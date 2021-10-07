MILWAUKEE
Anybody who has followed Brandon Woodruff’s career with the Milwaukee Brewers knows the right-hander is about as “aw, shucks” as it gets.
But when he was asked recently if he thought the Brewers’ starting rotation was the best in the major leagues, Woodruff didn’t hesitate.
“Yeah, of course I do. Why wouldn’t I?” he said. “And that’s not being arrogant. You just look at the course of the season, and everybody’s done so well.”
He makes a good point.
For at least the past two decades, the Brewers organization has been defined by its success in churning out and relying upon premium position players. Now, though, the Brewers have been carried into a fourth consecutive postseason trip by a bevy of talented arms.
More specifically, by a supremely talented group of starters led by Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta.
It’s a (mostly) homegrown trio of right-handers that has matured from hard-throwing prospects into stars now able to dominate games under the continued tutelage of Chris Hook, the Brewers pitching coach who has ascended through the minors to the majors alongside them.
Woodruff came first to the organization, drafted out of Mississippi State in the 11th round in 2014, and was the first to break into the majors, in 2017.
Peralta was next, one of three “lottery ticket” pitchers from the low levels of the Seattle Mariners’ farm system, acquired in early December 2015 in exchange for first baseman Adam Lind.
Burnes arrived with the highest expectations as a fourth-round pick out of St. Mary’s College in California in 2016, and a season later he’d already been named Milwaukee’s minor-league pitcher of the year.
By early July 2018, Peralta and Burnes had joined Woodruff in making their major-league debuts. By the end of the season, the Brewers had a belief that those three could form the foundation of a formidable starting rotation for years to come.
“The second half of 2018 and then into the playoffs, we began to recognize the potential that these three guys had,” president of baseball operations David Stearns recounted. He and his staff were responsible for bringing Peralta and Burnes on board after he officially replaced Doug Melvin as general manager shortly after the 2015 season concluded.
“And while they weren’t all in the rotation at that point, we viewed them all as starting pitchers and believed that if they continued to develop that they could anchor a rotation here for a long time.”
Potential was obvious
Woodruff also saw the potential he, Burnes and Peralta brought to the table.
“Having success in 2018 in that playoff run, we showed that we can do it in the big moments, right? Now, it’s about doing it consistently over the course of a full season, and that’s one of the hardest things to do,” he said. “Sometimes, you take some lumps.”
Stearns and manager Craig Counsell raised some eyebrows in 2019 with their decision in spring training to start the season with all three in the rotation.
Woodruff was easily the most impressive of the three, racking up a 10-3 record over his first 18 starts to earn a spot in the All-Star Game. He won his first start of the second half before suffering a strained oblique in his next outing, which limited him to just two shortened starts toward the end of September. Still, it was Woodruff who got the starting nod in the Brewers’ wild-card loss at Washington.
Eight of Peralta’s first 12 appearances came as a starter, but inconsistency relegated him to the bullpen in mid-June. He finished 7-3 and averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, but his ERA of 5.29 and WHIP of 1.46 in 39 combined appearances were clear indicators Peralta still had more work to do.
Burnes struck out 12 in his first start of the season but also surrendered three homers. Eight more homers in his next three starts led to his demotion—first to the bullpen and then the minors—as the Brewers sought a lower-pressure environment for Burnes to solve his issues.
That didn’t work, however, and with a 1-5 record, 8.82 ERA and WHIP of 1.84 after 32 games, Burnes set about completely remaking himself in the offseason by re-tooling his pitching repertoire in the Brewers’ “pitching lab” at their Maryvale complex in Phoenix. He also sharpened his mental approach with a sports psychologist.
Before the pandemic scuttled the final portion of spring training in 2020, the Brewers made a big move by signing Peralta to an incredibly team-friendly, five-year, $15.5 million contract extension with options that could lock him up through 2026.
Of his 15 appearances last season, 14 came in relief as Josh Lindblom and Brett Anderson joined Woodruff, Burnes and Adrian Houser in the rotation.
Woodruff, meanwhile, was steady, posting a 3.05 ERA and WHIP of 0.99 in 13 starts.
But it was the rebound by Burnes that was the big story, as he finished 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA, WHIP of 1.02 and 88 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings over 12 appearances (nine starts)—a performance that earned him a sixth-place finish in balloting for the Cy Young Award in the NL.
Having endured the myriad ups and downs the previous few seasons, Woodruff, Burnes and Peralta began 2021 fully equipped to be difference-makers.
Still hard throwers all, the key was expanding their repertoires—Woodruff by improving his curveball, Burnes mastering what was maybe the most dominant pitch in the majors this season with his cutter and Peralta bettering his slider while also adding an effective changeup to his mix.
The results came quickly, and it wasn’t long before the trio was indeed attracting all sorts of coverage.
Burnes makes Cy Young case
Burnes opened the season by striking out 58 batters while not issuing a walk, setting a major-league record, and was dominant aside from his two-start pause for COVID-19. Woodruff and Peralta, meanwhile, were racking up the strikeouts and shutting down hitters alongside Burnes.
By the second week of July all three had been named to the NL all-star team—with Peralta replacing Woodruff, who’d started the Brewers’ final game of the first half.
It marked the first time the Brewers had sent three starters to the All-Star Game, and the first time they’d sent four pitchers overall, with closer Josh Hader earning his third all-star trip.
The second half saw Burnes go 7-1 with a 2.50 in 13 starts with the combined no-hitter he tossed with Hader at Cleveland on Sept. 11—the franchise’s second ever and first since 1987.
In 28 starts overall, Burnes finished 11-5 while leading the majors with a 2.43 ERA—the first time a Brewers pitcher has done so. He also struck out 234 in 167 innings, posted a WHIP of 0.94, allowed 0.4 homers per nine innings … and so on.
By almost any measure, Burnes was the most dominant pitcher in the NL, and has a good shot to become the third Milwaukee pitcher to be named Cy Young (and first since Pete Vuckovich in 1982).
While Woodruff was a victim of terrible run support down the stretch and finished with a 9-10 record in 30 starts, his résumé also includes a 2.56 ERA, 211 strikeouts and WHIP of 0.97—numbers that will undoubtedly earn him some Cy Young votes as well.
Peralta wasn’t his same dominating self after a two-week stint on the injured list in September caused by a sore right shoulder, but his 10-5 record, 2.81 ERA and WHIP of 0.97 over 28 appearances (27 starts) was terrific overall.
He also finished with 195 strikeouts in 144⅓ innings, leaving the Brewers five strikeouts shy of having three 200-strikeout hurlers in the same rotation.
“For a long time, we were criticized here for not developing starting pitching and for doing things a little bit unconventionally to get through games,” Stearns said. “The goal for every organization is to develop elite starters. That makes the game a hell of a lot easier. That takes time.
“It takes patience and growing pains. We’ve seen that with our starting rotation. These guys have worked really hard to get to the point they’re at now.”
All told, the Brewers’ starters allowed the fewest homers in the majors (77), ranked second in ERA (3.13), WHIP (1.09) and opponents’ average (.213) and third in strikeouts (906).
Only the Dodgers’ rotation fared better on the whole. And, with apologies to the early ‘80s Brewers teams, none has been deeper or more talented from top to bottom than the current group.
“It’s the special group of players that we have more than anything,” Counsell said. “This is a special group of guys. And I think that’s where you start with. This is their talent. And then overall, organizationally, we poured a lot into understanding pitching, trying to develop it and trying to find it in every corner.”
“I don’t think anybody thought it would be this good,” Woodruff said. “Personally, I can tell you from every guy in the rotation, every guy that takes the ball in the bullpen, we expect to do well. That’s our expectation.”