Rock County
City of Beloit
1158 Central Ave.; $167,000 on 3/27/2023
1107 Harrison Ave.; $200,000 on 3/30/2023
1440 Aldrich Place; $159,900 on 3/30/2023
224 Chestnut Ave.; $45,000 on 3/30/2023
1118 Broad St.; $5,000 on 3/31/2023
2102 Forest Ave.; $15,000 on 3/31/2023
3712 Prairie Falcon Pass; $290,000 on 3/31/2023
723 Lincoln Ave.; $105,000 on 3/31/2023
City of Edgerton
610 E. Fulton St.; $178,000 on 3/28/2023
307 Dorow Ave.; $240,000 on 3/30/2023
18 N. Main St.; $270,000 on 3/31/2023
City of Evansville
317 S. Fourth St.; $95,000 on 3/30/2023
532 Plum Tree Drive; $219,000 on 3/31/2023
578 Stonewood Court; $289,900 on 3/31/2023
City of Janesville
1319 E. Milwaukee St.; $154,000 on 3/27/2023
3503 Voda Drive; $474,400 on 3/27/2023
601-603 Chestnut St.; $143,100 on 3/28/2023
3618 La Mancha Drive; $147,000 on 3/30/2023
3718 Skyview Drive; $189,000 on 3/30/2023
929 Caroline St.; $35,000 on 3/30/2023
1328 Josephine St.; $165,000 on 3/31/2023
1516 Center Ave.; $500,000 on 3/31/2023
1917-1919 Liberty Lane; $250,000 on 3/31/2023
2106 Crestview St.; $230,000 on 3/31/2023
3410 Birkshire Road; $167,000 on 3/31/2023
4118 Park View Drive; $165,000 on 3/31/2023
4489 White Oak Drive; $400,000 on 3/31/2023
4808 Howorth Drive; $290,000 on 3/31/2023
9 N. Parker Drive; $515,000 on 3/31/2023
916 N. Lexington Drive; $225,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Beloit
2827 S. Waterford Court; $117,100 on 3/28/2023
2231 S. Park Ave.; $105,000 on 3/31/2023
3616 S. Glenwood Drive; $164,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Fulton
11624 N. Woodsview Crossing; $380,000 on 3/31/2023
3900 W. County M; $70,500 on 3/31/2023
Town of Janesville
2614 N. River Bluff Drive; $465,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Milton
1732 E. Road Two; $175,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Porter
7101 N. Tolles Road; $280,000 on 3/30/2023
Town of Rock
3204 W. B R Townline Road; $185,000 on 3/31/2023
Village of Clinton
405 Highland Park Ave.; $224,900 on 3/31/2023
Village of Orfordville
610 Bretts Way; $329,000 on 3/30/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1408 Tamarack St.; $387,821 on 3/27/2023
401 Creekside Place; $365,000 on 3/31/2023
519 Betzer Road, Unit B; $155,000 on 3/31/2023
Lot 62, Tamarack Street; $36,000 on 3/31/2023
City of Elkhorn
454 N. Jackson St.; $280,000 on 3/27/2023
210 E. Remer Road, Unit 203; $185,000 on 3/29/2023
1139 S. Glenridge Lane; $320,000 on 3/31/2023
14 S. Jackson St.; $200,000 on 3/31/2023
41-41 1/2 N. Lincoln St.; $339,900 on 3/31/2023
506 S. Jerome Court; $347,000 on 3/31/2023
626 E. Market St., Unit 104; $200,000 on 3/31/2023
City of Lake Geneva
104 Broad St.; $310,200 on 3/28/2023
307 Debussy Drive; $410,011 on 3/30/2023
536 Walworth St.; $400,000 on 3/30/2023
1175 S. Lake Shore Drive; $640,000 on 3/31/2023
1710 Miller Road; $569,000 on 3/31/2023
500 S. Edwards Blvd., Unit 7; $319,900 on 3/31/2023
920 S. Wells St.; $210,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Bloomfield
Lot 11, Douglas Road; $62,500 on 3/29/2023
Town of Delavan
313 Delavan Drive; $280,000 on 3/27/2023
2577 Tilden Ave.; $231,000 on 3/28/2023
4125 Finch Lane; $150,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Geneva
W3515 Washington Drive; $486,320 on 3/28/2023
N3159 Hickory Road; $339,000 on 3/30/2023
N3196 Iris Road; $504,650 on 3/31/2023
Town of Linn
Lot 11, Highfield Glen; $150,000 on 3/31/2023
W3951 Old Farm Road; $1,560,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Spring Prairie
N6429 Hargraves Road; $1,140,000 on 3/29/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
N7188 Country Side Lane; $835,000 on 3/31/2023
Town of Troy
N8506 Booth Lake Heights Road; $1,200,000 on 3/27/2023
Lot 2, Pleasant Lake Road; $167,500 on 3/31/2023
Town of Walworth
W6816 Brick Church Road; $350,000 on 3/30/2023
W6250 N. Walworth Road; $575,000 on 3/31/2023
Village of Bloomfield
W1384 Fairview Road; $360,000 on 3/27/2023
N1714 N. Daisy Drive; $19,000 on 3/28/2023
1375 Birchwood Road; $180,000 on 3/29/2023
W1160 Pointsetta Road; $267,500 on 3/31/2023
Village of Fontana
248 Third Ave.; $570,000 on 3/30/2023
Village of Genoa City
1400 Hunters Ridge Drive, Unit 114; $176,500 on 3/30/2023
Village of Sharon
219 Walworth St.; $205,000 on 3/31/2023
Village of Walworth
105 Kenosha St.; $90,000 on 3/28/2023
612 Casey Lane; $340,000 on 3/29/2023
458 Madison St.; $225,000 on 3/31/2023
Lot 60, Fairview Drive; $55,000 on 3/31/2023