Rock County

City of Beloit

1405 Cleveland St.; $170,000 on 5/10/2022

29 Plum Tree Village; $62,900 on 5/10/2022

718 Garfield Ave.; $110,000 on 5/10/2022

1867 Porter Ave.; $85,500 on 5/11/2022

248 Middle St.; $76,500 on 5/11/2022

1116 Bushnell St.; $129,000 on 5/12/2022

1227 Elm St.; $105,900 on 5/12/2022

1725-1727 McKinley Ave.; $205,000 on 5/13/2022

2223 Alongi Lane; $244,000 on 5/13/2022

741 Kenwood Ave.; $89,500 on 5/13/2022

1157 Bluff St.; $90,000 on 5/9/2022

1339 Tenth St.; $54,000 on 5/9/2022

1643 Moore St.; $155,000 on 5/9/2022

2750 S. Claremont Drive; $312,900 on 5/9/2022

City of Janesville

2815 Carrousel Lane; $262,000 on 5/10/2022

159 S. High St.; $180,000 on 5/11/2022

1739 S. Marion Ave.; $134,500 on 5/11/2022

3940 Tripp Road; $270,000 on 5/11/2022

718 Milton Ave.; $205,900 on 5/11/2022

944 Sherman Ave.; $188,000 on 5/11/2022

1345 Crestline Drive; $314,900 on 5/12/2022

4206 Bristol Drive; $270,000 on 5/12/2022

1109 Bingham Ave.; $175,000 on 5/13/2022

1653 S. River Road; $241,000 on 5/13/2022

18 S. Pine St.; $60,000 on 5/13/2022

2118 Holiday Drive; $166,500 on 5/13/2022

310 Country View Court; $329,000 on 5/13/2022

3527 Voda Drive; $41,900 on 5/13/2022

3616 Balmoral Drive; $262,000 on 5/13/2022

4062 Creekside Court, Unit 46; $130,000 on 5/13/2022

41 S. Huron Drive; $310,000 on 5/13/2022

4515 Huntington Ave.; $50,300 on 5/13/2022

620 N. Oakhill Ave.; $150,000 on 5/13/2022

854 Suffolk Drive; $280,000 on 5/13/2022

329 S. Atwood Ave.; $256,000 on 5/9/2022

4068 Creekside Court; $142,500 on 5/9/2022

428 S. Franklin St.; $55,000 on 5/9/2022

801 W. Burbank Ave.; $290,500 on 5/9/2022

City of Milton

839-841 Rogers St.; $315,000 on 5/10/2022

655 College St.; $155,000 on 5/13/2022

35 Hilltop Drive; $206,000 on 5/9/2022

723 E. High St.; $205,000 on 5/9/2022

Town of Beloit

68 E. Auburn Drive; $186,000 on 5/11/2022

825 E. Cranston Road; $173,000 on 5/11/2022

Town of Clinton

9703 E. State Line Road; $497,500 on 5/9/2022

Town of Fulton

385 E. Indian Lane; $397,500 on 5/11/2022

Town of Milton

7203 E. Bowers Lake Road; $485,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of Newark

12026 W. Brandherm Road; $257,500 on 5/13/2022

Town of Rock

1803 W. Happy Hollow Road; $305,000 on 5/9/2022

Town of Turtle

9425 S. Walker Road; $440,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of Union

14508 W. East Union Road; $245,000 on 5/10/2022

Village of Clinton

202 Cross St.; $163,800 on 5/9/2022

Village of Footville

267 N. Gilbert St.; $170,000 on 5/9/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

1421 Racine St., Unit 11; $70,000 on 5/10/2022

126 S. Fourth St.; $130,000 on 5/11/2022

725 Burr Oak Court; $211,000 on 5/11/2022

627 S. Second St.; $265,000 on 5/12/2022

504 Park Ave.; $150,000 on 5/13/2022

403 W. Washington St.; $112,500 on 5/9/2022

City of Elkhorn

1144 W. Rosemary Road; $440,000 on 5/12/2022

606 S. Balsam Drive; $330,000 on 5/12/2022

City of Lake Geneva

703 S. Lake Shore Drive; $250,000 on 5/10/2022

1070 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit B2; $845,000 on 5/11/2022

1070 S. Lake Shore Drive, Unit A2; $500,000 on 5/11/2022

301 Bowing Way; $367,803 on 5/12/2022

827 Kendall Lane; $300,000 on 5/12/2022

822 Wisconsin St.; $750,000 on 5/13/2022

City of Whitewater

917 E. Milwaukee St.; $1,596,500 on 5/11/2022

Town of Delavan

609 Wallis Ave.; $207,876 on 5/13/2022

7071 Delview Ave.; $189,900 on 5/13/2022

Town of East Troy

N7837 Crest Hill Drive; $520,000 on 5/11/2022

W2173 O'Leary Lane; $221,300 on 5/11/2022

Town of Geneva

1636 Highland Drive; $248,000 on 5/13/2022

N3165 Gooseberry Road; $360,000 on 5/13/2022

N3415 Queen Road; $200,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of LaFayette

Lots 8 And 9, Pine Creek Drive; $40,500 on 5/13/2022

W4056 Bray Road; $474,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of La Grange

Lot 106, Mariner Hills; $36,250 on 5/10/2022

N7460 Mariner Hills Circle; $240,000 on 5/13/2022

N7469 Country Club Drive; $1,720,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of Linn

N1904 Sidney Smith Lane; $8,795,000 on 5/12/2022

W3913 Orchard Road; $375,000 on 5/12/2022

W2860 Hollybush Drive; $582,000 on 5/13/2022

N1702 Durand Lane; $164,700 on 5/9/2022

Town of Spring Prairie

N5421 Gardner Road; $155,000 on 5/13/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

N5446 Cobblestone Road; $1,500,000 on 5/11/2022

W5285 Tippecanoe Trail; $297,500 on 5/13/2022

Village of Bloomfield

W1039 Evergreen Road; $325,000 on 5/11/2022

W825 Florence Road; $253,000 on 5/11/2022

N1556 Daisy Drive; $235,000 on 5/12/2022

W1380 Birchwood Road; $325,000 on 5/12/2022

Village of Darien

116 Rolling Meadow Drive; $275,000 on 5/13/2022

Village of East Troy

2510 Michele Lane; $360,000 on 5/11/2022

2137 Division St.; $160,000 on 5/9/2022

Village of Fontana

269 Fontana Blvd.; $185,000 on 5/11/2022

930 Alpine Drive; $412,500 on 5/13/2022

Village of Genoa City

32 Gideon Court; $200,300 on 5/9/2022

Village of Sharon

221 Park Ave.; $149,900 on 5/11/2022

Village of Walworth

440 Ridge Road; $315,000 on 5/13/2022

Village of Williams Bay

420 Chesterfield Court; $685,311 on 5/13/2022

