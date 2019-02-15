A few days after collecting the first playoff win in program history, the Milton boys hockey team found itself on the short end of a 10-0 rout.

Ryan Hensien had three goals and an assist and Jacob Slater added two goals to lead Marquette, which outshot the Red Hawks 51-5 in a WIAA regional final Friday at Eble Park Ice Arena in Brookfield.

Milton (7-16) upset seventh-seeded Monroe 2-1 on Tuesday but was overmatched against the second-seeded Hilltoppers, who will face Kettle Moraine on Tuesday in a sectional semifinal.

Luke Grote made 39 saves for the Red Hawks.

MARQUETTE 10, MILTON 0

Milton 0 0 0—0

Marquette 4 4 2—10

First period

Mar—Jacob Slater (John O’Connor), 1:20. Mar—Miles Burbach (Jack Nordness, George Schelble), 2:08. Mar—William Sweeney (O’Connor, Ryan Beierle), 8:28. Mar—Ryan Hensien (Schelble, Sweeney), 10:54.

Second period

Mar—O’Connor (Beierle, Hensien), 0:30. Mar—Slater (Matthew McKenna, Schelble), 1:23. Mar—Jacob Kim (Jack Catheral, Schelble), 3:38. Mar—Hensien (Tyler Reineck, Schelble), 4:33.

Third period

Mar—Beierle (Reineck), 10:07. Mar—Hensien (Sweeney), 15:10.

Saves—Grote (Mil) 39, Blaser (Mil) 2, Ahlers (Mar) 2, Leiker (Mar) 3.