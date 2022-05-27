Rock County
City of Beloit
1405 Cleveland St.; $170,000 on 5/10/2022
29 Plum Tree Village; $62,900 on 5/10/2022
718 Garfield Ave.; $110,000 on 5/10/2022
1867 Porter Ave.; $85,500 on 5/11/2022
248 Middle St.; $76,500 on 5/11/2022
1116 Bushnell St.; $129,000 on 5/12/2022
1227 Elm St.; $105,900 on 5/12/2022
1725-1727 McKinley Ave.; $205,000 on 5/13/2022
2223 Alongi Lane; $244,000 on 5/13/2022
741 Kenwood Ave.; $89,500 on 5/13/2022
1157 Bluff St.; $90,000 on 5/9/2022
1339 Tenth St.; $54,000 on 5/9/2022
1643 Moore St.; $155,000 on 5/9/2022
2750 S. Claremont Drive; $312,900 on 5/9/2022
City of Janesville
2815 Carrousel Lane; $262,000 on 5/10/2022
159 S. High St.; $180,000 on 5/11/2022
1739 S. Marion Ave.; $134,500 on 5/11/2022
3940 Tripp Road; $270,000 on 5/11/2022
718 Milton Ave.; $205,900 on 5/11/2022
944 Sherman Ave.; $188,000 on 5/11/2022
1345 Crestline Drive; $314,900 on 5/12/2022
4206 Bristol Drive; $270,000 on 5/12/2022
1109 Bingham Ave.; $175,000 on 5/13/2022
1653 S. River Road; $241,000 on 5/13/2022
18 S. Pine St.; $60,000 on 5/13/2022
2118 Holiday Drive; $166,500 on 5/13/2022
310 Country View Court; $329,000 on 5/13/2022
3527 Voda Drive; $41,900 on 5/13/2022
3616 Balmoral Drive; $262,000 on 5/13/2022
4062 Creekside Court, Unit 46; $130,000 on 5/13/2022
41 S. Huron Drive; $310,000 on 5/13/2022
4515 Huntington Ave.; $50,300 on 5/13/2022
620 N. Oakhill Ave.; $150,000 on 5/13/2022
854 Suffolk Drive; $280,000 on 5/13/2022
329 S. Atwood Ave.; $256,000 on 5/9/2022
4068 Creekside Court; $142,500 on 5/9/2022
428 S. Franklin St.; $55,000 on 5/9/2022
801 W. Burbank Ave.; $290,500 on 5/9/2022
City of Milton
839-841 Rogers St.; $315,000 on 5/10/2022
655 College St.; $155,000 on 5/13/2022
35 Hilltop Drive; $206,000 on 5/9/2022
723 E. High St.; $205,000 on 5/9/2022
Town of Beloit
68 E. Auburn Drive; $186,000 on 5/11/2022
825 E. Cranston Road; $173,000 on 5/11/2022
Town of Clinton
9703 E. State Line Road; $497,500 on 5/9/2022
Town of Fulton
385 E. Indian Lane; $397,500 on 5/11/2022
Town of Milton
7203 E. Bowers Lake Road; $485,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of Newark
12026 W. Brandherm Road; $257,500 on 5/13/2022
Town of Rock
1803 W. Happy Hollow Road; $305,000 on 5/9/2022
Town of Turtle
9425 S. Walker Road; $440,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of Union
14508 W. East Union Road; $245,000 on 5/10/2022
Village of Clinton
202 Cross St.; $163,800 on 5/9/2022
Village of Footville
267 N. Gilbert St.; $170,000 on 5/9/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
1421 Racine St., Unit 11; $70,000 on 5/10/2022
126 S. Fourth St.; $130,000 on 5/11/2022
725 Burr Oak Court; $211,000 on 5/11/2022
627 S. Second St.; $265,000 on 5/12/2022
504 Park Ave.; $150,000 on 5/13/2022
403 W. Washington St.; $112,500 on 5/9/2022
City of Elkhorn
1144 W. Rosemary Road; $440,000 on 5/12/2022
606 S. Balsam Drive; $330,000 on 5/12/2022
City of Lake Geneva
703 S. Lake Shore Drive; $250,000 on 5/10/2022
1070 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit B2; $845,000 on 5/11/2022
1070 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit A2; $500,000 on 5/11/2022
301 Bowing Way; $367,803 on 5/12/2022
827 Kendall Lane; $300,000 on 5/12/2022
822 Wisconsin St.; $750,000 on 5/13/2022
City of Whitewater
917 E. Milwaukee St.; $1,596,500 on 5/11/2022
Town of Delavan
609 Wallis Ave.; $207,876 on 5/13/2022
7071 Delview Ave.; $189,900 on 5/13/2022
Town of East Troy
N7837 Crest Hill Drive; $520,000 on 5/11/2022
W2173 O'Leary Lane; $221,300 on 5/11/2022
Town of Geneva
1636 Highland Drive; $248,000 on 5/13/2022
N3165 Gooseberry Road; $360,000 on 5/13/2022
N3415 Queen Road; $200,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of LaFayette
Lots 8 And 9, Pine Creek Drive; $40,500 on 5/13/2022
W4056 Bray Road; $474,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of La Grange
Lot 106, Mariner Hills; $36,250 on 5/10/2022
N7460 Mariner Hills Circle; $240,000 on 5/13/2022
N7469 Country Club Drive; $1,720,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of Linn
N1904 Sidney Smith Lane; $8,795,000 on 5/12/2022
W3913 Orchard Road; $375,000 on 5/12/2022
W2860 Hollybush Drive; $582,000 on 5/13/2022
N1702 Durand Lane; $164,700 on 5/9/2022
Town of Spring Prairie
N5421 Gardner Road; $155,000 on 5/13/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N5446 Cobblestone Road; $1,500,000 on 5/11/2022
W5285 Tippecanoe Trail; $297,500 on 5/13/2022
Village of Bloomfield
W1039 Evergreen Road; $325,000 on 5/11/2022
W825 Florence Road; $253,000 on 5/11/2022
N1556 Daisy Drive; $235,000 on 5/12/2022
W1380 Birchwood Road; $325,000 on 5/12/2022
Village of Darien
116 Rolling Meadow Drive; $275,000 on 5/13/2022
Village of East Troy
2510 Michele Lane; $360,000 on 5/11/2022
2137 Division St.; $160,000 on 5/9/2022
Village of Fontana
269 Fontana Blvd.; $185,000 on 5/11/2022
930 Alpine Drive; $412,500 on 5/13/2022
Village of Genoa City
32 Gideon Court; $200,300 on 5/9/2022
Village of Sharon
221 Park Ave.; $149,900 on 5/11/2022
Village of Walworth
440 Ridge Road; $315,000 on 5/13/2022
Village of Williams Bay
420 Chesterfield Court; $685,311 on 5/13/2022