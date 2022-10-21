Rock County
City of Beloit
2776 N. Robinson Drive; $325,000 on 10/3/2022
731 Johnson St.; $105,000 on 10/3/2022
953 Vine St.; $106,000 on 10/3/2022
2669 E. Collingswood Drive; $385,000 on 10/5/2022
2546 Edgewood Drive, Unit 32; $147,000 on 10/6/2022
322 Vernon Ave.; $35,000 on 10/6/2022
2007 W. Grand Ave.; $197,000 on 10/7/2022
2084 Prairie Ave.; $145,000 on 10/7/2022
3702 Prairie Falcon Pass; $320,200 on 10/7/2022
City of Edgerton
104 Mechanic St.; $709,900 on 10/7/2022
City of Evansville
572 Stonewood Court; $292,400 on 10/3/2022
586 Stonewood Court; $289,900 on 10/4/2022
548 E. Countryside Drive; $265,000 on 10/6/2022
330 Union St.; $220,000 on 10/7/2022
433 Cherry St.; $265,000 on 10/7/2022
712 Porter Road; $64,900 on 10/7/2022
City of Janesville
107 S. Wright Road; $421,000 on 10/3/2022
1519 N. Claremont Drive; $225,000 on 10/3/2022
1909 W. Court St.; $38,000 on 10/3/2022
4616 Twelve Oaks Drive; $389,900 on 10/3/2022
707 Nantucket Drive; $245,000 on 10/3/2022
1108 Bouchard Ave.; $105,000 on 10/4/2022
1204 N. Pontiac Drive; $165,000 on 10/4/2022
212 Madison St.; $160,000 on 10/4/2022
3621 Newcastle Drive; $378,750 on 10/4/2022
3333 Royal Road; $255,000 on 10/5/2022
3604 Birdsong Lane; $217,000 on 10/5/2022
2542-2544 Greenwood Drive; $329,500 on 10/6/2022
1532 Ontario Drive; $300,000 on 10/7/2022
2203 Holiday Drive; $430,000 on 10/7/2022
3828 Creekside Drive; $249,500 on 10/7/2022
3828 Tanglewood Place; $409,900 on 10/7/2022
4211 Greenbriar Drive; $285,000 on 10/7/2022
4237 Windmill Lane; $390,000 on 10/7/2022
City of Milton
715 Burdick St.; $150,000 on 10/3/2022
155 N. Serns Road; $131,600 on 10/5/2022
455 Elm St.; $90,000 on 10/6/2022
112 N. Clear Lake Ave.; $120,000 on 10/7/2022
300 Wildfire Court; $394,900 on 10/7/2022
Town of Center
2929 N. County H; $378,000 on 10/5/2022
4211 N. Tuttle Road; $257,300 on 10/5/2022
Town of Harmony
4048 N. Lunar Drive; $355,000 on 10/5/2022
Town of Janesville
Lot 92, Amberwood Lane; $64,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of Lima
11829 E. Berg Road; $208,600 on 10/3/2022
Town of Milton
11517 N. Indian Summer Drive; $315,000 on 10/6/2022
11569 N. Bryant Road; $500,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of Turtle
2101 E. Ridge Road; $295,000 on 10/7/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
120 S. Wright St.; $2,300,000 on 10/3/2022
300 Bradley Ave.; $195,000 on 10/6/2022
625 and 627 Ann St.; $167,000 on 10/6/2022
508 S. Main St.; $225,000 on 10/7/2022
City of Elkhorn
771 S. Sugarpine Way; $335,000 on 10/3/2022
977 E. Koopman Lane; $1,050,000 on 10/3/2022
219 E. Page St.; $215,000 on 10/7/2022
607 N. Lincoln St.; $285,000 on 10/7/2022
City of Lake Geneva
415 Beethoven Drive; $398,629 on 10/6/2022
417 Beethoven Drive; $418,693 on 10/6/2022
123 Center St., Unit 210; $115,000 on 10/7/2022
City of Whitewater
1139 W. Main St.; $2,678,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2448 Tuskegee Drive; $292,000 on 10/3/2022
N2486 Giles Drive; $15,000 on 10/6/2022
W762 Hafs Road; $280,000 on 10/6/2022
Town of Delavan
6464 Highway 11; $225,000 on 10/3/2022
Town of East Troy
W1484 Honey Creek Road; $298,000 on 10/4/2022
W1532 Honey Creek Road; $400,000 on 10/4/2022
Town of Geneva
W3170 Highway 50; $250,000 on 10/4/2022
1166 Royal Birkdal Court; $699,999 on 10/5/2022
1710 Wales Court; $553,000 on 10/5/2022
1636 Highland Drive; $277,500 on 10/7/2022
N3093 Robin Road; $291,000 on 10/7/2022
W3759 Deer Drive S; $382,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of LaFayette
N7258 County Es; $1,100,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of Linn
W3797 Lakeview Park Drive; $325,000 on 10/3/2022
Town of Lyons
3293 Lockwood Blvd.; $380,000 on 10/3/2022
Town of Richmond
N6753 Lake Drive; $90,000 on 10/6/2022
Town of Troy
N9544 Palmyra Road; $320,000 on 10/7/2022
Town of Whitewater
N7455 Ridge Road; $1,035,000 on 10/6/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W198 Tombeau Blvd.; $348,500 on 10/3/2022
Village of East Troy
2850 Oakmont Drive; $430,000 on 10/7/2022
Village of Fontana
541 and 541A S. Main St.; $408,000 on 10/3/2022
249 Jensen Drive; $550,000 on 10/5/2022
Village of Genoa City
409 Parker Drive, Unit A; $221,500 on 10/3/2022
Village of Sharon
195 Martin St.; $155,500 on 10/3/2022
Village of Walworth
944 Laurie Court; $338,000 on 10/7/2022
Lots 17-23, Walworth Prairie Subdivision; $315,000 on 10/7/2022
Village of Williams Bay
12 Wildwood Court; $75,000 on 10/3/2022
23 S. Walworth Ave.; $2,092,400 on 10/3/2022
412 Cambridge Drive; $472,030 on 10/3/2022
205 Williams St., Unit 5; $131,000 on 10/7/2022
70 Olive St.; $515,000 on 10/7/2022