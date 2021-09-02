SAN FRANCISCO
As it turned out, Thursday would not be a history-making day for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The San Francisco Giants erupted for four runs in the eighth inning Thursday afternoon off reliever Devin Williams to take a 5-1 victory and avoid a four-game sweep by the Brewers at Oracle Park.
Thairo Estrada’s three-run home run was the crushing blow in the Giants’ eighth.
Had the Brewers won the game, they would have assumed an 11-game lead over the idle Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central, which would have set a franchise mark for largest divisional lead.
The 2011 Brewers built a 10½-game lead several times in winning the division, the last time on Sept. 5 of that season.
A victory also would have pushed the Brewers 31 games over .500, which would have tied a franchise mark established twice in 1982 as that club rolled to the American League East crown and its only World Series appearance.
A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. The arch rivals face off in a three-game series beginning tonight.
San Francisco’s Austin Slater also homered, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings, striking out 10, as the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak.
“It was a much-needed victory for us,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s a good boost of confidence going into the next series. But obviously all of our attention and focus was on today’s game.”
Milwaukee (82-53) wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.
Darin Ruf put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-out RBI double off Devin Williams in the eighth. Estrada followed with a drive to left for his fourth homer.
“My approach was just to relax, look for a pitch up, something that I was able to drive,” Estrada said through a translator.
Williams (7-2) got two outs and was charged with four runs. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year allowed one unearned run over his previous 22 appearances, striking out 31 in 21 innings.
Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer’s first pitch over the wall in left-center for his second career leadoff homer. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 homers this season, the most in franchise history.
The Brewers tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Jace Peterson, scoring Luis Urías.
Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to reduce his earned-run average to 1.80.
Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected with two outs in the ninth for arguing a foul ball that was initially ruled a two-run homer for Willy Adames.
“In the end, I think they got that call right,” Counsell said. “When a guy that’s 75 feet away from the call gets the call reversed, it’s just a little suspicious. So that was my argument, but they got it right.”
The Brewers placed left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion after he was hit by a 103 mph line drive in Wednesday’s game. Right-handed pitcher Alec Bettinger was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.