Rock County
City of Beloit
110 Adams St.; $88,000 on 5/2/2022
1413 Garfield Ave.; $130,000 on 5/2/2022
1017 Summit Ave.; $40,000 on 5/4/2022
403 Wisconsin Ave.; $165,500 on 5/5/2022
1823 Church St.; $162,500 on 5/6/2022
725 Bushnell St.; $265,000 on 5/6/2022
City of Edgerton
1001 Dean St.; $287,000 on 5/2/2022
320-322 Spencer St.; $272,000 on 5/5/2022
City of Evansville
250 E. Main St.; $170,000 on 5/6/2022
City of Janesville
1017 N. Lexington Drive; $245,250 on 5/2/2022
1047 N. Ringold St.; $255,000 on 5/2/2022
1225 N. Sumac Drive; $211,000 on 5/2/2022
1641 S. Oakhill Ave.; $160,000 on 5/2/2022
211 N. Parker Drive; $565,000 on 5/2/2022
2417 Fir St.; $112,650 on 5/2/2022
2630 Kellogg Ave.; $215,000 on 5/2/2022
2830 McCann Drive; $243,000 on 5/2/2022
1102 Laramie Lane; $244,200 on 5/3/2022
1336 Blaine Ave.; $155,000 on 5/3/2022
1603 Holly Drive; $225,000 on 5/3/2022
2440 Wesley Ave.; $250,000 on 5/3/2022
4950 Sumpter Drive; $650,000 on 5/3/2022
1542 Beloit Ave.; $150,000 on 5/4/2022
1929 W. Memorial Drive; $155,000 on 5/4/2022
1819 Woodruff Blvd.; $230,900 on 5/5/2022
3215 Rockport Park Drive; $36,000 on 5/5/2022
110 S. Locust St.; $60,505 on 5/6/2022
1240 S. Oakhill Ave.; $201,000 on 5/6/2022
2033 Sunnyside St.; $200,000 on 5/6/2022
238 Milton Ave.; $155,000 on 5/6/2022
302 S. Academy St.; $220,000 on 5/6/2022
317 N. Washington St.; $560,000 on 5/6/2022
3919 Tanglewood Place; $316,525 on 5/6/2022
416 Rimrock Road; $389,000 on 5/6/2022
417 Madison St.; $200,000 on 5/6/2022
421 Caroline St.; $190,000 on 5/6/2022
435 Forest Park Blvd.; $185,000 on 5/6/2022
804 N. Washington St.; $175,300 on 5/6/2022
City of Milton
754 Red Hawk Drive; $350,000 on 5/2/2022
218 and 220 Merchant Row and 221 First Lane; $150,000 on 5/6/2022
Town of Beloit
819 E. Azalea Terrace; $283,100 on 5/2/2022
869 Bridget Drive; $303,600 on 5/2/2022
1872 Shore Drive; $82,500 on 5/3/2022
Town of Center
5623 N. Eagle Road; $501,000 on 5/3/2022
8843 W. Whitmore Road; $30,000 on 5/4/2022
Town of Fulton
10956 N. Reed Road; $140,000 on 5/2/2022
Town of Laprairie
2306 E. County O; $65,000 on 5/6/2022
Town of Newark
11929 W. Brandherm Road; $250,000 on 5/2/2022
9436 S. County K; $210,000 on 5/3/2022
Town of Rock
4921 S. County D; $75,000 on 5/2/2022
Village of Footville
237 Edward St.; $200,000 on 5/3/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1510; $45,000 on 5/2/2022
521 Lawson School Road, Apt. 8; $125,000 on 5/3/2022
617 Tyrell Ave.; $250,000 on 5/5/2022
1623 Smith Lane; $320,000 on 5/6/2022
City of Elkhorn
426 Sunny Hill Drive; $282,300 on 5/4/2022
City of Lake Geneva
520 Madison St.; $975,000 on 5/4/2022
1626 Evergreen Lane; $481,000 on 5/5/2022
324 Bowing Way; $349,707 on 5/5/2022
830 Williams St.; $370,000 on 5/6/2022
City of Whitewater
1002 S. Janesville St.; $1,400,000 on 5/2/2022
647 W. Harper St.; $395,000 on 5/2/2022
230-232 S. Whiton St.; $758,000 on 5/5/2022
Lot 1, Meadowview Court; $500,000 on 5/5/2022
Town of Darien
W8895 Westbound Lane; $525,000 on 5/6/2022
Town of Delavan
2523 Countryside Drive; $605,000 on 5/2/2022
1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 231; $65,000 on 5/4/2022
225 Oak Hill Road; $342,500 on 5/5/2022
3201 S. Shore Drive; $1,534,400 on 5/6/2022
Town of East Troy
W2193 St. Peters Road; $376,500 on 5/6/2022
Town of Geneva
105 Terrace Drive, Unit 43-5B; $32,000 on 5/5/2022
Lot 12, Grandview Drive; $48,000 on 5/5/2022
555 Geneva National Ave. N; $907,500 on 5/6/2022
80 Lausanne Court; $189,000 on 5/6/2022
Town of La Grange
5090 Bluff Road; $525,000 on 5/5/2022
W5229 Surfwood Drive, Unit 68; $140,000 on 5/5/2022
N7376 Nine Indian Trail; $450,000 on 5/6/2022
Town of Lyons
7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 246; $99,500 on 5/5/2022
Town of Richmond
N7198 Krahn Drive; $1,370,500 on 5/6/2022
Town of Spring Prairie
N6294 Sugar Creek Prairie Road; $350,000 on 5/3/2022
Town of Sugar Creek
N6771 Queens Road; $277,000 on 5/4/2022
Town of Troy
N9391 Adams Road; $415,000 on 5/5/2022
Town of Whitewater
N7646 Ridge Road; $600,000 on 5/2/2022
N7695 Pine Knolls Drive; $758,000 on 5/5/2022
W8092 Bay View Drive; $758,000 on 5/5/2022
Village of Bloomfield
N1450 Daisy Drive; $370,000 on 5/2/2022
N1254 S Lakeshore Drive; $67,400 on 5/3/2022
W895 Camelia Road; $205,000 on 5/3/2022
W1039 Golden Glow Road; $200,000 on 5/4/2022
Village of Darien
125 East Beloit St.; $249,000 on 5/2/2022
Village of East Troy
2551 S. Sterling Circle; $342,000 on 5/3/2022
2956 Elm St.; $225,000 on 5/5/2022
2727 Red Oak Lane; $496,900 on 5/6/2022
Village of Genoa City
1039 Teal Trail; $250,000 on 5/4/2022
Village of Sharon
221 Park Ave.; $149,900 on 5/1/2022
Village of Walworth
227 Park St.; $210,000 on 5/3/2022
231 Windmill Lane; $310,000 on 5/4/2022
249 Cotton Grass Lane; $362,000 on 5/5/2022
Village of Williams Bay
408 Cambridge Drive; $474,080 on 5/3/2022
18 Wildwood Court; $320,000 on 5/6/2022
90 Potawatomi Drive, Unit 6D; $176,000 on 5/6/2022