PITTSBURGH
On a day their offense was mostly stuck in neutral, the Milwaukee Brewers were more than happy to accept a little extra help from their hosts.
The Pittsburgh Pirates committed defensive blunders in both the first and the third innings, both of which allowed Willy Adames to scamper home with runs.
And those two tallies stood up the rest of the way as the Brewers squeaked out a 2-1 victory at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon in their final 2021 meeting with the Pirates.
Eric Lauer started and pitched four solid innings after being reinstated from the injured list following a bout with COVID-19, and five relievers each pitched a scoreless inning behind him.
The performance clinched a series victory and ran Milwaukee’s record to 6-1 on a 10-game road trip that concludes with three games in St. Louis beginning Tuesday.
“This more resembled a game early in the season for us, but that’s how it is,” said manager Craig Counsell, whose team is 25 games over .500.
“There’s going to be different types of games, and we pitched well enough today to make it hold up.
“Our offense has been pretty stout lately and pretty consistent and putting up runs every game. Had a slow day today, but you have to win games in different ways.”
Pittsburgh played some terrible defense in its Game 2 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday, as well, and the carryover to this one came early.
After Adames singled and stole second two batters in, Eduardo Escobar hit one back up the middle that second baseman Rodolfo Castro ranged past the bag to field only to make a wild throw to first base.
Castro’s error allowed Adames to come around to score and give Lauer a quick 1-0 lead with which to work.
Then in the third, Adames drew a walk and came around to score after Christian Yelich hit a rocket at 110.8 mph at Gregory Polanco that Polanco misjudged and allowed to sail over his head and to the wall.
Yelich was credited with a double, one of two for him in the game.
The Pirates halved the Brewers’ lead in the bottom of the third when Kevin Newman doubled—his fifth double in two days—was bunted up to third and scored on Ben Gamel’s infield single.
Lauer, making his first start since Aug. 2, allowed only one baserunner over his other three innings—and that one reached courtesy of an Adames throwing error in the second.
“I felt good,” said Lauer. “I was definitely breathing a little heavier than normal because I was trying to breathe through my mouth since my nose is still a little congested and it kind of burns a little bit.
“It’s weird stuff, but I was definitely breathing a little heavier than I would have been.”
In 72 pitches, the left-hander scattered three hits in that third inning and didn’t issue a walk while striking out six, one shy of tying his season high.
“I think the thing you worry about is command after not being on the mound for a little while, and he was really sharp with that,” Counsell said. “Had all his pitches working. We were hoping to get four innings and 75-80 pitches, so job well done
“I didn’t think the layoff really affected him. We just tried to be a little careful with him.”
Milwaukee chased Pittsburgh starter Dillon Peters (who was making his 2021 debut) in the fourth but was unable to push any additional runs across against four relievers.
The Brewers finished 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
The Brewers’ bullpen was up to the challenge as well, as Brent Suter (12-5), Jake Cousins, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader each tossed a scoreless inning.
Cousins worked himself out of a two-on, one-out jam with consecutive strikeouts in the sixth, and then Boxberger, Williams and Hader each set the side down in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth.
Hader earned his 23rd save, but only his first since Aug. 1, as Milwaukee finished with a 14-5 record against Pittsburgh.
“The tough part for those guys today was that they all pitched their inning with a one-run lead, so there was very little margin for error. And that makes their innings different,” said Counsell. “Jake didn’t have the slider going when he came into the game but got it going when he needed to and then made some really good pitches to the last couple hitters.
“The Pirates are an aggressive team, so we got some quick swings against Box and Devin and that let them have a pretty fast inning. Then, Josh was really crisp.”