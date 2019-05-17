JANESVILLE
The Janesville Boys & Girls Club will receive a new camping-themed book center thanks to volunteers from Johnson Financial Group, according to a press release.
Employees from the Racine-based organization will visit the club Tuesday as part of its annual service day. Johnson will visit almost 60 organizations throughout Wisconsin, according to the release.
The reading area will include a tent, trees and a "campfire." The club hopes the new space will provide kids with an inviting place to read and learn.