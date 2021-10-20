Sorry, an error occurred.
MILWAUKEE
After a horrible offensive showing led to the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game loss to Atlanta in the National League Division Series, the team dismissed hitting coach Andy Haines on Wednesday.
The team also advised assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz he is free to explore other options as the search begins for a new hitting coach.
After winning Game 1 of the NLDS, 2-1, on a two-run homer by Rowdy Tellez, the Brewers were shut out by identical 3-0 scores in Games 2 and 3 before bowing, 5-4, in Game 4.
The Brewers batted .192 as a team in that series and scored six runs. Tellez hit both their home runs.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the decision to replace Haines after three seasons in the job went beyond the team’s poor performance in the NLDS.
“As we thought through this, we tried to take the NLDS out of it a little bit,” Stearns said. “It was four games. It’s tough to draw much from four games.
“This was a very difficult decision that we grappled with over the past week. Andy is a very good coach and he contributed to a lot of wins here, and he deserves recognition for that.”
