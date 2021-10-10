MILWAUKEE
Well, at least the roof was open on a gloriously comfortable Saturday in October.
That was the extent of the good news for Milwaukee Brewers fans during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field.
Max Fried made sure of that, pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the Brewers and a 1-1 tie in the teams’ best-of-five National League Division Series.
Fried was Atlanta’s starter and the Brewers had no chance against him—just as they had no chance against Charlie Morton in Game 1 until Morton made a bad 1-2 pitch to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning. Tellez blasted it out for a decisive two-run homer in a 2-1 victory on Friday.
During a pregame media session Saturday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell practically forecast how his hitters would fare against Fried.
“When these guys, these elite pitchers, execute their pitches, it’s tough to score,” Counsell said. “Fortunately for us, Charlie made a mistake. Fortunately for us, our hitter put a great swing on it.
“But there weren’t many mistakes for us to hit (in Game 1). I feel like that’s going to be the same story (Saturday).”
Indeed it was. Fried pitched six shutout innings, allowing three harmless hits and no walks, and struck out nine. Atlanta’s bullpen then successfully walked a high wire to preserve the shutout victory.
The Braves now own the home-field advantage in the series, which resumes at 12:07 p.m. today at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The way Morton and Fried threw the ball, even the best of offenses would have been challenged. But the Brewers don’t have one of the best offenses. Since they left Cleveland on Sept. 12, the offense has frequently been missing in action—an affliction that also plagued the team for the first two months of the season before things improved.
Unlike the Braves, the Brewers didn’t have anyone swinging the bat particularly well coming into the postseason. Following its three-game sweep in Cleveland, Milwaukee has played 20 games and produced double digits in hits only once—11 in an 8-6 loss in Los Angeles in the opener of a season-ending, three-game series.
Beyond that, there was the matter of Brandon Woodruff starting for the Brewers. When he pitches, the Brewers don’t score—not much, anyway.
Consider Woodruff’s numbers: 2.56 earned-run average (fourth-best in the majors), 0.960 walks-and-hits-per-inning percentage, .198 opponent batting average and 6.52 hits per nine innings, (all ranking third in the NL). A total of 211 strikeouts in 179⅓ innings (an average of 10.59 per nine). And 20 quality starts in 30 outings. But his record is 9-10.
“I thought Woody pitched really well,” Counsell said. “Some of the pitches, they hit good pitches... I think it bothers the hitters not to score runs, but I don’t think it has anything to do with Brandon.”
The Brewers were able to make things interesting when Fried was pulled after throwing only 81 pitches. They brought the tying run to the plate with two down in the seventh, only to have left-hander Tyler Matzek take over for Luke Jackson and strike out Tyrone Taylor, subbing for announced pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach as Counsell eschewed the lefty-lefty matchup.
“I thought we had a chance to go with Tyrone there,” Counsell said. “I thought Tyrone had a better chance to pop one.”
In the eighth, the Brewers brought the potential tying run to the plate not once, not twice, but three times after pinch-hitter Jace Peterson walked and Kolten Wong singled. But Matzek, who fares better against righty hitters than lefties, struck out Willy Adames, retired Eduardo Escobar on a fly to right and then whiffed Avisaíl García, who fouled off three fastballs that were in good places to hit.
“We had some pitches to hit against their bullpen that we just fouled off, frankly,” Counsell said. “A lot of foul balls on the pitches that we had to hit. I think (García) probably had a couple of pitches that he’d like to have back.”
Amazingly, the Brewers put the first two runners on again in the ninth against Braves closer Will Smith. But Lorenzo Cain flied out and Luke Maile grounded into a game-ending double play. A failure to hit in the clutch was a season-long issue and that played out once again with a 0-for-7 showing with runners in scoring position.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” said Christian Yelich, who drew a leadoff walk in the ninth ahead of a single by Luis Urias. “That’s what you want in those situations when you’re chasing a few runs—just give yourself a chance to tie it with one swing of the bat. It didn’t really work out for us tonight.”
So, the Brewers were held to a total of 11 hits and two runs—both on one swing—in the first two games of this NLDS. In that regard, they are fortunate to be tied with the Braves at one game apiece, having basically stolen the opener.
But this cannot continue. If it does, the Brewers won’t be playing much longer.