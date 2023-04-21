Rock County
City of Beloit
1512 Wisconsin Ave.; $141,000 on 4/3/2023
1933 Forest Ave.; $73,750 on 4/3/2023
2158 St. Lawrence Ave.; $180,000 on 4/3/2023
1156 Lincoln Ave.; $220,000 on 4/4/2023
741-743 Moore St.; $67,600 on 4/6/2023
217 Trush Court; $65,000 on 4/7/2023
343-345 Euclid Ave.; $90,000 on 4/7/2023
858 Hackett St.; $75,000 on 4/7/2023
City of Edgerton
1009 Blaine St.; $275,000 on 4/3/2023
225 E. Hubert St.; $387,900 on 4/3/2023
318 N. Main St.; $180,000 on 4/3/2023
City of Evansville
136 Eager Court; $335,000 on 4/7/2023
City of Janesville
1320 Shannon Drive and 3906 Saratoga Drive; $375,000 on 4/3/2023
1521 Center Ave.; $275,000 on 4/3/2023
202 N. Palm St.; $150,000 on 4/3/2023
3011 Guinness Drive; $369,900 on 4/3/2023
4256 Southwyck Drive; $260,000 on 4/3/2023
440 Kellogg Ave.; $193,000 on 4/3/2023
587 S. Grant Ave.; $300,000 on 4/3/2023
919 Nicolet St.; $275,000 on 4/3/2023
1442 S. Crosby Ave.; $160,000 on 4/4/2023
1716 Excalibur Drive; $250,000 on 4/6/2023
2508 Arbor Ridge Way; $63,500 on 4/7/2023
3126 McCann Drive; $330,000 on 4/7/2023
4325 Dublin Drive; $360,000 on 4/7/2023
808 Johnson St.; $102,000 on 4/7/2023
City of Milton
106-108 Merchant Row; $105,000 on 4/7/2023
217-219 Parkview Drive; $135,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Avon
18038 W. Hyland Road; $473,600 on 4/3/2023
Town of Beloit
2660 S. Riverside Drive; $240,000 on 4/3/2023
530 W. Forebel Drive; $153,000 on 4/4/2023
Town of Fulton
10535 N. Oakway Lane; $250,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Harmony
1105 Touson Drive; $530,000 on 4/6/2023
Town of Janesville
Lot 91, Rollingwood Tenth Addition; $78,000 on 4/5/2023
Town of Laprairie
3912 S. Colorado Trail; $295,000 on 4/5/2023
Town of Milton
11344, N. Bryant Road; $277,000 on 4/7/2023
1802 Hancock Lane; $125,000 on 4/7/2023
Lot 1, Oak Hollow Estates; $75,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Turtle
4256 E. Circlewood Drive; $282,000 on 4/3/2023
Walworth County
City of Delavan
609b Westbury Lane; $200,000 on 4/6/2023
City of Elkhorn
7 W. Rockwell St.; $191,900 on 4/4/2023
518 N. Church St.; $200,000 on 4/6/2023
City of Lake Geneva
111 Center St., Unit 431; $235,000 on 4/3/2023
240 N. Edwards Blvd.; $1,125,000 on 4/5/2023
503 Soprano Drive; $370,263 on 4/6/2023
1329 Dodge St.; $400,000 on 4/7/2023
City of Whitewater
1127 W. Walworth Ave.; $510,000 on 4/3/2023
Town of Bloomfield
N2402 Charles Young Drive; $275,000 on 4/6/2023
Town of Delavan
6336 Linn Road; $67,000 on 4/6/2023
1514 N. Delavan Club; $295,000 on 4/7/2023
2320 S. Shore Drive; $433,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Geneva
964 Geneva National Ave.; $10,000 on 4/3/2023
W3074 Weaver Road; $710,000 on 4/4/2023
W4853 Highway 50; $5,950 on 4/4/2023
1069 Lakeland Way; $401,500 on 4/7/2023
Town of La Grange
N7494 Oak Lane; $256,500 on 4/7/2023
Town of Lyons
7036 Grand Geneva Way; $100 on 4/6/2023
1687 Lyondale Court; $365,000 on 4/7/2023
2108 Ridge Drive; $730,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Spring Prairie
W2358 Potter Road; $262,500 on 4/4/2023
Town of Sugar Creek
W6894 Quinney Road; $290,000 on 4/5/2023
W5440 Elkhorn Drive; $314,000 on 4/7/2023
Town of Troy
N8990 Pickeral Jay Road; $587,500 on 4/3/2023
Village of East Troy
2513 Michele Lane; $420,000 on 4/7/2023
Village of Fontana
271 Fontana Blvd., Unit 936; $265,000 on 4/5/2023
701 Country Club Drive, Unit H; $410,000 on 4/7/2023
Village of Sharon
221 Park Ave.; $175,000 on 4/3/2023
Village of Walworth
114 Phillips Ave.; $187,500 on 4/3/2023
613 Devils Lane; $345,000 on 4/7/2023