Brewers Giants Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Jesse Winker (33) against the San Francisco Giants.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO—Willy Adames and William Contreras each hit two-run home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak.

Contreras opened up the scoring for the Brewers with a two-run home run in the second inning.

