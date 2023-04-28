Rock County
City of Beloit
1702 Ashland Ave.; $120,000 on 4/10/2023
1638 Emerson St.; $469,000 on 4/11/2023
709 Liberty Ave.; $60,000 on 4/11/2023
322, Kenwood Ave.; $137,400 on 4/12/2023
1917 Forest Ave.; $78,000 on 4/14/2023
2144 Lenox St.; $175,000 on 4/14/2023
2427 Heather Terrace; $255,000 on 4/14/2023
522 Hackett St.; $35,000 on 4/14/2023
City of Brodhead
208 E. 10th Ave.; $340,000 on 4/14/2023
City of Edgerton
508 Main St.; $165,000 on 4/10/2023
1016 Roberts St.; $216,200 on 4/14/2023
City of Evansville
631 Prairie View Drive; $406,000 on 4/11/2023
64 Braeburn Way; $374,900 on 4/12/2023
562 Stonewood Court; $289,700 on 4/14/2023
City of Janesville
915 N. Garfield Ave.; $189,900 on 4/10/2023
546 S. Jackson St.; $160,000 on 4/11/2023
5460 Arrowood Lane; $489,100 on 4/12/2023
1532 E. Racine St.; $276,000 on 4/13/2023
1717 Wesley Ave.; $164,500 on 4/13/2023
225 Pease Court; $111,300 on 4/14/2023
3131 Satinwood Drive; $319,900 on 4/14/2023
3934 Markham Drive; $220,000 on 4/14/2023
810 Sutherland Ave.; $135,872 on 4/14/2023
City of Milton
11 W. Madison Ave.; $274,216 on 4/14/2023
Town of Beloit
2624 S. Herbert Drive; $249,900 on 4/14/2023
Town of Center
3213 N. Dohs Road; $2,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Fulton
6240 N. Highway 51; $240,000 on 4/11/2023
Town of Janesville
336 E. Jf Townline Road; $313,500 on 4/12/2023
Lot 19, Stark Road; $64,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Lima
8823 Highway 59 E; $180,000 on 4/12/2023
Town of Newark
10618 W. State Road 81; $215,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Rock
1013 S. Kessler Road; $237,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Turtle
5843 E. Creek Road; $195,000 on 4/12/2023
2212 E. W. Hard Road; $182,500 on 4/14/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1211 Tamarack St.; $344,500 on 4/14/2023
City of Elkhorn
14 E. Rockwell St.; $286,000 on 4/14/2023
City of Lake Geneva
420 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $674,325 on 4/11/2023
306 Debussy Drive; $459,497 on 4/13/2023
1207 Park Row; $212,000 on 4/14/2023
1305 W. Main St., Unit 204; $250,000 on 4/14/2023
City of Whitewater
476 Ventura Lane; $270,000 on 4/13/2023
1058 W. Walworth Ave.; $210,000 on 4/14/2023
257 and 257A S. Cottage St.; $135,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Darien
W7497 Pleasant St.; $295,000 on 4/14/2023
N3423 Lawson School Road; $256,000 on 4/15/2023
Town of Delavan
1505 S. Shore Drive; $80,000 on 4/11/2023
4954 Highway 50, Unit 14; $135,000 on 4/11/2023
4954 Highway 50, Unit 9; $100,000 on 4/11/2023
1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 131; $23,600 on 4/13/2023
2206 Landings Lane; $370,000 on 4/14/2023
3251 Chicago Club Drive; $241,000 on 4/14/2023
7971 Dutch Drive; $467,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of East Troy
W2407 Troy Hill Lane; $617,500 on 4/12/2023
Town of Geneva
W3869 Alder Drive; $25,000 on 4/11/2023
W3875 Alder Drive; $338,500 on 4/11/2023
Town of Linn
N2356 Elgin Club Drive; $269,000 on 4/12/2023
Town of Lyons
1425 Fairlawn Blvd.; $125,000 on 4/13/2023
6466 Jones Road; $1,100,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
N7070 Sycamore Lane; $193,700 on 4/13/2023
Town of Troy
W2725 County Es; $289,900 on 4/10/2023
W2724 Secretariat Drive; $495,000 on 4/14/2023
Town of Walworth
N771 Prairie View Road; $750,000 on 4/12/2023
W6082 State Line Road; $350,000 on 4/13/2023
Village of Bloomfield
N1169 Rosewood Drive; $13,000 on 4/11/2023
N1291 Tombeau Road; $903,000 on 4/12/2023
W905 Florence Road; $265,000 on 4/13/2023
Village of East Troy
1828 Division St., Unit 8; $160,000 on 4/12/2023
2056 Young St.; $14,000,000 on 4/14/2023
Village of Fontana
350 County B; $330,000 on 4/11/2023
1030 Tarrant Drive; $650,000 on 4/13/2023