Rock County
City of Beloit
2215 Walnut St.; $190,000 on 12/27/2022
935 Lincoln Ave.; $103,000 on 12/27/2022
1208 Copeland Ave.; $106,000 on 12/28/2022
1825 Arrowhead Drive; $239,900 on 12/28/2022
743 Euclid Ave.; $67,500 on 12/28/2022
1441 Bittel St.; $82,500 on 12/29/2022
1625 Wisconsin Ave.; $75,000 on 12/29/2022
2356 Hyacinth Court; $259,000 on 12/29/2022
825 Liberty Ave.; $110,000 on 12/30/2022
2221 Alongi Lane; $109,000 on 12/31/2022
2224 Alongi Lane; $113,000 on 12/31/2022
City of Edgerton
861 Stonefield Drive; $158,000 on 12/31/2022
City of Evansville
329 Franklin St.; $18,000 on 12/28/2022
487 W. Main St.; $255,000 on 12/29/2022
City of Janesville
1023 Plum Court; $45,000 on 12/27/2022
5027 Fairmont Drive; $50,300 on 12/27/2022
426 Bostwick Ave.; $175,000 on 12/28/2022
3018 Yale Drive; $280,000 on 12/29/2022
3706 Bluewing Place; $555,000 on 12/29/2022
132 Forest Park Blvd.; $237,500 on 12/30/2022
1420 N. Washington St.; $190,900 on 12/30/2022
1723 W. Luther Road; $270,000 on 12/30/2022
1825 Foster Ave.; $185,000 on 12/30/2022
221 S. Jackson St.; $145,000 on 12/30/2022
3807 Sandhill Drive; $305,000 on 12/30/2022
3819 Buckingham Drive; $436,000 on 12/30/2022
817-819 Glen St.; $150,000 on 12/30/2022
1841 S. Walnut St.; $87,000 on 12/31/2022
City of Milton
301 Parkview Drive; $145,000 on 12/28/2022
Town of Beloit
2750 S. Riverside Drive; $225,000 on 12/30/2022
3041 S. Bartells Drive; $262,000 on 12/30/2022
839 Bridget Drive; $425,570 on 12/30/2022
Town of Fulton
400 E. State Road 59; $613,500 on 12/28/2022
Town of Janesville
3818 N. West River Drive; $250,000 on 12/29/2022
Town of Newark
11717 W. State Road 81; $130,000 on 12/30/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
337 S. Eighth St.; $101,900 on 12/28/2022
126 S. Fifth St.; $289,000 on 12/29/2022
1624 Whispering Pines Drive; $295,000 on 12/29/2022
127 S. Seventh St.; $202,000 on 12/30/2022
349 Spring Lane; $391,500 on 12/30/2022
415 E. Wisconsin St.; $124,000 on 12/30/2022
813 E. Wisconsin St.; $74,000 on 12/30/2022
934 Racine St.; $307,500 on 12/30/2022
City of Elkhorn
47 E. Sedgemeadow St.; $252,900 on 12/27/2022
802 N. Sandy Lane; $300,100 on 12/28/2022
612 N. Sandy Lane; $383,000 on 12/29/2022
1006 N. Hearthstone St.; $285,000 on 12/30/2022
City of Lake Geneva
507 Broad St.; $151,900 on 12/28/2022
1032 Bonnie Brae Lane; $274,625 on 12/29/2022
300 Wrigley Drive, Unit 318; $181,500 on 12/29/2022
326 Bowing Way; $391,055 on 12/29/2022
550 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $536,429 on 12/30/2022
Town of Delavan
2129 Deer Run Drive; $375,000 on 12/29/2022
2598 Tilden Ave.; $240,000 on 12/29/2022
Town of Geneva
1607 Geneva National Ave. West; $170,000 on 12/28/2022
W3908 Fern Drive; $348,000 on 12/29/2022
W3935 Highway 50; $325,000 on 12/29/2022
Town of Linn
N2458 Elgin Club Road; $51,400 on 12/29/2022
Town of Lyons
7020 Grand Geneva Way; $115,000 on 12/27/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N6941 Oak Lane; $225,000 on 12/29/2022
Town of Troy
W3458 Highway 20; $350,000 on 12/27/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W1922 Briar Ridge St.; $775,000 on 12/30/2022
W656 West Court; $385,000 on 12/30/2022
Village of Fontana
110 Lake Vista Circle; $870,000 on 12/27/2022
830 Tarrant Drive; $840,000 on 12/28/2022
Village of Walworth
227 Thistle Down Lane; $267,000 on 12/27/2022
115 Maple Ave.; $205,000 on 12/29/2022
Village of Williams Bay
148 Meadow View Lane; $465,000 on 12/29/2022