Rock County
City of Beloit
1732 W. Grand Ave.; $47,000 on 2/20/2023
2865 Chatsworth Drive; $119,000 on 2/21/2023
522 Liberty Ave.; $101,000 on 2/22/2023
1020 Portland Ave.; $61,500 on 2/23/2023
1736 Chapman Ave.; $95,000 on 2/23/2023
1038 Prairie Ave.; $79,000 on 2/24/2023
1407 Copeland Ave.; $160,000 on 2/24/2023
1939 Fairview Drive; $180,000 on 2/24/2023
2106 Colony Court, Unit 16; $70,000 on 2/24/2023
City of Evansville
9 John Lindemann Drive; $1,160,000 on 2/21/2023
110 Debbie Drive; $330,000 on 2/24/2023
475 W. Main St.; $258,000 on 2/24/2023
City of Janesville
1015 Mineral Point Ave.; $119,000 on 2/20/2023
1005-1007 N. Ringold St.; $245,000 on 2/21/2023
28 S. Sumac Drive; $192,500 on 2/21/2023
303 W. Court St.; $285,000 on 2/21/2023
2476 Winthrop Drive; $315,500 on 2/22/2023
1022 N. Martin Road; $193,000 on 2/23/2023
1114 N. Osborne Ave.; $170,000 on 2/23/2023
1716 Excalibur Drive; $155,000 on 2/23/2023
2111 Kenwood Ave.; $285,000 on 2/24/2023
3237 E. Milwaukee St.; $287,500 on 2/24/2023
3539 Voda Drive; $429,900 on 2/24/2023
4621 Highview Drive; $315,000 on 2/24/2023
539 S. Fremont St.; $198,000 on 2/24/2023
City of Milton
1010 Parkview Drive, Apt. 6; $192,000 on 2/20/2023
614 E. High St.; $143,000 on 2/20/2023
Town of Beloit
493 E. Community Drive; $10,000 on 2/20/2023
2944 S. Paddock Road; $500,000 on 2/22/2023
727 E. Kaleen Lane; $350,000 on 2/22/2023
3233 S. Riverside Drive; $143,500 on 2/24/2023
Town of Janesville
Lot 95, Fieldwood Drive; $73,990 on 2/22/2023
4942 N. Grand Videre Drive; $88,000 on 2/24/2023
Village of Clinton
515 Church St.; $185,000 on 2/23/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
2127 E. Geneva St.; $2,725,000 on 2/24/2023
City of Elkhorn
532 S. Lincoln St.; $135,000 on 2/24/2023
City of Lake Geneva
812 Center St.; $235,000 on 2/22/2023
308 Beethoven Drive; $502,837 on 2/23/2023
Town of Darien
N4532 State Road 89; $205,000 on 2/20/2023
Town of Delavan
Lots 170, 171 and 172 Spruce St.; $66,000 on 2/21/2023
4153 Industrial Court; $180,000 on 2/22/2023
Town of East Troy
W1061 Spleas Skoney Road; $548,160 on 2/24/2023
Town of Geneva
1802 Geneva National Ave. E; $44,900 on 2/21/2023
1508 Highland Drive; $315,000 on 2/23/2023
W2747 Hickory Lane; $370,000 on 2/24/2023
Town of Lyons
7028 Hospital Road; $880,000 on 2/21/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
Lot 22 and 23 Lakeshore Drive; $25,500 on 2/24/2023
W5486 Park Drive; $177,500 on 2/24/2023
Town of Whitewater
N7703 Alden St.; $374,800 on 2/24/2023
Village of Bloomfield
W1025 Evergreen Road; $335,000 on 2/24/2023
Village of East Troy
2020 Division St.; $260,000 on 2/24/2023
Village of Fontana
808 Shoshone Road; $365,000 on 2/21/2023
815 Odsila Way; $328,000 on 2/22/2023
Village of Genoa City
140 Elizabeth Lane; $411,500 on 2/23/2023
Village of Williams Bay
521 Bridgewater Circle; $610,000 on 2/23/2023