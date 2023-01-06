Rock County
City of Beloit
1511 Grant St.; $126,000 on 12/20/2022
2310 Boulder Lane; $378,000 on 12/20/2022
2565 Sunshine Lane; $150,000 on 12/20/2022
2980 Chatsworth Drive; $5,957,800 on 12/20/2022
817 Bluff St.; $105,700 on 12/20/2022
1712 Kennwood Ave.; $135,000 on 12/21/2022
240 Chestnut St.; $54,850 on 12/21/2022
1001 Brewster Ave.; $130,000 on 12/22/2022
1015 Prairie Ave.; $80,000 on 12/22/2022
1618 Merrill Ave.; $115,000 on 12/22/2022
City of Edgerton
1141 Winston Drive; $188,600 on 12/19/2022
471 Leslie Drive; $385,000 on 12/20/2022
City of Evansville
95 S. Sixth St.; $350,000 on 12/19/2022
City of Janesville
1130 Erie Drive; $210,000 on 12/19/2022
1316 S. Grant Ave.; $195,000 on 12/19/2022
1403 E. Van Buren St.; $105,000 on 12/19/2022
23 S. Wright Road; $30,000 on 12/19/2022
2512 Aspen St.; $190,200 on 12/19/2022
607 Monroe St.; $130,600 on 12/19/2022
2000 E. Racine St.; $200,000 on 12/20/2022
4327 Hoya Lane; $214,600 on 12/20/2022
814 Johnson St.; $60,000 on 12/20/2022
849 E. Milwaukee St.; $110,000 on 12/21/2022
101 S. Main St.; $450,000 on 12/22/2022
209 S. Randall Ave.; $180,000 on 12/22/2022
2268 Hawthorne Park Drive North; $192,900 on 12/22/2022
417 W. Racine St.; $125,000 on 12/22/2022
City of Milton
915 Nelson Ave.; $319,900 on 12/22/2022
Town of Beloit
2002 S. Mound Ave.; $194,000 on 12/19/2022
1014 W. Udell Drive; $97,000 on 12/20/2022
2006 S. Dewey Ave.; $30,600 on 12/21/2022
3192 Warbler Court; $25,000 on 12/21/2022
610 W. Millar Drive; $140,000 on 12/21/2022
3469 S. Riverside Drive; $322,000 on 12/22/2022
2971 S. Riverside Drive; $168,500 on 12/23/2022
730 W. Froebel Drive; $98,700 on 12/23/2022
Town of Bradford
7812 E. Highway 14; $149,000 on 12/20/2022
Town of Fulton
6642 N. Highway 51; $430,000 on 12/20/2022
Town of Lima
11219 N. Vickerman Road; $450,000 on 12/22/2022
Town of Milton
8936 N. Jacobs Drive; $399,970 on 12/19/2022
Town of Union
13939 W. Northridge Drive; $507,500 on 12/21/2022
14508 W. East Union Road; $350,000 on 12/21/2022
Village of Orfordville
302 S. Richards St.; $270,000 on 12/21/2022
Walworth County
City of Delavan
618 Holland Ave.; $295,000 on 12/21/2022
201 W. Washington St.; $215,838 on 12/23/2022
City of Elkhorn
412 N. Church St.; $265,000 on 12/20/2022
City of Lake Geneva
451 Interchange N; $600,000 on 12/19/2022
615 Settlers Ridge; $625,000 on 12/19/2022
425 Baker St., Unit 204; $255,000 on 12/20/2022
335 Bowing Way; $428,287 on 12/22/2022
City of Whitewater
227 S. Boone Court; $200,000 on 12/20/2022
Town of Darien
N2545 North Road; $30,000 on 12/23/2022
Town of Delavan
4140 Fox Lane; $64,750 on 12/20/2022
Town of Geneva
24 Interlaken Drive; $389,000 on 12/21/2022
1281 Eagle Drive; $60,000 on 12/23/2022
Town of LaFayette
N6067 Balsam Drive; $400,000 on 12/20/2022
Town of Sharon
W9439 County X; $150,000 on 12/21/2022
Town of Spring Prairie
W298 Spring Prairie Road; $670,000 on 12/22/2022
W103 County D; $260,000 on 12/23/2022
Village of Fontana
150 Lake St., Unit 4C; $600,000 on 12/19/2022
Village of Walworth
240 Kenosha St.; $182,000 on 12/19/2022
928 Laurie Court; $350,000 on 12/20/2022
Village of Williams Bay
364 Forest Drive; $551,500 on 12/22/2022