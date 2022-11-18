Rock County
City of Beloit
1024 Eighth St.; $18,950 on 10/31/2022
1303 Vine St.; $62,000 on 10/31/2022
1105 E. Grand Ave.; $440,000 on 11/1/2022
1605 Townline Ave.; $166,500 on 11/1/2022
407/409 Central Ave.; $440,000 on 11/1/2022
1123 Kenwood Ave.; $154,900 on 11/2/2022
1130 Milwaukee Road; $186,900 on 11/3/2022
1712 Cleveland St.; $32,000 on 11/3/2022
1780 Carlyle Road; $135,900 on 11/3/2022
1423 Middle St.; $110,000 on 11/4/2022
1739 Forest Ave.; $82,000 on 11/4/2022
1776 E. Briar Lane; $56,000 on 11/4/2022
City of Edgerton
113 E. Lawton St.; $105,000 on 11/2/2022
City of Evansville
580 Stonewood Court; $289,900 on 10/31/2022
633 Locust Lane; $309,900 on 11/1/2022
30 Railroad St.; $57,800 on 11/2/2022
City of Janesville
1019 Sherman Ave.; $189,000 on 10/31/2022
1021 S. Washington St.; $150,000 on 10/31/2022
1112 Woodman Road; $185,000 on 10/31/2022
1320 Elizabeth St.; $83,750 on 10/31/2022
1824 Cottonwood Drive; $156,200 on 10/31/2022
1839 S. Willard Ave.; $99,000 on 10/31/2022
2002 Arbor Ridge Way; $514,900 on 10/31/2022
2117 Rockport Road; $205,000 on 10/31/2022
2720 King St.; $205,000 on 10/31/2022
303 N. Pearl St.; $89,000 on 10/31/2022
3835 Tanglewood Place; $364,900 on 10/31/2022
3838 Chesapeake Ave.; $275,000 on 11/1/2022
4038 E. Milwaukee St.; $225,000 on 11/1/2022
1130 Erie Drive; $180,000 on 11/2/2022
2219 S. Crosby Ave.; $190,000 on 11/3/2022
264 S. Franklin St.; $129,500 on 11/3/2022
1325 Royal Oaks Drive; $285,000 on 11/4/2022
1721 Highland Ave.; $148,000 on 11/4/2022
213 N. Walnut St.; $174,900 on 11/4/2022
3432 Portland Drive; $400,000 on 11/4/2022
4022 Southwyck Drive; $280,000 on 11/4/2022
609 Sutherland Ave.; $175,000 on 11/4/2022
746 N. Ringold St.; $150,000 on 11/4/2022
City of Milton
322 Davis St.; $200,000 on 10/31/2022
912 W. Sunset Drive; $200,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Beloit
3360 S. Riverside Drive; $170,000 on 10/31/2022
856 E. Dogwood Drive; $190,000 on 10/31/2022
2880 S. Paddock Road; $825,000 on 11/1/2022
Town of Fulton
1809 W. Cox Road; $292,600 on 10/31/2022
4700 W. State Road 59; $235,000 on 11/1/2022
302 E. Samuelsen Drive; $810,000 on 11/4/2022
530 E. Ellendale Road; $132,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Harmony
5216 N. West Rotamer Road; $290,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Janesville
2315 N. Burdick Road; $265,000 on 10/31/2022
Town of Magnolia
4284 N. Cornfield Drive; $144,100 on 10/31/2022
Town of Milton
1032 E. Lakeside Drive; $325,000 on 11/1/2022
Town of Newark
11530 W. Brandherm Road; $187,500 on 11/2/2022
Town of Plymouth
6128 S. Emerson Road; $257,500 on 11/1/2022
Town of Rock
4437 S. Oakley Road; $375,000 on 11/2/2022
4230 S. River Road; $240,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Union
14904 W. Bullard Road; $1,125,000 on 11/2/2022
Village of Clinton
209 Mill St.; $195,000 on 10/31/2022
303 Ogden Ave.; $165,000 on 11/1/2022
Village of Orfordville
213 W. Brodhead St.; $115,000 on 11/1/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
205 Elm St.; $190,000 on 11/2/2022
313–313A S. Second St.; $160,000 on 11/2/2022
City of Elkhorn
200 E. Centralia St.; $110,000 on 10/31/2022
51 E. Sedgemeadow St.; $250,000 on 11/1/2022
1162 W. Rosemary Road; $428,000 on 11/4/2022
City of Lake Geneva
300 Wrigley Drive, Units 405 and 419; $192,000 on 10/31/2022
625 S. Wells St.; $1,924,400 on 10/31/2022
1800 Lasalle St., Unit 8; $535,000 on 11/2/2022
303 Beethoven Drive; $458,215 on 11/3/2022
City of Whitewater
195 Mound View Place; $325,000 on 11/2/2022
400 S. Rice St., Unit 31; $173,500 on 11/2/2022
Town of Delavan
2909 S. Shore Drive; $1,350,000 on 11/1/2022
Town of East Troy
N9455 E. Shore Road; $735,400 on 11/2/2022
W2405 New Deal Ave.; $395,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Geneva
1081 Lakeland Lane; $299,900 on 10/31/2022
1561 Highland Drive, Unit 8-58; $459,000 on 11/1/2022
N3192 Hickory Road; $93,950 on 11/1/2022
1521 Highland Drive; $435,000 on 11/4/2022
N3057 Willow Road; $307,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of La Grange
W5342 Lauderdale Drive; $1,380,983 on 11/1/2022
N7661 Highway 12; $160,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Linn
Lot 3, Woodside Lane; $150,000 on 11/2/2022
W2906 Willow Road; $320,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Lyons
7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 156; $110,000 on 10/31/2022
1115 River Drive; $190,000 on 11/1/2022
Town of Richmond
W9427 Lake Lorraine Road; $274,300 on 11/1/2022
N6112 Highway 89; $270,000 on 11/4/2022
Town of Sharon
N2409 Tremaine Road; $250,000 on 11/1/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
W5272 Wandawega Drive; $240,000 on 10/31/2022
W5245 Aweogon Trail; $330,000 on 11/3/2022
Town of Whitewater
Lot 1, Hackett Road; $74,000 on 11/3/2022
Village of Fontana
327 Spring St.; $187,500 on 10/31/2022
271 Fontana Blvd., Unit 528; $220,000 on 11/1/2022
Lot 8, Tarrant Drive; $274,000 on 11/1/2022
455 Mill St.; $460,000 on 11/4/2022
Village of Genoa City
1015 Hunters Ridge Drive; $250,000 on 10/31/2022
Village of Williams Bay
404 Cambridge Drive; $613,216 on 11/1/2022
201 Williams St., Unit 2; $114,000 on 11/4/2022