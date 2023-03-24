Rock County
City of Beloit
1043 Church St.; $240,000 on 3/10/2023
2012 Fairfax Ave.; $180,000 on 3/10/2023
847 Johnson St.; $198,000 on 3/10/2023
1709 Grant St.; $139,000 on 3/7/2023
1840 Church St.; $32,000 on 3/8/2023
City of Edgerton
111 Lord St.; $260,000 on 3/10/2023
705 Pearl St.; $245,000 on 3/10/2023
134 Bristle Way; $295,000 on 3/7/2023
136 Bristle Way; $20,000 on 3/7/2023
City of Evansville
580 Spencer Drive; $310,000 on 3/6/2023
City of Janesville
112 Falling Creek Circle; $110,000 on 3/10/2023
1155 Prairie Ave.; $220,000 on 3/10/2023
1229 Prominence Drive; $415,000 on 3/10/2023
2517-2519 Lilac Lane; $267,500 on 3/10/2023
2900 Deerfield Drive; $19,275,000 on 3/10/2023
319 N. Academy St.; $199,000 on 3/10/2023
416 S. Franklin St.; $126,000 on 3/10/2023
139 S. Garfield Ave.; $228,000 on 3/6/2023
608 W. Holmes St.; $105,000 on 3/6/2023
615 N. Pine St.; $142,000 on 3/6/2023
1505 Evergreen Drive; $270,000 on 3/7/2023
1710 N. Randall Ave.; $1,225,000 on 3/7/2023
205 S. Harmony Drive; $181,000 on 3/7/2023
709 Greenway Point Drive; $352,800 on 3/7/2023
1610 Pershing Place; $179,900 on 3/8/2023
3023 Mineral Point Ave.; $190,000 on 3/8/2023
City of Milton
12 E. Saint Mary St.; $175,000 on 3/7/2023
715 Parkview Drive; $325,000 on 3/7/2023
Town of Beloit
2969 S. Lilac Road; $200,000 on 3/10/2023
3186 Jackdaws Drive; $32,000 on 3/10/2023
2227 S. Pow Wow Trial; $299,000 on 3/9/2023
Town of Fulton
10536 N. Oakway Lane; $295,000 on 3/10/2023
Town of Janesville
2804 W. Deer Path Trail; $675,000 on 3/7/2023
Town of Lima
8431 E. L J Townline Road; $631,000 on 3/9/2023
Village of Clinton
706 Carol St.; $70,000 on 3/9/2023
Village of Footville
210 C St.; $150,000 on 3/9/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
348 Spring Lane; $329,000 on 3/6/2023
113 Cedar Ave.; $337,500 on 3/7/2023
City of Elkhorn
631 W. Greenfield St.; $254,000 on 3/10/2023
534 S. Woodpine Drive; $379,900 on 3/7/2023
City of Lake Geneva
1174 Lake Geneva Blvd.; $250,000 on 3/10/2023
410 Cadence Circle; $419,900 on 3/6/2023
305 Debussy Way; $505,793 on 3/9/2023
City of Whitewater
204 N. Franklin St.; $130,000 on 3/9/2023
Town of Bloomfield
N2480 Loverture Drive; $335,000 on 3/10/2023
W889 Bloomfield Road; $600,000 on 3/10/2023
Town of Delavan
3809 S. Shore Drive; $39,000 on 3/10/2023
5187 Highway 50; $412,000 on 3/9/2023
Town of Geneva
1536 Highland Drive, Unit 8-54; $399,900 on 3/10/2023
1707 Woodland Drive; $338,000 on 3/10/2023
W3615 Highway 50; $560,000 on 3/6/2023
Town of La Grange
W5891 Mariner Hills Court; $348,000 on 3/10/2023
Town of Linn
N2350 Knollwood Drive; $1,235,000 on 3/10/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
N6756 Tippecanoe Trail; $295,000 on 3/10/2023
W5419 Wandawega Drive; $205,000 on 3/8/2023
Village of Bloomfield
Lot 16 Bloomfield Road; $179,000 on 3/6/2023
W1033 Primrose Road; $144,500 on 3/8/2023