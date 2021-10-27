MADISON
They aren’t the running backs Paul Chryst expected.
Right now, though, Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen are the running backs the University of Wisconsin football team needed.
When Wisconsin finished spring practice in the final week of April, no one could have predicted Mellusi and Allen would join forces to give the Badgers a formidable tailback tandem.
Remember that Mellusi, a reserve his first two seasons at Clemson, didn’t announce he was transferring until April 26.
At that time, Allen still had two games left at Fond du Lac High School, which played in the WIAA’s alternate season. Although Allen was making his mark at tailback for the first time with the Cardinals, he was still pegged as a linebacker at UW.
But after Allen rushed for 1,047 yards and 21 touchdowns on 71 carries in the spring—an average of 14.7 yards per carry—the UW staff told him he could start out at tailback if he wanted.
Allen was willing.
On June 1, Mellusi announced he was transferring to UW.
Now, as UW (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) prepares to play host to No. 10 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mellusi and Allen arguably have become the most indispensable players on the Badgers’ offense.
‘Best duo in the country’
“I think we are the best duo in the country if we can consistently keep doing that,” Mellusi said after he and Allen combined to rush for 289 yards and three touchdowns at Purdue.
During UW’s three-game winning streak, Allen has rushed 46 times for 379 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 8.2 yards per carry and 126.3 per game. Overall., he has 428 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries, an average of 7.4 per carry and 71.3 per game.
Mellusi has rushed 64 times for 352 yards and two touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry and 117.3 per game during the winning streak. Overall he has 692 yards and four touchdowns in 139 carries, for averages of 5.0 per carry and 98.9 per game.
Even UW head coach Paul Chryst wasn’t certain at first what Mellusi and Allen would give UW this season.
“I don’t know if you had complete certainty,” he said, “but you had confidence.
“From the first time in having conversations with Chez, you quickly realized who he was and his competitive nature and his purpose. When he was able to get here and be around the guys, you see him work. Then as you get going and you have a chance to work with him, you felt real good.
“With Braelon, even in his recruitment there was some uncertainty. What is the best position for him? We were having conversations with him.”
Allen’s response: I’ll play wherever you need me.
“I think it speaks to who he is,” Chryst said. “I think that is a reflection of a couple things. One, there is some self-confidence in that he can contribute.
“And two, humble enough (to say) ‘whatever I can do to help this team.’”
Others fell by the wayside
Several other factors that contributed to the pairing of Mellusi and Allen.
Jalen Berger entered preseason camp as the team’s most experienced tailback but was held out of the opener against Penn State and was dismissed from the team after not playing at Illinois.
Isaac Guerendo, who impressed the staff during camp, rushed a combined 17 times for 148 yards (8.7-yard average) through UW’s first two games. Then his season ended during warm-ups at Illinois when he suffered a broken ankle that required surgery.
When Mellusi and Allen combined for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries in the 24-0 victory over Illinois, the transition was complete.
Mellusi has cracked the 100-yard mark in four games; Allen has accomplished that feat in the last three.
Iowa defense tough against run
They are preparing to face an Iowa defense that limits foes to 2.7 yards per carry and 89.7 yards per game.
Last season, UW rushed 33 times for 56 yards in a 28-7 loss to Iowa. Nakia Watson, who decided after the season to transfer, led UW in rushing that day with 29 yards on 13 carries.
“What’s really interesting if you look at their depth chart from last year,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, “you’ve got new names. Obviously, they’ve really done a good job of addressing that position.”
At 240 pounds, Allen is more of a bruiser than Mellusi. But beginning with the victory at Illinois, Mellusi showed he is able and willing to run through defenders. Mellusi is more of a slasher and can make quick cuts at full speed, but defenders can’t sleep on Allen’s speed.
“Anytime you have backs that complement each other, especially if they’re tweaking the scheme based on which back is in the game,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said, “it can cause some issues because those guys are obviously different runners, very effective in what they do and talented.
And if Mellusi and Allen can help carry UW past Iowa, they will have helped the Badgers get back into the race for the Big Ten West title.