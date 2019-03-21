Bowling
El-Ra
SPORTSMANS
Team--El-Ra 3,270 and 1,366
Individual--Duncan Brose 728 and 248, Zach Gilbert 716 and 299, Justin Holmes 708 and 266, Pete Kirchner 707 and 264, Tim Hoops 676 and 267. Mike Dunham 258, Danny Brose 243, Brandon Lauretic 245, Brent Bobzine 244, Mark Kuhl 240.
RiversEdge
INDEPENDENT
Team--Tri Mark Dental 3,305 and 1,197
Individual--Dave Rhyner 775 and 279, Howard Tews 757 and 278, Brian Smith 756 and 299, Tabbert 723 and 254, Scott Angileri 719 and 279, Brett Niles 719 and 249, Josh Frank 702 and 247. Austin Sabroff 268, John Groschels 260, Steve J. Schultz 259, Nate Andrews 257
WEDNESDAY SENIOR FUN
Individual--Ole Helgestad 644 and 227, Bob Maves 558 and 212, George Buehl 552, Dave Anderson 550 and 214, Dick Russell 530, Garry Pass 517. Jon Harrie 202.
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE
Team--Schneiders 1,726 and 633
Individual--Alta Buehl 557, Judy Nicholson 512
Bowling honor roll
Men
Dave Rhyner;775
279, 258, 238 (REdge)
Howard Tews;757
247, 232, 278 (REdge)
Brian Smith;756
246, 299, 211 (REdge)
Duncan Brose;728
248, 246, 234 (El-Ra)
Tabbert;723
215, 254, 254 (REdge)
Scott Angileri;719
219, 279, 221 (REdge)
Brett Niles;719
246, 249, 224 (REdge)
Zach Gilbert;716
185, 232, 299 (El-Ra)
Justin Holmes;708
266, 203, 239 (El-Ra)
Pete Kirchner;707
264, 212, 231 (El-Ra)
Josh Frank;702
247, 213, 242 (REdge)
