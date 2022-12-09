Rock County
City of Beloit
2651 Fuller Drive; $550,000 on 11/21/2022
1660 Indian Road; $328,650 on 11/22/2022
2564 Sunshine Lane; $215,000 on 11/22/2022
823 Garfield Ave.; $164,500 on 11/22/2022
1023 Pleasant St.; $314,000 on 11/23/2022
2736 Scotties Drive; $170,000 on 11/23/2022
883 Milwaukee Road; $210,000 on 11/23/2022
City of Edgerton
204 Marlboro Ave.; $150,000 on 11/21/2022
610 Park Ave.; $203,000 on 11/23/2022
City of Evansville
698 Prairie View Drive; $355,000 on 11/23/2022
City of Janesville
1146 N. Wuthering Hills Drive; $125,000 on 11/21/2022
1252 Monterey Lane; $220,000 on 11/21/2022
1427 Laramie Lane; $145,000 on 11/21/2022
1531 S. Arch St.; $195,000 on 11/21/2022
1715 Charles St.; $154,000 on 11/21/2022
2441 Greenwood Drive; $345,000 on 11/21/2022
3030 Milton Ave.; $1,560,000 on 11/21/2022
1513 Liberty Lane; $190,000 on 11/22/2022
1902 Cottonwood Drive; $250,000 on 11/22/2022
3211 Westminster Road; $325,700 on 11/22/2022
3927 Sandhill Drive; $290,000 on 11/22/2022
504 S. Garfield Ave.; $119,900 on 11/22/2022
764 Logan St.; $165,000 on 11/22/2022
1015 W. Holmes St.; $87,000 on 11/23/2022
1614 Prairie Knoll Drive; $282,000 on 11/23/2022
421 N. Oakhill Ave.; $162,000 on 11/23/2022
3019 Windsor Lane; $255,000 on 11/25/2022
3717 Briar Crest Drive; $440,000 on 11/25/2022
City of Milton
317 Plumb St.; $178,900 on 11/21/2022
Town of Beloit
3411 W. Vel Marge Parkway; $445,000 on 11/22/2022
632 E. Adventure Court; $176,300 on 11/23/2022
863 Bridget Drive; $303,700 on 11/23/2022
Town of Janesville
2302 W. Stark Road; $800,000 on 11/21/2022
Town of Newark
8201 S. Smythe School Road; $400,000 on 11/23/2022
Town of Turtle
Lot 21, East Ryan Parkway; $49,900 on 11/21/2022
Village of Clinton
303 Allen St.; $95,000 on 11/21/2022
Village of Orfordville
406 Teri Lee Lane; $315,000 on 11/23/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
515 Park Ave.; $100,000 on 11/22/2022
1223 Barnes St.; $250,000 on 11/23/2022
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1614; $70,000 on 11/23/2022
315 S. Eighth St.; $200,000 on 11/23/2022
515 Herman St.; $65,900 on 11/23/2022
642 Westbury Lane; $251,000 on 11/23/2022
City of Elkhorn
18 E. Sedgemeadow St.; $310,000 on 11/25/2022
City of Lake Geneva
1023 Park Row; $359,000 on 11/22/2022
1240 Center St.; $200,400 on 11/22/2022
106 Evelyn Lane, Unit E; $198,000 on 11/23/2022
407 Beethoven Drive; $473,820 on 11/23/2022
530 N. Stone Ridge Drive; $580,946 on 11/23/2022
957 Cumberland Trail; $487,500 on 11/23/2022
City of Whitewater
492 S. Buckingham Blvd.; $291,900 on 11/21/2022
343 S. Eden Court; $190,800 on 11/25/2022
Town of Bloomfield
N2364 Mariodale Road; $172,250 on 11/21/2022
Town of Delavan
4601 Highland Drive; $420,000 on 11/22/2022
2587 Highway 50; $331,000 on 11/23/2022
401 Eagle St.; $218,000 on 11/23/2022
Town of East Troy
N9098 E. Shore Road; $143,000 on 11/21/2022
N9110 E. Shore Road; $184,200 on 11/21/2022
Town of Geneva
W1451 Lincoln Drive; $263,000 on 11/22/2022
Town of Lyons
1314 Meadow Lane; $73,800 on 11/21/2022
1476 Park St., Unit 37; $150,000 on 11/23/2022
2545 South Road; $580,000 on 11/23/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N6411 and N6397 Highway 12; $520,000 on 11/25/2022
Town of Troy
N9165 Woodridge Court; $454,600 on 11/21/2022
Village of Genoa City
540 Sumner St.; $136,000 on 11/23/2022
Village of Sharon
230 Martin St.; $180,000 on 11/25/2022