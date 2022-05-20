01STOCK_REAL_ESTATE

Rock County

City of Beloit

110 Adams St.; $88,000 on 5/2/2022

1413 Garfield Ave.; $130,000 on 5/2/2022

1017 Summit Ave.; $40,000 on 5/4/2022

403 Wisconsin Ave.; $165,500 on 5/5/2022

1823 Church St.; $162,500 on 5/6/2022

725 Bushnell St.; $265,000 on 5/6/2022

City of Edgerton

1001 Dean St.; $287,000 on 5/2/2022

320-322 Spencer St.; $272,000 on 5/5/2022

City of Evansville

250 E. Main St.; $170,000 on 5/6/2022

City of Janesville

1017 N. Lexington Drive; $245,250 on 5/2/2022

1047 N. Ringold St.; $255,000 on 5/2/2022

1225 N. Sumac Drive; $211,000 on 5/2/2022

1641 S. Oakhill Ave.; $160,000 on 5/2/2022

211 N. Parker Drive; $565,000 on 5/2/2022

2417 Fir St.; $112,650 on 5/2/2022

2630 Kellogg Ave.; $215,000 on 5/2/2022

2830 McCann Drive; $243,000 on 5/2/2022

1102 Laramie Lane; $244,200 on 5/3/2022

1336 Blaine Ave.; $155,000 on 5/3/2022

1603 Holly Drive; $225,000 on 5/3/2022

2440 Wesley Ave.; $250,000 on 5/3/2022

4950 Sumpter Drive; $650,000 on 5/3/2022

1542 Beloit Ave.; $150,000 on 5/4/2022

1929 W. Memorial Drive; $155,000 on 5/4/2022

1819 Woodruff Blvd.; $230,900 on 5/5/2022

3215 Rockport Park Drive; $36,000 on 5/5/2022

110 S. Locust St.; $60,505 on 5/6/2022

1240 S. Oakhill Ave.; $201,000 on 5/6/2022

2033 Sunnyside St.; $200,000 on 5/6/2022

238 Milton Ave.; $155,000 on 5/6/2022

302 S. Academy St.; $220,000 on 5/6/2022

317 N. Washington St.; $560,000 on 5/6/2022

3919 Tanglewood Place; $316,525 on 5/6/2022

416 Rimrock Road; $389,000 on 5/6/2022

417 Madison St.; $200,000 on 5/6/2022

421 Caroline St.; $190,000 on 5/6/2022

435 Forest Park Blvd.; $185,000 on 5/6/2022

804 N. Washington St.; $175,300 on 5/6/2022

City of Milton

754 Red Hawk Drive; $350,000 on 5/2/2022

218 and 220 Merchant Row and 221 First Lane; $150,000 on 5/6/2022

Town of Beloit

819 E. Azalea Terrace; $283,100 on 5/2/2022

869 Bridget Drive; $303,600 on 5/2/2022

1872 Shore Drive; $82,500 on 5/3/2022

Town of Center

5623 N. Eagle Road; $501,000 on 5/3/2022

8843 W. Whitmore Road; $30,000 on 5/4/2022

Town of Fulton

10956 N. Reed Road; $140,000 on 5/2/2022

Town of Laprairie

2306 E. County O; $65,000 on 5/6/2022

Town of Newark

11929 W. Brandherm Road; $250,000 on 5/2/2022

9436 S. County K; $210,000 on 5/3/2022

Town of Rock

4921 S. County D; $75,000 on 5/2/2022

Village of Footville

237 Edward St.; $200,000 on 5/3/2022

Walworth County

City of Delavan

2400 E. Geneva St., Unit 1510; $45,000 on 5/2/2022

521 Lawson School Road, Apt. 8; $125,000 on 5/3/2022

617 Tyrell Ave.; $250,000 on 5/5/2022

1623 Smith Lane; $320,000 on 5/6/2022

City of Elkhorn

426 Sunny Hill Drive; $282,300 on 5/4/2022

City of Lake Geneva

520 Madison St.; $975,000 on 5/4/2022

1626 Evergreen Lane; $481,000 on 5/5/2022

324 Bowing Way; $349,707 on 5/5/2022

830 Williams St.; $370,000 on 5/6/2022

City of Whitewater

1002 S. Janesville St.; $1,400,000 on 5/2/2022

647 W. Harper St.; $395,000 on 5/2/2022

230-232 S. Whiton St.; $758,000 on 5/5/2022

Lot 1, Meadowview Court; $500,000 on 5/5/2022

Town of Darien

W8895 Westbound Lane; $525,000 on 5/6/2022

Town of Delavan

2523 Countryside Drive; $605,000 on 5/2/2022

1505 S. Shore Drive, Unit 231; $65,000 on 5/4/2022

225 Oak Hill Road; $342,500 on 5/5/2022

3201 S. Shore Drive; $1,534,400 on 5/6/2022

Town of East Troy

W2193 St. Peters Road; $376,500 on 5/6/2022

Town of Geneva

105 Terrace Drive, Unit 43-5B; $32,000 on 5/5/2022

Lot 12, Grandview Drive; $48,000 on 5/5/2022

555 Geneva National Ave. N; $907,500 on 5/6/2022

80 Lausanne Court; $189,000 on 5/6/2022

Town of La Grange

5090 Bluff Road; $525,000 on 5/5/2022

W5229 Surfwood Drive, Unit 68; $140,000 on 5/5/2022

N7376 Nine Indian Trail; $450,000 on 5/6/2022

Town of Lyons

7020 Grand Geneva Way, Unit 246; $99,500 on 5/5/2022

Town of Richmond

N7198 Krahn Drive; $1,370,500 on 5/6/2022

Town of Spring Prairie

N6294 Sugar Creek Prairie Road; $350,000 on 5/3/2022

Town of Sugar Creek

N6771 Queens Road; $277,000 on 5/4/2022

Town of Troy

N9391 Adams Road; $415,000 on 5/5/2022

Town of Whitewater

N7646 Ridge Road; $600,000 on 5/2/2022

N7695 Pine Knolls Drive; $758,000 on 5/5/2022

W8092 Bay View Drive; $758,000 on 5/5/2022

Village of Bloomfield

N1450 Daisy Drive; $370,000 on 5/2/2022

N1254 S Lakeshore Drive; $67,400 on 5/3/2022

W895 Camelia Road; $205,000 on 5/3/2022

W1039 Golden Glow Road; $200,000 on 5/4/2022

Village of Darien

125 East Beloit St.; $249,000 on 5/2/2022

Village of East Troy

2551 S. Sterling Circle; $342,000 on 5/3/2022

2956 Elm St.; $225,000 on 5/5/2022

2727 Red Oak Lane; $496,900 on 5/6/2022

Village of Genoa City

1039 Teal Trail; $250,000 on 5/4/2022

Village of Sharon

221 Park Ave.; $149,900 on 5/1/2022

Village of Walworth

227 Park St.; $210,000 on 5/3/2022

231 Windmill Lane; $310,000 on 5/4/2022

249 Cotton Grass Lane; $362,000 on 5/5/2022

Village of Williams Bay

408 Cambridge Drive; $474,080 on 5/3/2022

18 Wildwood Court; $320,000 on 5/6/2022

90 Potawatomi Drive, Unit 6D; $176,000 on 5/6/2022

0
0
0
0
0