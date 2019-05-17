Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.