How to view the first half of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers?
The optimists can point to the team’s front-runner status in the National League Central despite a rash of injuries that has ravaged the roster.
The pessimists can lament the team’s underachieving offense and wonder how much bigger the lead in the Central could have been with even a little more consistency.
Truth be told, both takes are accurate.
The Brewers headed into the all-star break in first place in the division (half-game lead) for the second straight season and just the seventh time in franchise history with a 50-43 record after losing three of four against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
A second half that features seven games against the St. Louis Cardinals and a back-loaded slate at American Family Field will determine if the Brewers can hang on and extend their string of playoff appearances to five straight.
"We’ve put ourselves in position to have a really great last 2½ months, and ultimately that’s what you want to do," manager Craig Counsell said. "We’re going to have a fun July, August and September. They’re going to be big games, fun games, meaningful games and we’ve earned that through the first half.
"Are there games you look back on and say, ‘Oh, man’? Of course. I think every team can do that. But I think we’ve set ourselves up for a really exciting second half."
Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes has been one of the highlights for the Brewers heading into the all-star break with a 7-4 record and 2.14 earned run average in a team-leading 18 starts.
Relying heavily on a starting rotation anchored by 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta and a bullpen featuring two of the game's best relievers in Josh Hader and Devin Williams, the Brewers held a 4½-game lead in the Central on May 26.
Three weeks later, thanks in large part to a season-high losing streak of eight games, they found themselves trailing the Cardinals by 2½ games before righting the ship. Milwaukee got back into a tie for first with a victory over St. Louis on June 23 and has been in the top spot since.
Overall, the Brewers have been in first place or tied for first 74 days. They also were 32-18 after sweeping the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Memorial Day, giving them their best record after 50 games in franchise history.
Playing in a top-heavy division with three teams — the Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds — that are currently in rebuild mode certainly has helped. But Milwaukee also has endured a 53-game road slate, going a respectable 29-24 while also going through three consecutive three-city trips in May and June.
"That was a tough first half," Burnes said. "The stretch of road trips that we had in a row with three 10-dayers — it felt like we were always on the road. There’s something to sleeping in your own bed and getting some home-cooked meals, but we just didn’t have a ton of time to do that in the first half and it felt like you were always on the move, always going.
"That made it tough. So, we’re looking forward to the second half. Our schedule’s very favorable in August and September as far as home games are concerned."
Pitching has held up despite key injuries
How bad has the injury bug bitten the Brewers?
Enough so that the members of their opening-day roster have spent a combined 367 games and counting on the injured list, a total that includes five pitchers (three starters, two relievers) and five position-player regulars.
"Every team has a number like that," said Counsell, pointing to the contributions the team has gotten from fill-ins such as pitcher Jason Alexander and outfielder Jonathan Davis as well as utility man Jace Peterson. "That’s a major-league season."
Pitching-wise, Burnes went 7-4 with a 2.14 earned run average despite often receiving precious little run support in a team-leading 18 starts. He struck out 144 in 113⅔ innings, a performance that's certainly kept him in the Cy Young discussion.
The other stalwart in the rotation was left-hander Eric Lauer, who went 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 17 starts. He and Burnes were the only starters not to miss time due to injury.
Woodruff (7-3, 3.93) has been much better since returning from an ankle injury and a bout of Raynaud's Syndrome, while Peralta (out since May 23 with a shoulder injury), Adrian Houser (out since July 1 with an elbow injury) have missed long stretches and Aaron Ashby (2-7, 4.57) has struggled while also spending time on the IL.
In the bullpen, Hader got off to a historic start by registering saves in his first 18 appearances before fading badly when the calendar flipped to July. Still, he leads the majors in saves with 27.
Williams, meanwhile, logged 26 straight scoreless appearances heading into the break to go with six saves and a major-league-leading 23 holds en route to joining Burnes and Hader as an NL all-star.
Brad Boxberger remained reliable as always, and left-hander Hoby Milner transformed from a matchup specialist into one of Counsell's better and more versatile bullpen weapons.
All told, Milwaukee received 34 quality starts and was 42-2 when leading after eight innings. It also threw six shutouts.
The Brewers accumulated a team ERA of 3.84 (13th in the majors), a WHIP of 1.25 (14th) and an opponents' batting average of .233 (eighth) while totaling 872 strikeouts (third).
The rotation ranked 13th or better in each of those categories with 520 strikeouts ranking second-most in baseball and 493⅔ innings 11th-most. The bullpen ranked 15th or better in each of those categories with 350 strikeouts tying for ninth-most and 328 innings ranking 19th.
"You point to Corbin’s dominance. Eric Lauer stepping up has meant a lot to this team. He’s just been a consistent, solid pitcher for us," Counsell said. "That’s been really meaningful. Woody, I think, is back on track and we’re going to get a really good Brandon Woodruff in the second half. And Freddy and Adrian are on their way back, too.
"So, I feel like that part of the team is the strength and a strong, strong group, and I think we’re positioned for all of them to have really strong second halves."
Offense lacks big performances
Looking at the position player group, the Brewers signed Andrew McCutchen early in spring training to serve as their primary designated hitter, traded for catcher Victor Caratini at the end of camp after Pedro Severino was suspended and early in the season gave the starting job at first base to Rowdy Tellez.
Then on June 18, they designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment, ending his tenure with the team on the day he reached 10 years of major-league service time.
As a unit, the offense hasn't come close to performing like the team's brass believed it would.
McCutchen wrapped up the first half as Milwaukee's leading hitter among regulars with a .255 average. Next in line is Peterson at .252 and then Christian Yelich — moved to the leadoff spot for good on June 8 — at .251.
Other expected key contributors such as Willy Adames (.220), Tellez (.227), Kolten Wong (.227) and Luis Urías (.223) have been even more disappointing.
The Brewers have done one thing consistently well, and that's hit homers — their total of 124 ranks fourth in the majors and second in the NL behind the Atlanta Braves (147), with Adames (19) and Tellez (18) leading the way.
But when Milwaukee doesn't hit homers it struggles to generate offense, as evidenced by its 11-17 record in such games. And despite the power, the team has been shut out eight times (but not since June 14).
The low point was being one-hit by the San Diego Padres at home June 3, while the high point was a 19-2 shellacking of the Pirates at PNC Park on July 1.
The Brewers' team batting average of .235 ranks 24th in the majors, 417 runs ranks 12th, 822 strikeouts is tied for fourth, .721 OPS is tied for 12th and .255 average with runners in scoring position ranks 15th.
"I don’t know if I would say it’s been inconsistent. What I would say is we don’t have any players having big offensive seasons," Counsell said. "If you look up and down our lineup, it’s a lot of players having the same offensive year. It’s just, none of them are having big offensive seasons.
"That’s what I see as much as anything. I don’t think any of them are dramatically underperforming, but I don’t think any of them are having a big offensive season."
Defensively, the Brewers have been a mixed bag with players capable of making spectacular plays on any night but collectively not performing at a championship level game in and game out.
Their .984 fielding percentage ranks 18th overall but their 29 defensive runs saved as calculated by FanGraphs.com are ninth-most in the majors and third-most in the NL.
What's been especially head-scratching is the falloff suffered by the former two-time Gold Glove Award winner Wong at second base, who's committed nine errors in 69 games compared to two in 113 in 2021.
Burnes believes the Brewers are poised for big things over the final 69 games. Of those seven remaining against the Cardinals, five will be in St. Louis and the final two in Milwaukee on Sept. 27 and 28.
"I think if you talk to anyone in this clubhouse, we know we’ve got a lot better baseball to play," he said. "We’ve had some stretches where we’ve clicked on all cylinders and it looked like, ‘Hey, this is a really good team.’ And then we’ve had some stretches where it’s been, ‘Hey, we haven’t been playing our best baseball.’
"So, we know what’s in there, what’s left in the tank and we know that when we put it all together, we’re a really good baseball team."