) just tried to make quality pitches as much as I could.”
Woodruff hit the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career with his second-inning punchout of Yadier Molina. He became just the seventh pitcher in franchise history to accomplish the feat and joined teammate Corbin Burnes, who surpassed the mark Sept. 11.
Woodruff and Burnes became just the second set of Milwaukee pitchers to deliver 200 strikeouts in the same season, joining Yovani Gallardo and Zack Greinke in 2011.
Freddy Peralta needs 10 more to give the Brewers their third 200-strikeout starter.
“It’s awesome, but I’m not too concerned about that,” said Woodruff. “I’m concerned with how I can help this team win, going out and giving the best effort I can and giving this team a chance to win. That’s all you can worry about this time of the year.
“The personal stuff kind of comes with it, but that’s not a focus right now.”
The Cardinals, meanwhile, improved their lead for the second National League wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. St. Louis also moved closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history, 14 games, set in 1935. In their 130-year history, the Cardinals have had only 12 double-digit winning streaks.
“It’s hard to capture, because I don’t plan on being done with it. We keep moving to tomorrow,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Regardless of the time of year you do that, it’s important—this time of year clearly more magnified.”