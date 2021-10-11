ATLANTA
Is the Atlanta Braves’ pitching this good or is the Milwauke Brewers’ hitting that bad? Or is tough luck making it difficult to make a judgment?
This is one of those times when the answers are probably yes, yes and yes.
The Brewers’ offensive frustrations continued Monday afternoon in Game 3 of the National League Division Series as the Braves’ pitching staff recorded its second consecutive shutout victory by the same 3-0 score.
But this 3-0 result was far tougher to take, all things considered.
The loss left the second-seeded Brewers one defeat away from elimination against the third-seeded Braves, whose pitching has dominated this series. Milwaukee’s has been pretty good as well (1.69 ERA for their starters), but so far that hasn’t been cutting it.
Lots of things have changed since they first started playing professional baseball in the 19th century, but there has been one constant: You can’t win if you don’t score. Of the 26 innings in which they have batted in the NLDS, the Brewers have scored in only one: Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 1 that produced a 2-1 victory.
Scoring on one swing over three games won’t get a team very far. Say what you will about the Braves’ fantastic pitching, but the Brewers have had plenty of chances to produce runs—yet they have gone 0 for 16 with runners in scoring position.
“Little bit a mixture of both,” centerfielder Lorenzo Cain said when asked if it was Atlanta’s pitching or the Brewers’ offensive failures that put the team in this mess. “When we have made good contact, it’s been right at people. ... We’re better hitters than what we’ve shown.”
In the fifth inning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell pulled starter Freddy Peralta, who was at only 57 pitches, for pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach with two runners on and two out. But Vogelbach swung at a high outside pitch right to third baseman Austin Riley, and Kolten Wong lined out to Freddie Freeman.
Things played out differently, to say the least, in the bottom of the inning when Atlanta’s first two hitters also reached base, with Travis d’Arnaud and Swanson collecting singles off Adrian Houser. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker then made the same move as Counsell, removing Anderson (who had a higher pitch count at 81) for Joc Pederson.
There were two reasons to expect this could go badly for the Brewers: 1) Pederson homered off Houser as a pinch-hitter in first game. 2) Pederson has tormented the Brewers for years, be it with the Dodgers, Cubs or Braves, posting a .960 OPS against them with 12 home runs.
With that background, it shouldn’t have been totally shocking that Pederson managed to get on top of a high, two-strike fastball—actually above the strike zone—and drive it far out to right for a three-run homer that turned the game.There’s no explanation why slumping hitters, when they do hit the ball hard, the ball often goes right at fielders. That happened in the ninth to Avisaíl García, whose laser beam to third was caught by a leaping Riley, leaving him 1 for 11 in the series with seven strikeouts.
So, the Brewers either win Game 4 or call it a season and fritter away the best top-to-bottom pitching lineup they’ve ever had. Teams that fall behind, 2-1, in best-of-five series historically do not fare well.
But then, those who don’t score fare even worse. And the Brewers haven’t scored for 19 innings.