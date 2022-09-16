Rock County
City of Beloit
1740 Highland Ave.; $213,500 on 8/29/2022
103 Merrill St.; $39,000 on 8/30/2022
1625 Wisconsin Ave.; $38,500 on 8/30/2022
736 Division St.; $12,000 on 8/30/2022
1138 Oak St.; $119,000 on 8/31/2022
1755 Arrowhead Drive; $237,500 on 8/31/2022
2330 Lathers Road; $275,000 on 8/31/2022
2684 E. Collingswood Drive; $300,000 on 8/31/2022
753 Eleventh St.; $135,000 on 8/31/2022
1342 Kenwood Ave.; $600,000 on 9/1/2022
1713 Johnson St.; $600,000 on 9/1/2022
2110 St. Lawrence Ave.; $45,200 on 9/1/2022
2525 Shopiere Road; $600,000 on 9/1/2022
541 Locust St.; $3,500 on 9/1/2022
1324 Kenwood Ave.; $40,000 on 9/2/2022
2734 N. Wood Drive; $50,250 on 9/2/2022
3676 Prairie Falcon Pass; $301,900 on 9/2/2022
City of Edgerton
446 Wileman Drive; $450,000 on 8/31/2022
1000 Blaine St.; $400,000 on 9/1/2022
113 Lord St.; $234,000 on 9/1/2022
877 Stonefield Drive; $409,900 on 9/2/2022
City of Evansville
138 W. Main St.; $339,900 on 8/31/2022
City of Janesville
1708 Myra Ave.; $195,000 on 8/29/2022
1726 Garden Drive; $287,000 on 8/29/2022
2019 N. Huron Drive; $219,700 on 8/29/2022
2627 Dartmouth Drive; $310,400 on 8/29/2022
3333 N. Wright Road; $320,000 on 8/29/2022
626 Lyndhurst Drive; $260,000 on 8/29/2022
100 W. Holmes St.; $21,000 on 8/30/2022
1000 Shannon Court; $340,000 on 8/30/2022
12 S. Pontiac Drive; $330,000 on 8/30/2022
3019 E. Rotamer Road; $74,300 on 8/30/2022
3251 Bond Place; $210,000 on 8/30/2022
507 Lincoln St.; $85,000 on 8/30/2022
5492 Arrowood Lane; $439,900 on 8/30/2022
1909 W. Court St.; $5,000 on 8/31/2022
200 Center Ave.; $225,000 on 8/31/2022
2703 W. State St.; $459,100 on 8/31/2022
2813 Hyacinth Ave.; $241,000 on 8/31/2022
332 S. Wisconsin St.; $215,000 on 8/31/2022
4917 Monarch Drive; $495,000 on 8/31/2022
1221 Grace St.; $195,000 on 9/1/2022
1406 Maple Ave.; $178,500 on 9/1/2022
1603 Roosevelt Ave.; $175,000 on 9/1/2022
1943 Riverview Drive; $260,000 on 9/1/2022
3732 Huntington Ave.; $75,000 on 9/1/2022
4903 Monarch Drive; $40,000 on 9/1/2022
512-514 N. Palm St.; $204,500 on 9/1/2022
104 N. Terrace St.; $331,800 on 9/2/2022
1112 W. Wall St.; $331,800 on 9/2/2022
1121 Erie Drive; $268,000 on 9/2/2022
2027 S. Crosby Ave.; $250,000 on 9/2/2022
2203 Frontier Road; $217,000 on 9/2/2022
221 Rosewood Drive; $245,000 on 9/2/2022
2704 Randolph Road; $139,300 on 9/2/2022
424 Cherry St.; $331,800 on 9/2/2022
4411 Tanglewood Drive; $214,700 on 9/2/2022
4456 Woodgate Drive; $205,000 on 9/2/2022
City of Milton
876 Chapel Drive; $610,000 on 8/30/2022
634 Parkview Drive; $176,900 on 8/31/2022
Town of Beloit
3073 S. Bartells Drive; $249,900 on 8/31/2022
Town of Fulton
520 E. Ellendale Road; $112,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of Janesville
5017 N. Newville Road; $380,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of Porter
6741 Condon Road; $289,900 on 8/31/2022
Town of Rock
5243 W. Tripp Road; $1,010,000 on 8/29/2022
Town of Turtle
2150 E. Gorton St.; $600,000 on 9/1/2022
Town of Union
7215 N. Weary Road; $415,000 on 8/31/2022
13610 W. Forest Ridge Trail; $199,900 on 9/2/2022
Village of Clinton
515 Johnson Ave.; $223,500 on 9/1/2022
Village of Footville
216 E. Centre St.; $199,900 on 9/2/2022
Village of Orfordville
211 Gifford St.; $125,000 on 9/1/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
209 Beloit St.; $70,000 on 8/29/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1400; $25,000 on 8/29/2022
1125 Spruce St.; $280,750 on 8/31/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1828; $30,000 on 9/1/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1503; $50,000 on 9/2/2022
933 E. Wisconsin St.; $175,000 on 9/2/2022
City of Elkhorn
421 N. Wisconsin St.; $360,000 on 8/30/2022
320 W. Hidden Trail; $360,000 on 8/31/2022
827 Chelsea Drive; $285,000 on 8/31/2022
219 N. Broad St.; $280,000 on 9/2/2022
City of Lake Geneva
415 S. Wells St., Unit 305; $530,000 on 8/30/2022
1801 Miller Road; $525,000 on 8/31/2022
215 Summerhaven Lane; $550,000 on 8/31/2022
242 Penny Lane; $275,000 on 8/31/2022
430 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $729,925 on 8/31/2022
605 Williams St.; $335,000 on 8/31/2022
750 Veterans Parkway, Suite 102; $215,000 on 8/31/2022
City of Whitewater
1214 W. Laurel St.; $269,900 on 8/30/2022
254 S. Wisconsin St.; $190,000 on 8/30/2022
945 W. Charles St.; $149,900 on 8/31/2022
916 W. Peck St.; $195,000 on 9/1/2022
330 S. Summit St.; $240,000 on 9/2/2022
476 S. Buckingham Blvd.; $315,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2442 Dumas Drive; $175,000 on 8/29/2022
W1600 County B; $530,000 on 8/31/2022
W630 Deerfield Court; $600,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of Delavan
4509 Highland Drive; $390,000 on 8/31/2022
4954 Highway 50; $175,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of East Troy
W1173 Beulah Lane Road; $550,000 on 9/1/2022
Town of Geneva
N2537 S. Como Road; $1,400,000 on 8/30/2022
524 Geneva National Ave. N, Unit 6-67; $235,000 on 8/31/2022
N3145 Satinwood Road; $215,000 on 8/31/2022
W3253 McDonald Road; $1,150,000 on 8/31/2022
1300 Waterview Way; $988,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of LaFayette
W4681 County Es; $590,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of La Grange
Lot 9, Pebble Beach Drive; $160,000 on 8/31/2022
Town of Lyons
1782 Highway 120; $355,000 on 8/30/2022
7036 Grand Geneva Way; $3,700 on 8/31/2022
1448 Park St.; $16,500 on 9/1/2022
Town of Richmond
N6485 County P; $269,900 on 8/31/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
Lot 17, Briarwood Drive; $179,000 on 8/30/2022
N6746 Gilbert Ave.; $100,000 on 9/2/2022
Town of Troy
N8051 Nicky Court; $420,000 on 9/2/2022
Village of Darien
330 Oak Ridge Court; $324,900 on 8/30/2022
Village of East Troy
3023 North St.; $184,000 on 8/31/2022
Village of Fontana
930 Alpine Drive; $348,000 on 8/29/2022
282 Stearns Road; $950,000 on 8/30/2022
429 Waubun Drive; $785,000 on 8/31/2022
879 Tarrant Drive; $755,000 on 9/2/2022
Village of Sharon
239 Walworth Street; $135,000 on 8/31/2022
Village of Walworth
212 Prairie Drive; $354,000 on 9/2/2022
Village of Williams Bay
205 Williams St., Unit 7; $109,000 on 9/1/2022
469 Sussex Drive; $527,255 on 9/1/2022
91 Potawatomi Drive, Unit C; $375,000 on 9/1/2022
204 Elmhurst Court, Unit 13; $119,000 on 9/2/2022