Rock County
City of Beloit
2565 Edgewood Drive; $144,000 on 9/5/2022
1720 N. Lodge Drive; $223,900 on 9/6/2022
1502 Porter Ave.; $43,100 on 9/7/2022
2229 Forest Ave.; $39,200 on 9/7/2022
726 Moore St.; $50,600 on 9/7/2022
2641 White Oaks Court; $350,000 on 9/8/2022
1118 Merrill St.; $73,000 on 9/9/2022
1518 Garfield Ave.; $199,900 on 9/9/2022
2253 Winchester Drive; $207,000 on 9/9/2022
2306 Boulder Lane; $375,000 on 9/9/2022
616 - 616 1/2 Portland Ave.; $70,000 on 9/9/2022
City of Janesville
4036 Boulder Drive; $385,000 on 9/6/2022
1014 S. Terrace St.; $45,000 on 9/7/2022
1124 Bruin Lane; $325,100 on 9/7/2022
1214 Hawthorne Ave.; $171,000 on 9/7/2022
1304 Anthony Ave.; $210,000 on 9/7/2022
1448-1450 S. Chatham St.; $519,400 on 9/7/2022
1514 Arbutus St.; $180,000 on 9/7/2022
1814-1816 S. Crosby Ave.; $519,400 on 9/7/2022
202-204 Valley Drive; $519,400 on 9/7/2022
4437 W. Rotamer Road; $321,500 on 9/7/2022
539 Milton Ave.; $80,000 on 9/8/2022
98 Falling Creek Circle; $100,000 on 9/8/2022
115 Red Apple Drive; $329,900 on 9/9/2022
1259 Milton Ave.; $600,000 on 9/9/2022
1369 Sienna Crossing; $177,000 on 9/9/2022
2114 Independence Road; $217,900 on 9/9/2022
2124 Lombard Ave.; $250,000 on 9/9/2022
3489 Joshua Drive; $385,000 on 9/9/2022
3637 Sandhill Drive; $235,000 on 9/9/2022
3737 Huntinton Ave., Unit B; $385,500 on 9/9/2022
731 Eisenhower Ave.; $134,700 on 9/9/2022
800 N. Marion Ave.; $280,000 on 9/9/2022
City of Milton
317 Green Hill Drive; $262,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Beloit
620 E. Waterford Drive; $351,900 on 9/6/2022
123 Main St.; $88,000 on 9/9/2022
617 Masters St.; $165,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Center
3926 N. Coon Island Road; $200,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Fulton
829 E. Mason Drive; $439,900 on 9/7/2022
530 E. Ellendale Road; $82,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Janesville
4102 N. Riverhills Court; $235,000 on 9/8/2022
Town of Magnolia
4002 N. Coon Island Road; $200,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Milton
11417 Bryant Road; $280,000 on 9/8/2022
11347 N. Ridge Road; $283,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Porter
10632 W. Oak Ridge Road; $380,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Rock
6515 W. Noss Road; $290,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Turtle
6502 E. County J; $168,300 on 9/6/2022
8629 S. Creek Road; $100,000 on 9/7/2022
Village of Clinton
555 Paulson St.; $310,000 on 9/9/2022
Village of Footville
127 Park St.; $45,000 on 9/8/2022
226 E. Centre St.; $41,500 on 9/8/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
202 N. Seventh St.; $209,000 on 9/7/2022
1130 Cottonwood St.; $250,000 on 9/8/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1505; $40,000 on 9/8/2022
217 Beloit St.; $227,000 on 9/9/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1609; $30,000 on 9/9/2022
Lot 3, Evergreen Drive; $31,000 on 9/9/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1070 S. Lakeshore Drive; $945,000 on 9/6/2022
101 Broad St., Unit 802; $850,000 on 9/9/2022
City of Whitewater
129-133 S. Church St.; $298,000 on 9/8/2022
Town of Delavan
2143 Newbury Lane; $376,000 on 9/7/2022
2510 Cameron St.; $90,000 on 9/7/2022
1472 S. Delavan Club Blvd., Unit 8; $310,309 on 9/8/2022
Town of East Troy
W2165 County J; $275,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of Geneva
N3489 Springfield Drive; $32,000 on 9/6/2022
1620 Woodhall Way; $415,000 on 9/7/2022
1965 White Tail Run; $709,900 on 9/9/2022
794 Geneva National Ave. N, Unit 6-06; $215,000 on 9/9/2022
Town of La Grange
N7627 Bayshore Drive; $525,000 on 9/7/2022
Town of Lyons
6670 Hospital Road; $1,080,000 on 9/6/2022
Town of Richmond
N 6523 Anderson Drive; $60,000 on 9/7/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W4495 County Es, Unit 221; $25,000 on 9/7/2022
N6644 Juniper Road; $270,000 on 9/8/2022
W4945 County Es, Lot 138; $79,500 on 9/8/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W1048 Geranium Road; $105,000 on 9/6/2022
N1146 Walnut Road; $377,000 on 9/9/2022
Village of East Troy
2930 Main St.; $249,505 on 9/7/2022
Village of Fontana
786 Timber Ridge Court; $733,000 on 9/8/2022
Village of Genoa City
988 Main St.; $166,250 on 9/9/2022
Village of Walworth
461 Brennan Drive; $335,000 on 9/8/2022
231 Howard St.; $300,000 on 9/9/2022
Village of Williams Bay
523 Woodlawn Drive; $675,000 on 9/7/2022
455 Chasefield Drive; $542,500 on 9/8/2022